I’m a beauty writer and this mascara is a game changer

Eyeko lash alert mascara
- Size: 8ml
- Colour range: Black, blue, green, purple
- Type: Fibre, water-based mascara
- Spoolie type: Bristle
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t weigh down lashes, despite being water-based
- Acts like a waterproof mascara but doesn’t require an oily make-up remover to take off
- Lasts a long time
Being a fibre mascara, the product applies more like a solid paste than some more liquid water-based mascaras I’ve used. As such, it doesn’t have that irritating too-much-product-on-the-applicator stage. Likewise, even when it dries out somewhat at the end of its life, you’ll still be able to get a good coating of the formula on your lashes.
The spoolie curves to the shape of your lash line, making it easier to apply quickly, and with soft bendable bristles it’s harder to irritate your pupil (we’ve all been there, poking a wand into our eye). The tube-like packaging allows you greater control of how much product you get onto the wand and it also grants you greater access to those last dregs of product.
Amazingly, you can wear this mascara swimming and it won’t budge, not to mention you can remove it with a normal cream cleanser and a little eyelash massage. If, like me, you have oily skin it won’t imprint on your cheekbones. In terms of longevity, I took this travelling with me for eight months (last August) and have only just seen the end of that same tube.
