Get your wish lists ready because Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching. One of the biggest shopping occasions of the year, the two-day event will see prices slashed on everything from coffee machines to laptops and TVs.

Traditionally held in July but pushed back to October last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has confirmed this year’s event will go ahead between 21 June and 22 June.

The bar was set high last year, with 2020 being Amazon’s most successful Prime Day since it first launched in 2015. But that hasn’t stopped the company promising to deliver its biggest-ever sale in 2021, with more than 2 million products expected to be discounted across the site.

Whether you’re after Apple AirPods, a Nintendo Switch console or one of Amazon’s own products, there will be no better time than Prime Day to snap up a stellar deal.

And though the event is still a couple of weeks away, the good news is that a host of early deals are already out for you to fill up your baskets with.

Read more:

From skincare and trainers to kitchenware and earbuds, we’ve scoured through the deals to bring you the best early discounts up for grabs – but be quick, as these are for a limited time only.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Philips sonicare protectiveclean electric toothbrush: Was £139.99, now £50, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

If you’re in the market for a toothbrush upgrade, look no further than this deal on the Philips sonicare. Claiming to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, there are also pressure sensor alerts for when you’re brushing too hard. The handy case is great for travelling, while the smart brush head alert reminds you when it needs replacing. A similar Philips sonicare model won the top spot in our round-up of the best toothbrushes, with our reviewer saying “this brush really hits the sweet spot of the most useful advances in toothbrush tech at a really good price”.

Buy now

Olay ultimate eye cream with niacinamide, 15ml: Was £25, now £13.44, Amazon.co.uk

(Olay)

Niacinamide – the skincare ingredient of the moment – makes up the base of Olay’s eye cream, currently reduced by nearly 50 per cent. The cream helps reduce the appearance of dark circles, wrinkles and puffiness. The powerful colour-correcting formula is said to help renew the skin’s surface over time.

Buy now

Briggs & Riley torq medium green suitcase: Was £499, now £246.46, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Now summer is upon us and staycations are underway, it’s time to invest in a new suitcase. This sturdy and durable Briggs & Riley case has an impressive 50 per cent off and measures 70cm x 30cm. A travel luggage brand you can trust, Briggs & Riley’s packing cubes made it into our round-up of the best.

Buy now

Amazon Echo buds wireless earbuds: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Promising crisp audio, comfort and a customised fit, Amazon’s Echo buds boast impressive noise-cancelling abilities using Bose sound technology. With up to five hours playback, storing them in the charging case means you can enjoy up to 20 hours playing time. With top ratings on Amazon and nearly 60 per cent off, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Ring alarm 5-piece kit, 2nd generation: Was £268, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

Looking to upgrade your home security system? This five-piece kit has everything you need, including a base station, keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, a range extender and a Ring indoor cam. We can certainly vouch for the brand which made it into our best video doorbells and best security camera guides.

Buy now

Panasonic nanoe hair dryer: Was £109.99, now £50.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic )

Save more than 50 per cent on Panasonic’s hair dryer with “nanoe” technology. Said to help improve your hair’s health, shine and moisture, the model is designed for quicker and more convenient results that also help to reduce frizz. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers, our reviewer said “it’s easy to use and feels like a salon treatment every time. While it works equally well on hair of varying thicknesses, it’s especially impressive on very thick, curly and frizzy strands.”

Buy now

Morphy Richards equip 8-piece pan set: Was £99, now £47.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Morphy Richards)

One of our favourite kitchenware brands, Morphy Richards has featured in our best soup makers, air fryers and kettles round-ups. Now, you can snap up its eight-piece pan set for under £50. Comprising three saucepans, a milk pan, a frying pan and a three-tier steamer, each element is constructed from durable stainless steel and they’re all polished with a satin-finish exterior that will look the part on any counter.

Buy now

De’Longhi bean to cup coffee machine: Was £349.99, now £226, Amazon.co.uk

(De’Longhi )

Coffee machines are notoriously expensive – but if you’re after a barista-quality cuppa at home, this De’Longhi bean-to-cup machine is currently on offer with a 35 per cent discount. A leading brand in coffee, two similar De’Longhi models featured in our guide to the best bean-to-cup machines, so you know you’re in safe hands. The integrated grinder with seven adjustable coarseness settings will turn your fresh beans into your own customised brew.

Buy now

New Balance men’s 574v2 core trainers: Was £75, now £35.20, Amazon.co.uk

(New Balance )

Whether you want a trainer upgrade or are after a gift for dad this Father’s Day, these casual and comfortable New Balance trainers are discounted by more than 50 per cent on Amazon. Coming in a versatile grey colourway, the rubber and cushioned sole is styled with a suede finish.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

For more Amazon Prime Day discounts, read our guide to the best home appliance deals, the best Nintendo Switch deals and the best fitness deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.