Best kids’ Easter gifts from toys and games to clothes that are an egg-cellent alternative to chocolate

Swap the sugar rush for these spring-themed presents

Zoe Phillimore
Monday 20 March 2023 15:46
<p>We looked for both seasonal treats and presents that would keep little bunnys long after spring had sprung </p>

We looked for both seasonal treats and presents that would keep little bunnys long after spring had sprung

(The Independent)

There’s no doubt in our mind that Easter is one of the best times of the year – especially when you’re a kid. From Easter eggs and their hunts to hot cross buns and of course the obligtory two weeks off school, it’s a treat in every sense of the word.

Let’s be honest though, what makes this time of year really great is the amount of chocolate goodies on offer. There’s mini eggs galore, cheap chocolate eggs, and making a debut for 2023 is Curly the cockapoo, too. So regardless of whether its just the Easter bunny that pays you a visit or friends and family as well, it’s a safe bet that your kids may be on the receiving end of a lot of chocolate.

While they may not see that as a huge problem – and even us “responsible” adults query why that’s such a dilemma – you actually can have too much of a good thing. So, why not branch out this year and instead gift the children in your life with something a little different?

As warmer weather is on the horizon you could gift them with some new summer clothing or an exciting outdoor game. Alternatively, if you’re not one to bank on the British weather (we don’t blame you really), you could opt for a new board game that the whole family can play together no matter the season.

If this has given you some food for thought, then we’re off to a good start. Chocolate doesn’t have the be your go-to this April as our list contains a whole host of tried and tested spring-themed gifts and toys for kids, toddlers and teens.

How we tested

We recruited a band of very willing volunteers to help us test out contenders for this round up. Kids of all ages were lining up to give their opinions, and we spent about three weeks testing everything thoroughly. We wanted items that had an immediate “wow” from kids, but ones that they went back to again after the initial surprise.

Of course, we wanted some items that celebrated spring and could be enjoyed specifically at Easter. While price and value for money were also considered. Here are the ones that had our testers jumping for joy.

The best Easter gifts for children for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Cuddledry bamboo bunny hooded towel: £44.99, Cuddledry.com
  • Best for babies – Chomp Panda suction plate: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for teens – Air Up water bottle: £24.99, Air-up.com
  • Best gift for toddlers – Maileg Bunny Bob bag: £27.68, Smallkins.com
  • Best family game – SmartGames jump in XXL: £44.98, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best outdoor toy – Falk Baby JCB ride-on tractor with trailer: £49.99, Tptoys.com

Cuddledry bamboo bunny hooded towel

  • Best: Overall

This towel is too adorable. Both preschools and primary-aged testers were immediately drawn to this towel, and fights broke out at bathtime about whose it was – which, in our house, is the sign of a successful gift. The towel is super duper soft, and eco-friendly as it’s made from plant-friendly (and absorbent) bamboo. It dries quicker than a cotton towel too. The cute factor comes from the huge bunny ears on top, with the bunny face embroidered on. But the best part? There’s a fluffy little bunny tail on the butt. Hard to imagine something cuter than a freshly washed child, wrapped in a fluffy towel, hopping down the hallway.

This product comes in different sizes, and the 3-6 years version is very generous.

Play-Doh colourful café set

  • Best: For preschoolers

It is no exaggeration to say that our preschoolers played with this happily for hours and hours. And they’re not the kind of kids who sit still very often, just saying. Even our older testers enjoyed playing with it, setting up an elaborate café and inviting us to dine on their bright-blue doughnuts and purple smoothies.

The set includes a “coffee maker” where kids delight in plunging Play-doh through it. You can change the filter to add toppings such as “whipped cream”. This isn’t going to be the one if mixing Play-Doh colours makes your eyebrow twitch, but for those of you like ourselves who have three kids and have conceded defeat, this is a brilliant set and not too tricky to clean up, either.

Meri Meri chick costume

  • Best: Easter fancy dress outfit

Meri Meri always has the best fancy dress costumes, and it hasn’t let the side down this Easter. This chick costume is fun and cute, yes, but it’s also pretty thoughtfully made. It’s a tulle cape, which means our testers could put it on and take it off without asking for help (curse those fancy-dress costumes with zips in the back) and it was very flexible in its sizing, so we can reuse it next year when our kids will have grown. It’s gender neutral too, which is a big plus point for us.

Another thing we liked was it requires very little effort from the adults – kids can wear what they like underneath and be comfy, and the costume itself still makes a big impact. The hat is very cute too, if you can get your kids to keep it on. The sparkly beak is the icing on the cake.

Chomp Panda suction plate

  • Best: For babies

If your child is a wee bit too young for Easter eggs and all that frippery, then this Chomp dining set is a lovely Easter gift. Parents are going to love you for it too. The plate suctions on to the table or high-chair tray, meaning food can’t be flung onto the floor and there are three different sections for different foods, making it fab for weaning if you’re doing a mix of finger foods and spoon feeding.

The set also comes with a sippy cup with straw, which is easy for little paws to grasp, and baby-friendly cutlery. Plus, it’s all dishwasher friendly. We think this would be such a cute set for little ones to sit up at the table with on Easter Sunday.

Bottled Baking Co. eggcellent mini egg cookies easy baking mix

  • Best: Baking kit

Most kids are mad about baking, or making a mess in the kitchen at least, and these bottles take a significant amount of hassle out of it. Filled with the perfect quantities to make delicious mini-egg cookies, all you need is an egg, butter and milk. Our kids loved this bottle, and have since started putting in requests for more (Bottled Baking Co. does a huge range of baking kits).

The cookies do include porridge oats, so you can imagine they’re getting something vaguely healthy from it. But the cookies themselves were delicious – warm mini eggs will always be a winner, right?! This gift is perfect if there’s a gloomy day over Easter, or you just want to have some tricks up your sleeve when they inevitably moan “I’m booooored”.

Moon Picnic wooden perpetual calendar

  • Best: Long-lasting toy

Our kids love Easter so much that they asked how long it was until their favourite holiday on Christmas Day! So this calendar was perfect to help count down the days to big events.

The solid-wood backboard has magnets so you can click on and off the days, and switch the months. As well as numbers, there are little icons such as a present, heart and “good day” tiles so they can see what events are coming up. Not only was visual and interactive calendar fun for our kids, but it helped them hugely with anticipating days of the week, months of the year and maths skills too.

A wooden ring allows you to highlight which day of the month it is, which our six year old loved moving up every morning. We thought this beautiful calendar was great for kids of most ages and it’s something we’ll treasure forever.

Nerf elite jr ultimate starter set

  • Best: For primary-school-aged kids

“Yeah, because nothing says ‘Easter’ like a Nerf gun!” said our co-parenting partner drolly to us. But they were quickly eating their words, as our mini testers ripped into the package and squealed with delight. If you’re looking to be known as the cool gift giver, just always go Nerf, okay?

Because these are designed for younger kids, these Nerf guns pack a little less of a punch and are less complex. The fact there are two in a pack means you’ve got a ready made game (for the garden, admittedly) right there. A word to the wise: gather up the bullets at the end of the game and hide them until next time.

Little Live Pets surprise chick

  • Best: Toy under £20

Our testers immediately fell in love with this candyfloss-hued chick and both preschoolers and a six-year-old tester have loved looking after their new friend (full name: Chicky Chick Chick, FYI). In fact, it’s been the most-tended-to soul in our household since it hatched – not that we’re bitter...

In theory, you won’t know when your chick is going to hatch out of their egg, but ours emerged fairly immediately so even the most impatient child is going to be satisfied. Plus, you can repeat this process as much as you want. Chicky responds to touch, and the more you love on him the better he gets at singing – and he hops about. We’ve got to admit, we kind of like having him around...

Yoto on-the-go mini audio companion

  • Best: Screen-free tech gift

When is tech ever screen-free? Rarely, but it genuinely is with Yoto, the audio gadget for kids. There is a big version for at home, but this mini version is designed to go on the road with you – perfect for kids of most ages if you plan on going away this Easter.

Yoto sells a vast range of cards – most recently the brand released an official Peter Rabbit card read by Olivia Colman (£9.99, Yotoplay.com), while our six-year-old tester loved the draw along activity card (£5.99, Yotoplay.com) – which insert into the little box and are then play aloud or listend to via headphones. The big dials and easy-to-use navigation also make this great for using independently, even for kids as young as three.

To make it even more travel-friendly though, you can also control the device from your phone using the Yoto app, so you don’t have to cart all the cards around with you.

Air Up water bottle

  • Best: For teens

Air Up water bottles are the thing for teens. Get them one of these and you’ll have a pal for, well, not life but say, 30 minutes. They’re huge on TikTok and are apparently “extremely cool”. We know, you’re looking at the price tag and thinking “for a water bottle?!” and we want you to know, we hear you, but stay with us...

The metal water bottles insulate your drink, so it remains nice and cool all day long. But the main draw is in the pods that fit over the mouth piece. These pods are flavoured – cola, cherry, peach, mango etc – and they trick you into thinking you’re drinking  flavoured water. But you’re not. The pods actually release a scent, which tricks your brain.

It’s all very clever and basically means your teen is going to stay hydrated as they can drink their non-flavoured flavoured water in school all the live-long day. You get three pods in your starter kit, and one pod should last for five litres. After that you can buy more pods, or just go back to plain water. Genius, practical and a world away from a chocolate egg.

Lego creator 3-in-1 31133 white rabbit set

  • Best: For eight to 12 year olds

Lego is a surefire way to keep kids quiet, and out of trouble, for hours. This 3-in-1 bunny set makes a rabbit (which, according to some adults, is sinister – but we suspect they’ve been watching too much Watership Down) and also a cockatoo and a seal. So they can have fun cycling through all the different make options, which our testers did. The rabbit also gets a carrot and a yellow flower, for eggs-tra Easter joy. And of course, as with all Lego, if they tire of making these three figures they can then build whatever they like, limited only by their own creativity.

Polarn O. Pyret striped organic cotton kids top

  • Best: Easter clothes for kids

We seriously rate Polarn O. Pyret for kids clothes. Always generously sized with plenty of room for growing, every item of clothing is made with organic cotton and washes like a dream. The brand’s famous striped range is perfectly gender neutral too, making it great to last several hand-me-downs (and they will last, too).

We particularly love this top for Easter as it’s so bright and sunshine-y. Our three-year-old tester was also immediately drawn to it, and happily wore it all day. Often this tester is quite fussy about what they wear, complaining of itchy seams and labels, but this top stood up to their rigorous testing and shone. A timeless option for Easter gifting.

SmartGames jump in XXL

  • Best: Family game

Although this game says it’s for one player, we found it provided a huge amount of fun for the whole family to play together. It was nice that instead of being embattled against one another, we were working together towards a common goal. We’d go so far as to say that the game is a bit like beginner’s chess – you have to get four rabbits from their starting place into the holes, moving around the toadstools and foxes, and pieces can only be moved in certain ways. Set up takes moments – there’s a booklet inside with 100 different scenarios, all rated for their difficulty – and the game is super transportable. We also loved that our kids could play it on their own or with us.

‘Little Children’s Springtime Puzzles' by Kirsteen Robson, published by Usbourne

  • Best: Easter book

If you have or know a kid who’s aged five to eight years old, then you need to know about Usborne’s activity books. This, the publisher’s spring edition, is packed full of age-appropriate activities and it kept our six year old tester quiet for hours. It’s great for slinging in a bag for long journeys, or for fighting the fidgets during long meal times. There’s loads of learning opportunities snuck into the book too, with numeracy and literacy challenges – but even the most reluctant learners will engage. And all the activities are spring themed, with Easter eggs and lambs aplenty. Baa-rilliant!

JoJo Maman Bebe garden hide and seek set

  • Best: Easter egg hunt set

During testing we were on the hunt for the best hunt set! We wanted something that was durable, that would stay with us over the years and become part of our Easter tradition. We didn’t want something that was disposable, as ideally we like to be eco-friendly where we can. Well, JoJo Maman Bebe has done us proud with this set. The set is all made out of thick, painted wooden pieces that can be stuck in flowerbeds and lawns. With arrows and bunnies, chicks and ducks, this set is super cute and timeless. Eggs-actly what we were searching for!

Falk Baby JCB ride-on tractor with trailer

  • Best: Outdoor toy for younger kids

Our kids absolutely loved pottering about on this tractor. Although we’ve said it’s an outdoor toy, you could feasibly have it indoors if you have the space. It’s not giant, like some ride-ons are and our testers loved filling up the trailer with all manner of toot, and carting it about “helping” with garden work. It’s easy for little kids to manoeuvre independently without any tipping over, and the steering wheel actually steers the wheels – and has a horn too, for when pesky adults get in the way. Our testers were delighted they could personalise the registration plate with their name, too.

Cotton Twist make your own Easter garden tin

  • Best: Craft kit for older kids

Our tester loved this adorable little tin, which you can get personalised. It comes with some mini wooden signs, and watercolour pencils to colour them in. You then fill the tin with soil (taking everything out first, of course) and then sprinkle on the grass seeds included in the pack. Plant your signs and then watch your garden grow. Our kids loved every step of creating this garden, from decorating the signs to watching the grass grow (mercifully quickly). We were then left with some very nice watercolour crayons that we could use for other arty activities.

Little Hotdog Watson kids roll-up neck sun hat

  • Best: For sunny days

As soon as this hat arrived, it was fought over and then worn with pride for a whole (quite rainy, if we’re honest) day. We loved the bright turquoise outside, with the contrasting toucan patterned interior fabric. What is great about this hat on sunny days is that it offers UPF 50+ protection against the sun, and there’s a roll down neck cover to keep them safe when they’re busy on the beach, in the garden or wherever else. It also has insect repellent infused into it, which should last about 30 washes. The fabric is super breathable too, so little heads shouldn’t get too grim and sweaty. This is a future-thinking gift – kids will love it now, and you’ll be grateful for it for months to come.

Maileg Bunny Bob bag

  • Best: Gift for toddlers

Oh you absolutely will not find a cuter egg-hunt basket or bag than this one. Even adult men who saw it let out an “aww”. The soft-as-butter cotton bag comes with a front pouch for the little cuddly rabbit to sit in. It’s small enough that it’s perfect for little tots, but our teddy-obsessed six-year-old also took a real shine to it. The bag is perfect for collecting small eggs, as well as other treasures too. Parents of toddlers and preschoolers know only too well how kids of that age love to fill bags, buckets and baskets with all manner of “treasures” and lug them about. This is the perfect Easter gift for kids of that age.

Hobbycraft decorate your own felt Easter bunny kit

  • Best: Craft kit for younger kids

If your tot isn’t quite at the heady stage of cutting, sticking and gluing craft projects, then embrace these relatively mess-free days with this felt bunny kit. It’s a huge white bunny on a hanging piece of elastic which you can then Velcro on accessories from the pack to get him ready for Easter. Little testers had loads of fun decorating the bunny, and we liked that it didn’t include too much plastic waste, or involve those age-old preschooler craft essentials of flour, water or, god forbid, baby oil. It’s also fab as you can fold it up and then get it out again next year.

TP Toys bug hotel

  • Best: For nature lovers

Our nature-loving kids were fascinated by this bug hotel, and liked to check in on “guests” hourly. They filled the three-bedroom house with twigs and pinecones to make things more comfy for their customers, and really got into talking about bugs and insects. We think this is the perfect spring-time gift, and you don’t need an enormous garden for it – it could even fit on a balcony or large windowsill. The house is really well made, and comes ready made. There are also little feet so it doesn’t get rotten in the soil. And it’s painted in cheery shades to make a little pocket of joy for kids young and old.

The verdict: Easter gifts for kids

For cost per use, and cuteness stakes, we’ve gone for Cuddledry’s bamboo bunny hooded towel as our number one Easter gift. It’s used daily, can be used all year long and yet has a cute little Easter nod. Our children absolutely love it, too. If you’re looking more along the toys line, then we really rated the Play-Doh café, as did our testers. Older kids are going to love that Lego creator set, too.

Not sure which chocolate Easter egg to choose? Read our roundup of the best Easter eggs to buy in 2023

