Aldi’s range of Easter eggs and chocolate treats include luxury vegan options

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Easter weekend kicks off on Good Friday, which, this year, falls on 7 April – and you’d best believe we’re ready to stock up on all the chocolate eggs, to see us through the long weekend.

Whether you’re celebrating with friends or family; having a huge roast dinner or preparing an Easter-themed picnic, one thing we can all (pretty much) agree on is the presence of Easter eggs.

If you’re looking to invest in some Easter eggs, Aldi’s offering is sure to do the trick, featuring a range of options, from hot chocolate unicorns, mini chocolate bunnies and even some vegan chocolate eggs.

The supermarket is always reliable when it comes to seasonal gifts, treats and products, with its range of weekly-released Specialbuys including barbecue grills and the famous garden egg chair.

With such a great selection, in all shapes and sizes, we’ve narrowed down our favourites from what’s available online – hopefully saving you hours of shopping in-store.

Read more: All the spring-themed presents that make the best gifts for kids this Easter

Dairyfine white hot chocolate melting unicorn: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This adorable melting white chocolate unicorn is perfect for creating the ultimate cosy hot drink for Easter. Simply pour hot milk into a mug, place the unicorn chocolate inside and then wait for it to melt. Stir it occasionally until fully melted, then enjoy your sweet treat.

Buy now

Dairyfine eggstreme choco egg: £2.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi is on hand to make sure even those who dine dairy-free are not excluded from indulging in a sweet treat this Easter. This particular chocolate Easter egg is free from milk, soy and gluten – so ideal for anyone with allergies or intolerances. We love that it comes with vegan marshmallows, too.

Buy now

Moser Roth free-from marble caramel choco egg: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Another vegan option from Aldi, this chocolate Easter egg is free from milk, eggs, gluten and wheat. With a gorgeous marble design, the Easter egg also includes Anglesey sea salt and caramel-flavour truffles inside, too. It’s slightly pricier than the eggstreme choco vegan egg, but it comes with an additional treat to enjoy across the bank holiday weekend.

Buy now

Moser Roth Belgian blonde chocolate office bunnies: Was £3.49, now £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If a whole Easter egg isn’t quite your thing – or perhaps you want some smaller treats to nibble on alongside the main event – these Belgian blonde chocolate bunnies could be for you. Filled with salted-caramel chocolate ganache, there’s 12 in the pack and they’re currently reduced at Aldi.

Buy now

Moser Roth luxury egg box: Was £5.99, now £5.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Why restrict yourself to one Easter egg when you could be treating yourself to 15? Well, OK, they’re slightly smaller than the classic size but perfect for a cheeky afternoon treat as you work from home or enjoy the long weekend. All hand decorated, this assortment of chocolate eggs include their own luxury fillings, so you can fully indulge.

Buy now

Moser Roth milk chocolate egg with luxurious truffles: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Should you be looking to gift someone special an Easter egg this year, this neat box featuring a milk chocolate egg and truffles could make the perfect present. The truffles are individually wrapped, too, so they can last you (depending on your willpower) throughout the long weekend.

Buy now

Moser Roth Belgian ruby chocolate geometric egg: Was £3.99, now £3.79, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This hand-decorated ruby chocolate geometric egg features raspberry pieces and is something a little different to add to the chocolate pile this Easter. The chocolate egg is also currently reduced at Aldi (albeit only by 20p – but, hey, a saving’s a saving).

Buy now

Moser Roth Belgian white chocolate and raspberry ripple egg: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re more of a white-chocolate fan, this Easter egg is the one for you. Made from Belgian white chocolate, the raspberry ripple comprises a red decorated swirl pattern and freeze-dried raspberries. With a more textured surface, compared with regular, smooth Easter eggs, it’s a slightly different option to have on the table.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest chocolate deals, try the links below:

Want something to wash down the chocolate? We rounded up the best wines for Easter 2023