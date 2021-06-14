From Ikea’s big annual sale to the fast-approaching Amazon Prime Day and Wayfair’s bank holiday clearance, the summer sales are officially underway.

And now, the online retailer Very has launched its “very” big home and electricals sale with prices slashed across TVs, home appliances, furniture, headphones and more.

If you’ve had your eye on some Apple AirPods or a Shark vacuum cleaner for a while, there’s no better time to snap up a big-ticket item at a bargain price.

With some seriously impressive discounts across big-name brands including Apple, Samsung and Fitbit, the sale’s packed with deals that you don’t want to miss.

Here we’ve saved you scrolling and scoured the retailer’s site to bring you the best savings to be had – from the latest iPhone to a snazzy Sony mirrorless camera.

Fitbit versa 3, pink clay/soft gold: Was £199.99, now £169, Very.co.uk

Save £30 on this Fitbit versa 3 smartwatch that allows you to track your health and achieve your fitness goals. With built-in heart monitoring, six-day-plus battery life, voice assistant, Spotify connection, GPS and more, you’ll have a wealth of benefits all on your wrist. If you need further convincing, in our review of the model our tester praised it as a “winner”, with an “affordable price point in comparison to rivals, and a still-impressive array of features”.

Samsung Galaxy buds plus: Was £159, now £109, Very.co.uk

Enjoy crisp sound, long battery life and customisable noise cancellation with Samsung’s Galaxy buds plus – now discounted by £50. In our review comparing the Samsung Galaxy buds plus to the popular Apple AirPods pro, we praised them for their audio quality and hands-free phone calls. “Three sets of ear tips are supplied so you can choose the best fit, and, additionally, there’s the option to fit an ear hook to hold the bud in place more securely,” our reviewer said.

Apple iPhone 12, 64GB: Was £799, now £704, Very.co.uk

Save nearly £100 on the latest iPhone in Very’s sale. The 12 has a bright 6.1in retina display as well as a ceramic shield that’s tougher than any other smartphone glass. The 5G connectivity allows for super fast downloads and high-quality streaming while the A14 bionic chip is the fastest chip yet used by Apple. A bonus? You can get one year’s free Apple TV+ subscription when buying the device.

Sony a7 full-frame mirrorless camera: Was £1,899.99, now £1,699.99, Very.co.uk

With outstanding imaging capacity and high-speed performance, there’s a reason why this Sony mirrorless camera is an industry leader – and it’s currently reduced by £200. Boasting an image sensor with increased sensitivity and cutting-edge software features such as image stabilisation, the brand claims you’ll be able to capture moments with precision and produce vivid images.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £189.97, Very.co.uk

Discounts on coveted Apple items are rare, so make sure you don’t miss out on this deal on the AirPods pro. Active noise cancellation allows for immersive sound, while the more customisable fit means you can comfortably wear them all day. Sweat and water resistant, as well as boasting a super-light feel – they’re perfect for working out in, too. Our tester reviewed the pair and found them to be a “high-end pair of earbuds that are difficult to find much fault in.”

Shark cordless vacuum cleaner with anti hair wrap IZ201UK: Was £349, now £349, Very.co.uk

You can save an impressive £100 on one of Shark’s popular cordless vacs in Very’s sale. A leading brand in vacuums, cleaning is made easy with this anti-hair-wrap model that boasts a 40-minute run time and a “duoclean” floorhead. A similar Shark vacuum earned a spot in our round-up of the best with our reviewer saying it has “superb manoeuvrability”.

Apple AirPods: Was £159, now £123.98, Very.co.uk

With a saving of more than £50, now’s the chance to elevate your audio experience and upgrade to Apple’s AirPods. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best earphones, our tester praised them as some of the “very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that the “audio quality is very good, as is call quality”.

LG 55UP75006LF, 55in, 4K Ultra HD, HDR smart TV: Was £699, now £499, Very.co.uk

If you’ve been in the market for a new TV, then this LG smart model might be worth a look – it’s currently discounted by £200 in Very’s sale. Enjoy vibrant picture quality and vivid, 4K detail as well as atmospheric sound. Both Google Assistant and Alexa are compatible for easy use, and you can access apps including Now TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + and more.

