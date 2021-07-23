10 best face powders for baking and setting make-up

Nothing’s more disappointing than completing a full face of flawless make-up and watching it slip out of place three hours later.

While there’s a range of options for locking your look in place, nothing quite beats a powder.

The right formula serves as a protective barrier between make-up and the elements, while also blending out your other products and absorbing excess shine.

Sometimes this is easier said than done. While oily complexions want to keep greasy spots at bay, it is possible to over correct the issue, and go from glowy to so matte your skin looks flat.

You should take care not to dry out your skin with powder, regardless of skin type, as this can emphasise fine lines and wrinkles.

This is also dependent on the type of powder. Loose powders are usually finely milled, buildable, and best applied with a fluffy brush. Meanwhile, pressed powders offer thicker coverage that will cling onto oily spots and turn cakey if poorly applied.

To find the perfect finishing touch to our makeup routine, our priority was finding and testing powders that kept our desired look in place from morning to night. Through rain and shine, we wanted to blur our imperfections and take back control of our T-zone.

No7 perfect light loose powder Not only is this the cheapest powder on this list, it's also our favourite. It gives skin a radiant, flawless finish, diffusing light to disguise any blemishes. At the same time, it mattifies in all the right places and sets make-up without drying you out. This nearly doubled the life of our tester's make-up, which is usually all but gone across her forehead and nose by mid-afternoon. To top it all off, there's no flashback whatsoever in pictures. Available in four shades.

Glossier wowder All of Glossier's skincare collection is designed to give you a healthy glow, which can be a challenge with working out what order to apply skincare and make-up. Miraculously, this doesn't leave your complexion flat and dull. Dewiness is easy to control, building up to help tackle even the oiliest skin. It doesn't settle into fine lines and feels soft and weightless. We even found it helped even out our skin tone to an extent, allowing us to go concealer and foundation free. Available in five shades.

Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder A justified cult classic, it's a finely milled powder which flawlessly blurs out imperfections. Unlike a lot of powders, it doesn't sit on top of skin but glides over both bare skin and makeup for an invisible, natural finish. There's no flashback, thanks to the light reflecting particles, and it also works well for baking. True to its name, it's totally translucent and comes in two different shades — the traditional translucent and translucent medium deep.

Fenty Beauty pro filt'r instant retouch setting powder This is a very fine powder, which means it's easy to blur out minor flaws or pigmentation. While it's designed to work with the Fenty foundation, it sits well over most products and extends the wear of your makeup well into the night. It magnifies well but might need a few T-zone touch ups if you're extra oily. Also, you'll be as photo ready as Rihanna, thanks to a zero flashback guarantee. Available in eight shades (including a colour correcting lavender).

Huda Beauty easy bake loose powder Baking is one of those things that sounds like a nightmare but, once you've nailed it, it'll totally transform your beauty routine. This powder makes the nightmare easier to handle, with the perfect consistency to set your make-up and brighten your under eyes. It smells divine and left our tester smooth, matte and crease-free well into the evening. Definitely not one for those who prefer light make-up. Available in eight shades.

Morphe bake and set powder Baking on a budget can be risky, as low-quality powders tend to crack or cake beneath the eyes. But we were really impressed by this formula, available in translucent, pink and banana shades. It feels satiny upon application and helps soak up excess oil throughout the day, as well as locking in multiple layers of makeup. We found it works best over powder products.

Too Faced born this way loose setting powder Just like Too Faced's foundation of the same name, this powder helps bring out your skin's inner glow. Super silky on your skin, it uses hyaluronic acid and coconut water to inject hydration into your complexion. Our tester found it extended the life of her make-up, blending out easily over both powder and cream products. It does go slightly cakey on unprepped skin after a while though, and warning: it can cause flashback. Available in three shades.

By Terry hyaluronic acid hydra-powder Helping your skin retain moisture and reducing the visibility of wrinkles is a tall order for a face powder, but somehow By Terry has succeeded. This is the least drying formula on the list, forming a protective barrier that fills in fine lines, controls shine and smooths out imperfections. A little bit goes a long way (which is a comfort considering the price tag) but it's easy to touch up your make-up by dabbing small on amounts with your finger. Mattifying isn't its strong suit, but you'd be hard pressed to find a powder that creates this kind of glow.

Gucci poudre de beauté matte compact powder Inspired by iconic Hollywood movie stars, this powder looks and feels luxurious. It's packed with micro reflecting lamellar powders and emollient agents, which help the product melt into your skin and leave you with zero cakiness. Although it comes with a small applicator, we recommend applying with a larger sponge to blend it better. Also, as it's slightly scented, those with sensitive skin might find it irritating. Available in 12 shades (the most of any powder on this list).

Milani conceal and perfect shine-proof powder Pressed powders are trickier to use than loose but done right they create a smooth and silky base. This formula is infused with lily extract to tighten pores and bamboo powder to absorb excess oil, sweeping seamlessly over make-up. It also offers medium coverage when used alone and can easily build up for a heavier finish. Available in 10 shades.

Buy now £ 15.50 , Beauty Bay {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

