Dyson launches new airwrap – and it surpasses all other hair tools

Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x updated technology

The airwrap co-anda 2x features Dyson’s latest and most powerful motor (named the hyperdymium 2), which offers twice as much air pressure and promises to bring faster drying and less heat damage. The all-new hair tool is said to dry hair “as fast as a full performance hair dryer” – a claim that held up during testing. I’d argue the new airwrap is more powerful than the ghd helios, which I named the best hair dryer in my guide.

Each attachment features an intelligent chip that communicates with the body of the tool to change the temperature and air flow settings to suit your hair type. I didn’t notice these settings working, but my hair did look smoother and silkier after styling. Of course, this could be attributed to various features, including the new anti-snag loop brush and airsmooth attachments (more on that below).

Using the MyDyson app with the airwrap co-anda 2x

Much like the airwrap i.d. from 2024, the co-anda 2x works together with the MyDyson app (where answer a few simple questions about your hair and your styling ability), which revolutionises hair styling. The OG airwrap from 2018 would require you to wrap and heat your curl in one motion, lower the temperature manually for a cool shot, and then switch off the device to release the hair. By comparison, the curl i.d. function – powered by the MyDyson app – seamlessly integrates these three steps so you can wrap, heat and curl your hair in one fell swoop. The device will even switch itself off once the cycle is complete.

By personalising your hair profile on your smartphone, the Bluetooth connectivity between your airwrap and the app will ensure that your wrapping cycle (wrap, heat, cool, power off) is set to the ideal temperature and duration for your hair type. These settings are also individually adjustable, should you find them inadequate in practice.

Read more: Charlotte Tilbury’s new airbrush flawless foundation is a rare find for oily skin

Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x attachments

The middle four rows of bristles have looped tips, while the outer two rows are curved (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

The anti-snag loop brush is an improvement to the i.d. model. The loops on the ends of the inner bristles work to minimise tugging for better scalp comfort, while the curved outer bristles ensure better grip on the hair. I didn’t notice these changes, but I experienced no tugging, and I could grab onto a large chunk of hair in one go.

The airsmooth attachment (left) as it looks when you slide it into your hair, versus how it appears when it clamps shut (right) (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

The airsmooth attachment is where things get really interesting. Almost like a straightener, the tool senses the thickness of your hair section and adjusts how close the movable clamp gets to the strands. I used this to minimise any kinks and flyaways – after one short pass, my hair looked more lustrous and straight. I was aiming for a bouncy, curly finish, so I didn’t use the airsmooth down to my roots. But, given my immediate results, I don’t doubt it would make an excellent alternative to a straightener.

Unboxing the new Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x

Both the curling barrels offer 30 per cent more power than the airwrap’s predecessor (thanks to the new motor), and I enjoyed the improved wrapping function. From experience, the airwrap i.d. was only capable of moving very small sections of hair around the barrel, and there’s no doubt the airwrap co-anda 2x does a better job. I will caveat that my ‘personalised’ i.d. curl settings were realised as a relatively short cycle, meaning I needed to use the wrap-heat-cool function twice on each section, owing to the heaviness of my straight hair. This was slightly tedious, but a fiddle with the duration and temperature settings on the MyDyson app will be sure to fix this going forward.

The new volumising brush swaps its previously fine, flexible bristles for firm, tapered ones (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

The new volumising brush was my favourite attachment. Without the fine bristles of the previous brush, it’s much easier to achieve tension and a smooth pass. It doesn’t feel like you’re raking out half your hair with each brush.

As for the fast dryer, it’s visually similar to the previous airwrap model, but the new power is unmatched.

Results after using Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x

Using the new Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x

The co-anda 2x is Dyson’s best airwrap yet. Plus, when I compare it to styling with a pair of straighteners or a curling tong, the difference is stark. There’s no bitter smell of burning – confirming Dyson’s no heat damage claim – and the finished result was neither crunchy nor brittle. On the contrary, my hair looked salon-level silky, and the curls were resilient when brushed through.

The entire process is lengthy, though this is the case with all of airwrap models. In the interest of honesty, my full styling session took more than an hour and a half. That said, I’ve plenty of friends who can go from wet-to-dry in half the time, with my hair being particularly curl-averse.

The airwrap co-anda 2x gave my hair a gloriously glossy and flicky finish (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

Will I be implementing the new airwrap co-anda-2x within my haircare routine? Undoubtedly so, especially if I can eek a few days out of the style. On this occasion, I can’t vouch for the longevity of my curls, having only gotten my hands on the airwrap a day ago, but after one night’s sleep, my hair still appeared glossy and bouncy.

Buy in the U.S. now