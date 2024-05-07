Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While we love the high street for trend-led fashion finds and designer-inspired pieces, a number of our favourite retailers are now stocking their shelves with cosmetics, as well as clothing.

You can now pick up perfume while shopping for a purse; grab mascara while refreshing your holiday wardrobe, and even stock up on hairspray while treating yourself to a new dress. This product expansion seems to be proving pretty popular, too.

Clothing retailer & Other Stories has heavily pushed its perfumes and nail polishes, while Zara has branched out into haircare, and H&M Beauty appears to be booming, with new products popping up regularly. In fact, H&M Beauty is proving so popular that there’s now a store in Oslo dedicated solely to the high-street staple’s cosmetics section.

What’s more, all H&M Beauty products are vegan and most fall under the £10 price point, making them great entry-level options for those looking to experiment with new products without spending a small fortune.

So, of course, we had to see what all the fuss is about – testing out the H&M mascara, lip and cheek sticks, lip liner and much more to make up our own minds about whether the bargain beauty brand really does deserve a spot in your make-up bag. Keep reading for our full verdict.

How we tested H&M Beauty

We tried a range of H&M Beauty products ( The Independent )

Swapping our regular make-up bag for one stocked full of H&M Beauty buys, we spent weeks trialling the bargain beauty products, creating multiple looks to see how easy they were to use and how long they lasted on the skin. Below, we’ve rounded up our favourite nine products from the range that deserve a spot in your make-up bag.