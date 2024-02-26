This Ninja air fryer is now £100 cheaper, thanks to Amazon

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to cooking an array of different dishes quickly, air fryers continue their reign as go-to kitchen appliances.

For the uninitiated, air fryers work by circulating hot air and are energy-efficient, thanks to their average running cost being around 17p per day. Also, they need little to no oil when it comes to whipping up chips and adding a crispy finish to vegetables, meat, fish and desserts, so provide a healthier cooking option, too.

You can prepare everything from roast potatoes and rice to cakes and doughnuts using an air fryer, so, it’s no surprise the multi-tasking culinary device is a popular buy. With several brands out there to choose between, Ninja is one of the most sought-after, and several of its models feature in our best air fryers round-up.

So, we were excited to spot a Ninja speedi air fryer with a whopping £100 saving at Amazon right now. Whether you need a new air fryer or are tempted to add one to your cooking repertoire, here’s all you need to know about this tasty deal.

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 air fryer, copper and black: Was £254.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

This model from popular air fryer brand Ninja comes in a chic copper and black colourway that’s sure to add style to any kitchen countertop. The 6.5kg appliance has a 5.7l capacity and can do everything from steam and bake to fry, grill, slow cook, dehydrate and roast. Make meals for four people at once, between its main cooking pot and the separate cook and crisp tray. Choose between the speedi function to whip up a meal including a protein, base and vegetables in 15 minutes, or create fluffy chips with the cook and crisp tray.

The 35cm x 33cm x 31cm appliance won’t take up too much space if you have a smaller kitchen, and you’ll also find a useful recipe booklet and silicone tongs included.

