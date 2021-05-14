Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, when bargain hunters can expect stellar deals across tech, beauty, home appliances, mattresses, sportswear and more.

A thrifter’s favourite season, the annual event sees prices slashed on everything from TVs and headphones to coffee machines.

Last year it was postponed from its usual date in July to October because of safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Though exact dates are yet to be announced, this year’s bonanza is taking place earlier, in June.

“We are going to do it on a date where we think it’ll get more attention for our customers, and also for our vendors,” said Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky.

In the announcement, Olsavsky said the event would take place earlier due to concerns for transportation disruptions and the impact of the Olympics, according to CNET.

With 2020’s event proving to be one of the most successful yet, particularly for small- and medium-sized businesses and brands, expectations are high for 2021 and Amazon is expected to deliver its biggest sale yet.

Whether you’re in the market for AirPods or a Nespresso coffee machine, there’s a deal for everyone – and the good news is that the offers have already started.

Giving us a taste of what is to come, Amazon has dropped early deals in the lead up to the event, including secret discounts on fitness products and sportswear.

From yoga mats and skipping ropes to trainers and hand weights, you can upgrade your home workout or kit out your gym bag. Here, we’ve scoured the retailer’s website to bring you some of the best early fitness deals to snap up right now.

FitBeast yoga mat: Was £29.99, now £19.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Lightweight and made from eco-friendly TPE, save more than 30 per cent on this FitBeast mat that will suit all your yoga and pilates needs. The double-sided surface design should provide strong grip and traction on tiles, wooden floors, grass and gym floors while the front leaf-shaped design is said to ensure you’re able to do every type of yoga posture without slipping – from downward dog to handstands.

Buy now

KG physio yoga mat: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(KG)

In the lead up to Amazon Prime Day you can enjoy a saving of 20 per cent off this KG physio yoga mat that’s ideal for Hiit, pilates, yoga or any at-home workout. The surface is non-slip, sweatproof and cushioned to help you hold your postures and support your workouts.

Buy now

Adidas women’s sleek sneaker: Was £79.60, now £48.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve been after a new pair of trainers, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to refresh your footwear and this early deal on Adidas’s sleek sneaker is not one to be missed. The shoes are currently discounted by nearly 40 per cent and boast a leather outer, narrow silhouette, rubber sole and classic Adidas stylings.

Buy now

Adidas men’s galaxy running shoes: Was £41.84, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Go the distance in this pair of Adidas men’s galaxy running shoes, currently reduced by nearly 30 per cent. The breathable mesh upper and cushioned midsole support you while working out and it’s a fitness brand we can vouch for. The Adidas ultraboost 21 trainer earned a spot in our round-up of the best men’s running shoes, with our reviewer saying “the upper does a good job of creating a sock-like fit” while the midsole “infuses your stride with more energy and bounce”.

Buy now

Proiron neoprene dumbbell hand weights: Was £22.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you want muscle growth or toning, achieving your fitness goals is all about picking the right piece of kit. Snap up these Proiron hand weights for just £16.99 while they’re reduced by 30 per cent. The textured surface makes them easy and comfortable to grip, while the pink finish is sure to brighten up any home gym.

Buy now

Under Armour performance polo men’s shirt: Was £30, now £23.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A classic sports polo top that will see you through days on the golf course, this Under Armour shirt has been discounted by 20 per cent in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day. The smooth anti-pick pill fabric is said to have a clean and snag-free finish, and its four-way stretch construction should allow for more freedom of movement.

Buy now

Fitfort skipping rope: Was £9.99, now £5.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

After more than a year of lockdowns, you might be looking to upgrade your home workout. Skipping ropes offer simple yet effective cardio – you can either shove one in your gym bag or use it to work up a sweat at home. As our reviewer said in our guide to the best ropes, skipping “can strengthen your legs, tone muscles, boost stamina and improve coordination”. This Fitfort rope is almost half price on Amazon and adjustable, allowing you to customise it to suit your needs.

Buy now

