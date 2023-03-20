Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s no doubt in our mind that Easter is one of the best times of the year – especially when you’re a kid. From Easter eggs and their hunts to hot cross buns and of course the obligtory two weeks off school, it’s a treat in every sense of the word.

Let’s be honest though, what makes this time of year really great is the amount of chocolate goodies on offer. There’s mini eggs galore, cheap chocolate eggs, and making a debut for 2023 is Curly the cockapoo, too. So regardless of whether its just the Easter bunny that pays you a visit or friends and family as well, it’s a safe bet that your kids may be on the receiving end of a lot of chocolate.

While they may not see that as a huge problem – and even us “responsible” adults query why that’s such a dilemma – you actually can have too much of a good thing. So, why not branch out this year and instead gift the children in your life with something a little different?

As warmer weather is on the horizon you could gift them with some new summer clothing or an exciting outdoor game. Alternatively, if you’re not one to bank on the British weather (we don’t blame you really), you could opt for a new board game that the whole family can play together no matter the season.

If this has given you some food for thought, then we’re off to a good start. Chocolate doesn’t have the be your go-to this April as our list contains a whole host of tried and tested spring-themed gifts and toys for kids, toddlers and teens.

How we tested

We recruited a band of very willing volunteers to help us test out contenders for this round up. Kids of all ages were lining up to give their opinions, and we spent about three weeks testing everything thoroughly. We wanted items that had an immediate “wow” from kids, but ones that they went back to again after the initial surprise.

Of course, we wanted some items that celebrated spring and could be enjoyed specifically at Easter. While price and value for money were also considered. Here are the ones that had our testers jumping for joy.

The best Easter gifts for children for 2023 are: