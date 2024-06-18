Revitalash thickening shampoo
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Hydrating
- Vegan-friendly
I’m quite selective about my shampoos because my scalp can feel sensitive, so I was happy to see that this one is colour-safe, cruelty free and vegan-friendly before diving in and trying it. When I squeezed the product into my hand, I noticed the fresh, minty scent that transported me straight to the salon.
The consistency of the shampoo was thin and lightweight, and only lathered a little when I massaged it into my scalp. It didn’t feel heavy on my hair and, as I was washing it out, I actively noticed how clean and fresh my locks felt without the need for double shampooing.
Once I’d completely washed it through, there was no residual product left sitting on my scalp and my hair felt hydrated and rejuvinated before I’d even moved on to conditioner. My hair was also left looking noticeably shiny and it felt hydrated, too.
After a few uses, I began to notice a change in the fullness of my hair – it wasn’t major but it was definitely there. Even when I left my hair to dry naturally, it had more lift and volume than I’d noticed with other shampoos I’d used recently.