It’s true that not all shampoos and conditioners are created equal and finding the right duo for you is very dependent on your hair type, whether it’s dry, oily, straight, curly, coloured or virgin. But something everyone can agree on, is that they want their hair to look full and healthy.

One brand that’s put this requirement at the centre of its ethos is Revitalash, which is best known for its eyelash serum that helps to enourage lash growth and is loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Tess Daly. Having recently reformulated its thickening shampoo and conditioner, the dermatologist reviewed, clinically tested duo now has a new scent and both are vegan-friendly, too.

Using ingredients like loquat leaf, biotin and flax protein, the shampoo and conditioner have been specifically formulated for fine or thinning hair, as well as hair types that have been put through the ringer thanks to over-processing or chemical and environmental stressors.

As someone with lots of fine, coloured hair that gets quite dry and struggles to grow as long as I’d like it to, I decided to put the claims to the test to see if the thickening duo really lives up to the hype.

How I tested Revitalash thickening shampoo and conditioner

After coming to the end of my previous shampoo and conditioner around a month ago, I switched to the Revitalash duo. Because my hair doesn’t get greasy quickly, I only wash my hair every four or five days and I stuck to that routine while I was testing out this pair. I washed once with the shampoo and applied the conditioner from root to tip letting it sit on my hair for a couple of minutes before washing it off. I was looking out for how the product felt on my hair and scalp, what my hair felt like directly after washing, the scent and whether I noticed any difference to the thickness of my locks over time.