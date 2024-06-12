Lumene’s CC cream is my go-to for lightweight coverage

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Gone are the days when UV protection meant applying a heavy, cakey sunscreen that left a white cast. Now, SPF comes in all shapes and sizes – from hydration-boosting moisturisers to everyday gel-based formulas and it’s even found in some fake tan products.

We all know the importance of everyday protection (yes, even if you’re living in rainy England), so brands are constantly innovating new products that slot easily into our morning routines. Case in point: Lumene’s CC colour correcting cream.

Launched earlier this year, it rivals popular CC creams from heavyweights including IT Cosmetics and Eboriam. Offering medium coverage while working to minimise redness, the formula promises to give skin a glow boost – and it’s already going viral among beauty buffs on TikTok.

At SPF20, it does fall a little short of the dermatologist-recommended SPF30 protection – but this doesn’t negate how excellent the formula is. Plus, it’s pleasingly lightweight, so it sits nicely over stronger SPF products, meaning you can still get full protection.

How we tested Lumene CC colour correcting cream SPF20

open image in gallery The formula has a skin blurring effect ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve used Lumene’s CC colour correcting cream most days since getting my hands on it some months ago. When testing I considered the application, the ingredients, how it sits on my skin and how long-lasting the coverage is. Here’s why Lumene’s SPF20 product is a must-have in your make-up bag.