I’m a beauty writer and this mascara is a game changer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

I first discovered Eyeko in a Selfridges beauty box back in 2013; I had to rifle through my Instagram archives to see how far back my love for the brand went, but I’d say a 10-plus year obsession is adequate loyalty for you to trust in me when I tell you that the brand’s lash alert mascara (£17, Lookfantastic.com) really is one of the best.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s when a brand knows its niche, be it Burger and Lobster selling just two dishes back in its OG days or Hailey Bieber launching her beauty brand, rhode, with a small yet potent three-product collection. Along the same vein, I respect Eyeko for its commitment to the upper face area with a collection of brow, lash and lid products focused on performance and staying power.

For me, the lash alert mascara is the highest-performing, longest-lasting pick among Eyeko’s offerings, and it’s the one I trust to see me through swims, sweaty gym sessions and everything in between. Keep reading for my in-depth review.

How I tested

open image in gallery My lashes before (on the left) mascara application and after (on the right) ( Lucy Smith )

I didn’t do a specific testing period for this review as I’ve been using this mascara for years, so I’m very well-versed in how it performs. To show you how it applies, I brushed the product through bare, dry lashes, wiggling the spoolie to ensure an even coat across all sides of the lashes. I then ran the applicator across the tips of the lashes to give off the appearance of extra length, before lightly coating my bottom lashes to define the eye area. In my review, I’ll be covering how the formula feels on the lashes, its staying power, how it fares in the tube over an extended period, as well as the performance of the spoolie and how long the tube lasts.