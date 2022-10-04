Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the sheer number of beauty advent calendars available this year (more than 40, to be precise), you might be struggling to decide which decadent offering is worth your money. And arriving just in time to make your decision more difficult, Lookfantastic’s treasure trove of trending beauty products is back for another festive season.

Selling out three years in a row and returning for 2022, the retailer’s coveted launch is packed with £368 worth of premium names, from Nars and Elemis to Anastasia Beverly Hills and Kate Somerville.

This year, the beauty bounty is bigger and better than ever before with 16 products (five more than last year) and costs just £95.

Brimming with skincare formulas to save your holiday season skin, you’ll find serums, clay washes, exfoliators, moisturisers and eye creams in the chest. And there’s also cosmetic heroes including mascara, brow gels, bronzers and lip gloss to ensure your party make-up is on fleek.

Whether you’re looking to gift a loved one this Christmas or treat yourself to a pampering session, here’s everything you need to know about the Lookfantastic beauty chest, from its launch date to the products inside.

Lookfantastic beauty chest 2022: £95, Lookfantastic.com

With a combined worth of £368, you’ll save more than £270 by buying Lookfantastic’s beauty chest. That’s more than a little impressive given the number of products included.

When it comes to skin, highlights include Dr Levy’s eye booster concentrate (7ml) which was dubbed the “ultimate anti-ageing serum” by our writer in their review, and Kate Somerville’s exfolikate intensive treatment (15ml). There’s also a clarifying clay wash (150ml) from Elemis, an essential mask by AHC and Dr Jart’s cult colour correcting treatment (5ml), which our tester said is the “perfect quick fix” for spots and redness.

As for make-up, the bounty includes Nars laguna bronzer (1.2g), a formula “loved for its ability to warm up a complexion naturally, without looking muddy on the skin”, according to our reviewer. You’ll also find Iconic’s lip plumping gloss (worth £20), Kevyn Aucoin’s indecent mascara (worth £10.10) and Anastasia Baverly Hills clear brow gel (worth £23).

Helping you get a good night’s kip this party season, Neom’s perfect night sleep pillow mist (30ml) and hand balm (100ml) are also included, with the two products boasting an overall worth of £41.

Available to pre-order now, the beauty chest officially launches on 16 October – and if the previous two years are anything to go by, we predict a sell out.

