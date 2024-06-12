Lumene’s CC cream is my go-to for lightweight coverage

Lumene CC colour correcting cream SPF20
- SPF: 20
- Size: 30ml
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Long-lasting coverage
- Glowy finish
- Take note
- Low SPF
The formula
Providing a little more coverage than a BB cream but less than a foundation, CC creams (which stands for colour correcting cream) are great for evening out skin tone and blurring imperfections. Lumene’s formula does exactly this thanks to its hero ingredients: Nordic lingonberry for visibly smoothing skin and Arctic spring water for a hydration boost.
Plenty of antioxidants (think seed oil and rosemary extract) work to soften and stimulate collagen production for a plumper look, while there’s also ascorbic acid, which works to brighten the skin. The formula itself is super lightweight and easy to blend, whether with your fingers or with a beauty blender (my preferred method). A little goes a long way, with just one generous squeeze providing medium coverage across my entire face.
Available in 10 shades, you can either colour match or go a shade lighter for brightening or darker for a subtly bronzed look. I opt for the tan shade when I’m fake-tanned or out in the evening for a naturally-bronzed look while the medium shade has me covered for every day.
Results
The results are excellent and I’ve swapped my go-to foundation for the lighter CC cream day-to-day. Sitting over my SPF30 moisturiser, the featherlight formula is the perfect base for concealer, bronzer and blusher. Instantly smoothing, it balances out any skin unevenness and redness – especially on my nose and the surrounding area, where I’m prone to minor rosacea.
The perfect balance between dewy and matte, the results are natural and long-lasting. At the end of a long day in the office, the coverage is still going strong and my skin feels soft and hydrated. Tick, tick, tick.