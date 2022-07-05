Whether it’s down to the years lost to Covid, a desire not to get older or just our intense longing for years gone by, our nostalgia for the Nineties, Noughties and even the 2010s is steadily creeping back into almost every part of daily life.

So far, we’ve seen everything from low-rise jeans to hoop earrings, and even a Juicy Couture tracksuit make a comeback. And it looks like Superdrug knew what we wanted – what we really really wanted – next.

Bringing back Bourjois – the affordable french beauty brand – firstly online and later in-store, the make-up range is now available to buy in the UK for the first time since leaving the market in 2019. And it looks like some of the fan favourites are included...

Fans of the healthy mix concealer and little round pot blusher will be pleased to know they are available once again – and both are priced under £10. While new innovations such as the ​​rouge velvet ink liquid lipstick (£10.99, Superdrug.com) and the french-favourite twist up the volume mascara (£11.99, Superdrug.com) have also been thrown in for an impressive collection of 80 products (including all shades).

So, whether you’ve been scouring the web for years trying to get your hands on your favourite Bourjois bits or fancy giving the budget brand a go for the first time, these are the products we’ll be adding to our baskets first.

Bourjois healthy mix anti-fatigue concealer foncé / dark: £9.99, Superdrug.com

Although it is on the way, lovers of the healthy mix foundation lovers, will have to wait a little while longer as the OG product won’t be launching until later this summer. For now, the healthy mix concealer is the closest option we can see, and it doesn’t look like a tough compromise at all.

But, only available in four shades, it’s definitely disappointing on the range of skin tones it can work for, something we hope that brand will work on. For those who do fit into the range, the inclusion of vitamins C, E and B5 do make this a standout option to try.

Bourjois twist up the volume mascara, black: £11.99, Superdrug.com

Said to be one of the most popular mascaras in France, if you only buy one thing from the range, we’d urge it to be this. Again, we haven’t yet tried it (nor anything else from the collection), but with a statement like that, it’s definitely topping our wishlist. Interestingly, the brush twists to create more volume, making the application a two-step process first to lengthen and then fill. We’ve never seen any mascara quite like it before.

Bourjois contour clubbing waterproof eyeliner pencil up and brown: £5.99, Superdrug.com

Don’t let the contour label in the title fool you, this is just an eyeliner so please don’t go adding it to your jawbones. But, if you are looking to get the most out of it, you can also smudge it across your eyelids for a softer smokey eye look too. What’s perhaps most exciting though is the statement that this eyeliner won’t smudge or move, even in the rain, so you can party all night without that awful mole-like sweaty make-up look.

Bourjois volume glamour eyeshadow palette 003 coup de foudre: £10.99, Superdrug.com

Available in three different shades, this mini eyeshadow palette is for anyone who loves tonal nudes. These are said to be ultra-pigmented, long-lasting and with a velvety texture that makes them easy to blend, which really does sound like everything we’ve ever wanted from an eyeshadow. So, of course, we have to try them.

Bourjois rouge velvet ink liquid lipstick rouge a reves: £10.99, Superdrug.com

With 12 shades, there really should be something for everyone when it comes to this liquid lipstick. Our first thought (just by looking at it) is that the bottle looks much more expensive than just £10.99, always a plus for “material girls”. But the claim that it “remains lightweight and comfortable for 24 hours” is something that we just need to test out, as that could be a real gamechanger for day-to-night events.

Bourjois little round pot blusher 33 lilas d’or: £8.99, Superdrug.com

One of the firm fan-favourites and the brand’s signature style of product – a mini pot – this blusher is a must-try for first-time Bourjois users. With a built-in mirror and brush it looks like a great option for on-the-go application and is said to have a slight rose aroma too. It’s been part of the brand for almost 150 years, which signals it’s doing something right to us.

