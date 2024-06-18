Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I tried Revitalash’s thickening shampoo and conditioner, and my hair is fuller than ever

I love how lightweight it feels on my fine hair

Sponsored by
Olivia Perl
Tuesday 18 June 2024 10:06 BST
The shampoo and conditioner have been reformulated with a new scent and both are vegan-friendly, too
The shampoo and conditioner have been reformulated with a new scent and both are vegan-friendly, too (The Independent)

It’s true that not all shampoos and conditioners are created equal and finding the right duo for you is very dependent on your hair type, whether it’s dry, oily, straight, curly, coloured or virgin. But something everyone can agree on, is that they want their hair to look full and healthy.

One brand that’s put this requirement at the centre of its ethos is Revitalash, which is best known for its eyelash serum that helps to enourage lash growth and is loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Tess Daly. Having recently reformulated its thickening shampoo and conditioner, the dermatologist reviewed, clinically tested duo now has a new scent and both are vegan-friendly, too.

Using ingredients like loquat leaf, biotin and flax protein, the shampoo and conditioner have been specifically formulated for fine or thinning hair, as well as hair types that have been put through the ringer thanks to over-processing or chemical and environmental stressors.

As someone with lots of fine, coloured hair that gets quite dry and struggles to grow as long as I’d like it to, I decided to put the claims to the test to see if the thickening duo really lives up to the hype.

How I tested Revitalash thickening shampoo and conditioner

After coming to the end of my previous shampoo and conditioner around a month ago, I switched to the Revitalash duo. Because my hair doesn’t get greasy quickly, I only wash my hair every four or five days and I stuck to that routine while I was testing out this pair. I washed once with the shampoo and applied the conditioner from root to tip letting it sit on my hair for a couple of minutes before washing it off. I was looking out for how the product felt on my hair and scalp, what my hair felt like directly after washing, the scent and whether I noticed any difference to the thickness of my locks over time.

Revitalash thickening shampoo

Revitalash thickening shampoo (1).jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Hydrating
    • Vegan-friendly

I’m quite selective about my shampoos because my scalp can feel sensitive, so I was happy to see that this one is colour-safe, cruelty free and vegan-friendly before diving in and trying it. When I squeezed the product into my hand, I noticed the fresh, minty scent that transported me straight to the salon.

The consistency of the shampoo was thin and lightweight, and only lathered a little when I massaged it into my scalp. It didn’t feel heavy on my hair and, as I was washing it out, I actively noticed how clean and fresh my locks felt without the need for double shampooing.

Once I’d completely washed it through, there was no residual product left sitting on my scalp and my hair felt hydrated and rejuvinated before I’d even moved on to conditioner. My hair was also left looking noticeably shiny and it felt hydrated, too.

After a few uses, I began to notice a change in the fullness of my hair – it wasn’t major but it was definitely there. Even when I left my hair to dry naturally, it had more lift and volume than I’d noticed with other shampoos I’d used recently.

  1. £37 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Revitalash thickening conditioner

Revitalash thickening conditioner.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Softening
    • Hydrating
    • Doesn’t leave any residue on the scalp

After shampooing, I moved onto the conditioner. Unlike more traditional conditioners, it wasn’t a creamy consistency and instead looked and felt very similar to the shampoo. I massaged the product into my scalp before pulling it down through the lengths of my hair.

It smelt just as fresh as the shampoo and I could already feel how hydrating it was even as I was just smoothing it over my hair. Tangles and knots were nowhere to be seen and I was genuinley impressed by how lightweight the conditioner felt, especially because my hair is fine and conditioner often feels heavy on my strands.

As I always do with conditioner, I let it sit on my hair for a couple of minutes before rinsing it off and was really happy with how moisturised it looked and felt without being weighed down. In fact, my hair looked shiny and voluminous, and my natural waves came through nicely because of the lightweight texture.

It worked beautifully with the shampoo and, after a few uses, my hair felt healthy, hydrated and thicker.

  1. £29 from lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Revitalash thickening shampoo and conditioner

I was really impressed by this shampoo and conditioner duo, which features a lightweight texture, fresh salon-like scent and hardworking ingredients. Because the neither of the products sat heavy on my hair, it meant my waves dried in a more defined pattern without styling, and my hair felt hydrated and clean for up to a week.

I did notice some difference in the thickness of my hair, too, but I was mainly taken by how healthy my hair felt after using both products, which is why I’ll keep using this shampoo and conditioner for the foreseeable.

Take care of your hair by reading our guide to the best sulphate-free shampoo for healthy locks.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in