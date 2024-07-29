Jump to content
I’m a beauty writer and this mascara is a game changer

This is the highest-performing, longest-lasting pick from Eyeko

Sponsored content by
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 29 July 2024 11:10 BST
I’ve had the same tube for eight months – and it’s still going strong
I’ve had the same tube for eight months – and it’s still going strong (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

I first discovered Eyeko in a Selfridges beauty box back in 2013; I had to rifle through my Instagram archives to see how far back my love for the brand went, but I’d say a 10-plus year obsession is adequate loyalty for you to trust in me when I tell you that the brand’s lash alert mascara (£17, Lookfantastic.com) really is one of the best.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s when a brand knows its niche, be it Burger and Lobster selling just two dishes back in its OG days or Hailey Bieber launching her beauty brand, rhode, with a small yet potent three-product collection. Along the same vein, I respect Eyeko for its commitment to the upper face area with a collection of brow, lash and lid products focused on performance and staying power.

For me, the lash alert mascara is the highest-performing, longest-lasting pick among Eyeko’s offerings, and it’s the one I trust to see me through swims, sweaty gym sessions and everything in between. Keep reading for my in-depth review.

How I tested

My lashes before (on the left) mascara application and after (on the right)
My lashes before (on the left) mascara application and after (on the right) (Lucy Smith)

I didn’t do a specific testing period for this review as I’ve been using this mascara for years, so I’m very well-versed in how it performs. To show you how it applies, I brushed the product through bare, dry lashes, wiggling the spoolie to ensure an even coat across all sides of the lashes. I then ran the applicator across the tips of the lashes to give off the appearance of extra length, before lightly coating my bottom lashes to define the eye area. In my review, I’ll be covering how the formula feels on the lashes, its staying power, how it fares in the tube over an extended period, as well as the performance of the spoolie and how long the tube lasts.

Eyeko lash alert mascara

Eyeko lash alert mascara review Indybest
  • Size: 8ml
  • Colour range: Black, blue, green, purple
  • Type: Fibre, water-based mascara
  • Spoolie type: Bristle
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t weigh down lashes, despite being water-based
    • Acts like a waterproof mascara but doesn’t require an oily make-up remover to take off
    • Lasts a long time

Being a fibre mascara, the product applies more like a solid paste than some more liquid water-based mascaras I’ve used. As such, it doesn’t have that irritating too-much-product-on-the-applicator stage. Likewise, even when it dries out somewhat at the end of its life, you’ll still be able to get a good coating of the formula on your lashes.

The spoolie curves to the shape of your lash line, making it easier to apply quickly, and with soft bendable bristles it’s harder to irritate your pupil (we’ve all been there, poking a wand into our eye). The tube-like packaging allows you greater control of how much product you get onto the wand and it also grants you greater access to those last dregs of product.

Amazingly, you can wear this mascara swimming and it won’t budge, not to mention you can remove it with a normal cream cleanser and a little eyelash massage. If, like me, you have oily skin it won’t imprint on your cheekbones. In terms of longevity, I took this travelling with me for eight months (last August) and have only just seen the end of that same tube.

The verdict: Eyeko lash alert mascara

This mascara is a real game changer if you’re someone with naturally flat lashes. Not only does it prevent you from scrubbing away at waterproof mascaras (which are naturally more lightweight being oil-based), but the feather-light formula has a stronghold. I love the quantity of product, the packaging and how the formula wears over an extended period – it doesn’t crumble – and I’ll most definitely be repurchasing. Here’s to another eight-plus months of use.

