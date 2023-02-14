Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The days are gradually getting lighter, and spring finally feels within sight again. That means Easter will be here before we know it and we’ll soon be able to ditch our winter coats and boots. After a cold few months, you might – like us – be dreaming about donning summer sandals and dresses later in the year.

But, it’s safe to say, we’ll still be wearing our jackets and jumpers for the foreseeable. Plus, whatever the season, layering up and preparing for rain or shine is crucial in the UK – so transitional pieces can be the building blocks of a practical yet chic wardrobe.

While the January sales offered a chance to replenish our wardrobes for less, they ended as we rolled into February. So, we were excited to spot a new event happening at Boden, with up to 60 per cent off across clothing, footwear and accessories in cold- and warm-weather styles.

The classic clothing brand is known for timeless pieces and prints tapping into key trends. Products sit in the mid-premium price category for a high-street name, meaning we’re always keen to keep an eye out for savings.

Whether you’re looking to grab some new bits for growing children, want to update your weekly workwear or are shopping with an upcoming event in mind, here at IndyBest, we’ve browsed the sale to bring you our wish list.

Keep scrolling to see the womenswear and kidswear buys we’ve spotted in the Boden sale.

Oversized high-neck jumper: Was £140, now £63.70, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

This on-trend oversized jumper is currently reduced by almost £50 and there’s an extra 30 per cent off knitwear until 15 February, when using the code E7Q4 at checkout. The jumper has a high neck for keeping cosy on chilly days and the navy stripe is a classic pattern, which would lend itself well to jeans or smart trousers. Plus, the knit is made from 100 per cent merino wool, for extra warmth.

Faux-shearling biker jacket: Was £180, now £90, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Shearling continues to have a notable style moment, so this half-price jacket is a fashionable steal. The hip-length piece has a zip closure and cuffs with added zip detail. A versatile wardrobe addition, we’d throw it on over a dress with chunky trainers or boots. Plus, there are faux-fur pockets for keeping your mitts warm.

Smocked yoke metallic dress: Was £98, now £39.20, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Shop this sweet dress in a variety of shades, making the most of the massive £58 saving. Key details include the elasticated cuffs, smocked finish, detachable belt and metallic thread throughout. We’d wear it now with tights and pair the dress with bare legs and sandals come summer.

Kids’ pink animal-print waterproof parka: Was £75, now £45, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Save £30 on this kids’ waterproof parka, which comes in pink animal print and navy blue with a rainbow hood. It features a zip fastening complete with a storm flap for extra protection against the elements, plus concealed poppers. There are also front pockets with flaps for housing loose toys, gloves and other out-and-about essentials.

Square-neck woven sleeve top: Was £50, now £20, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Snap up a sunny summer top for only £20, with this square-neck, woven number. Available in olive-oil yellow and white shades, this is a staple tee with extra broderie anglaise detail. It’s made from 100 per cent cotton and would work well with shorts, skirts and jeans from spring onwards.

Kids’ interest denim shirt: Was £25, now £15, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

You can’t go wrong with a denim shirt, especially when it comes complete with a shark print and a £10 saving. Kids will love wearing the 100 per cent cotton layer over a tee, or buttoned up as a smarter option.

Fluffy wrap cardigan: Was £98, now £34.30, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

There’s more than £60 off this ballet-style wrap cardigan, after you’ve added the extra discount code at checkout. Available in pale blue and white shades, we’d recommend ordering quickly, as the other two colours have already sold out. The blouson sleeves add extra style points, and we’d pop this top over a lacy cami, crisp white shirt or a dress.

Chunky loafers: Was £110, now £77, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Loafers have been in the style spotlight this season, with celebs such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner sporting them. Grab more than £30 off this leopard-print pair, for a footwear favourite suiting smart and casual outfit days. The suede and leather shoes come complete with contrasting stitching and a chunky sole, and there are still sizes 37-42 in stock.

