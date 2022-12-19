Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all savvy shoppers – clothing brand Tu has kicked off a huge sale with up to 50 per cent off womenswear, menswear and kids’ clothing.

For the uninitiated, clothing label Tu is a Sainsbury’s brand that features everything from school uniforms and accessories to lingerie, all of which is available to buy online and in brick-and-mortar Sainsbury’s stores.

With Christmas shopping and the rising cost of living not far from our minds, many buyers will be making conscious efforts to shop savvily and save wherever possible – and with huge savings on everyday staples, the Tu sale offers an easy way to refresh the whole family's wardrobe for (much) less.

In fact, price points found at Tu are already competitive enough to rival high-street clothing stores, with heaps of everyday staples such as midi dresses, trousers and jumpers coming in at less than £30.

So, with the sale knocking a sizeable chunk off trend-led wardrobe staples, shoppers can find pieces costing as little as £6, while special mention goes to the supermarket’s riff on The Frankie Shop cult jacket – the Tu version will set you back just £17.50 (more than £200 cheaper than the OG).

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or kit out the little ones with new clothes ahead of the New Year, we’ve done the hard work for you by scouring the deals online for our top picks, from denim dresses to stripy jumpers and more.

Read more:

Tu denim tiered midi dress: Was £28, now £14, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury's)

Statement collars were one of the biggest trends to come out of 2022, so tap into it with this tiered denim dress (while it’s price is reduced by 50 per cent). Featuring an elasticated waist and fitted bodice, the button-up silhouette flows into a flattering tiered skirt. The shin-skimming length is perfect for the winter too – we’d create a warm outfit by pairing the dress with thick black tights, a longline duvet coat and black boots.

Buy now

Tu brown reversible quilted/borg jacket: Was £35, now £17.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Since that cult quilted jacket from The Frankie Shop began dominating our Instagram feeds earlier this year, heaps of high-street brands have been releasing their own riff on the popular design. This reversible borg jacket is a case in point. More than £200 cheaper than The Frankie Shop’s, this quilted jacket can be flipped inside-out to reveal the borg lining. An enviably chic addition to your wardrobe, there is also a similar quilted jacket in white available with a sizeable discount (now £17.50, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Buy now

Tu frill pocket dungarees: Was £28, now £14, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Like a dependable pair of trousers or your favourite chunky knit, denim dungarees can be a linchpin for capsule winter wardrobes. With plenty of potential for layering, these straight-leg dungarees feature frilly detail on the front bib pocket and, for just £14, the price is pretty remarkable. During the winter, we would throw these on over a black polo-neck jumper or bright lightweight knits for a pop of colour on dreary days.

Buy now

Tu mint-green, laser-cut, non-wired bralette: Was £12, now £6, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Proving that lacy lingerie doesn’t need to break the bank, we love the plunging shape of this mint-green bralette. A good choice should you prefer wire-free and unpadded underwear, it features a hook-and-eye clasp, while the soft colourway is elevated with a dainty bow and diamanté detailing. While we haven’t tested this underwear, Sainsbury’s describes the lace as being made from a “supersoft and stretchy blend”.

Buy now

Tu wide-leg co-ord trousers: Was £18, now £9, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Casual suiting and wide leg silhouettes offer an easy way to look chic and fashion-forward without compromising on comfort, and these electic-blue wide-leg trousers are now half price. Sitting high on the waist, they’re elevated with belted detailing and a streamlined waistline – owing to the concealed zip – meanwhile, darts on the front offer a classic tailored finish. They’re also available in lilac and navy blue.

Buy now

Tu navy stripe jersey pyjamas: Was £12, now £8, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Made from pure cotton, refresh your sleep and loungewear rotation with a bright two-piece. Should you have an aversion to tartan or long-sleeved designs – which can get too hot during the night – the bold and short-sleeved top is bound to be a winner. In a simple design and deep navy colourway, the pyjama top comes paired with leggings that cinch around the ankle and feature a drawstring waist that is elasticated for comfort.

Buy now

Tu kids’ stripe crew-neck jumper: Was £11, now £5.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this striped crew-neck knit will brighten up kids’ wardrobes – retro style. Bringing a pop of colour without being gaudy or bright, this fine knit features cinched cuffs and a crew neck, and would look great paired with blue jeans and a simple puffer jacket.

Buy now

Jack and Jones junior navy bodywarmer: Was £30, now £15, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Ideal when it comes to layering up for warmth, padded gilets can also be worn year-round – which is great for ensuring growing kids get the most wear out of their clothing. This quilted bodywarmer is padded and windproof, with a slightly raised collar to protect young adventurers from the elements, and comes with a convenient zip-up closure and recycled polyester lining.

Buy now

