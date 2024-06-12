Jump to content
Lumene’s CC cream is my go-to for lightweight coverage

This formula has replaced my everyday foundation

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 12 June 2024 17:24 BST
Packed with skincare benefits, there's a reason why TikTok loves it
Packed with skincare benefits, there’s a reason why TikTok loves it (iStock/The Independent )

Gone are the days when UV protection meant applying a heavy, cakey sunscreen that left a white cast. Now, SPF comes in all shapes and sizes – from hydration-boosting moisturisers to everyday gel-based formulas and it’s even found in some fake tan products.

We all know the importance of everyday protection (yes, even if you’re living in rainy England), so brands are constantly innovating new products that slot easily into our morning routines. Case in point: Lumene’s CC colour correcting cream.

Launched earlier this year, it rivals popular CC creams from heavyweights including IT Cosmetics and Eboriam. Offering medium coverage while working to minimise redness, the formula promises to give skin a glow boost – and it’s already going viral among beauty buffs on TikTok.

At SPF20, it does fall a little short of the dermatologist-recommended SPF30 protection – but this doesn’t negate how excellent the formula is. Plus, it’s pleasingly lightweight, so it sits nicely over stronger SPF products, meaning you can still get full protection.

How we tested Lumene CC colour correcting cream SPF20

The formula has a skin blurring effect
The formula has a skin blurring effect (Daisy Lester)

I’ve used Lumene’s CC colour correcting cream most days since getting my hands on it some months ago. When testing I considered the application, the ingredients, how it sits on my skin and how long-lasting the coverage is. Here’s why Lumene’s SPF20 product is a must-have in your make-up bag.

Lumene CC colour correcting cream SPF20

lumene.png
  • SPF: 20
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Long-lasting coverage
    • Glowy finish
  • Take note
    • Low SPF

The formula

Providing a little more coverage than a BB cream but less than a foundation, CC creams (which stands for colour correcting cream) are great for evening out skin tone and blurring imperfections. Lumene’s formula does exactly this thanks to its hero ingredients: Nordic lingonberry for visibly smoothing skin and Arctic spring water for a hydration boost.

Plenty of antioxidants (think seed oil and rosemary extract) work to soften and stimulate collagen production for a plumper look, while there’s also ascorbic acid, which works to brighten the skin. The formula itself is super lightweight and easy to blend, whether with your fingers or with a beauty blender (my preferred method). A little goes a long way, with just one generous squeeze providing medium coverage across my entire face.

Available in 10 shades, you can either colour match or go a shade lighter for brightening or darker for a subtly bronzed look. I opt for the tan shade when I’m fake-tanned or out in the evening for a naturally-bronzed look while the medium shade has me covered for every day.

Results

The results are excellent and I’ve swapped my go-to foundation for the lighter CC cream day-to-day. Sitting over my SPF30 moisturiser, the featherlight formula is the perfect base for concealer, bronzer and blusher. Instantly smoothing, it balances out any skin unevenness and redness – especially on my nose and the surrounding area, where I’m prone to minor rosacea.

The perfect balance between dewy and matte, the results are natural and long-lasting. At the end of a long day in the office, the coverage is still going strong and my skin feels soft and hydrated. Tick, tick, tick.

  1. £19 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Lumene CC colour correcting cream SPF20

While higher SPF coverage would be welcomed, Lumene CC colour correcting cream doesn’t put a foot wrong in any other regard. Lightweight and hydrating, it instantly evens out your skin tone while reducing redness and blurring imperfections. The coverage is medium but natural-looking with impressive staying power. It’s deserving of the hype.

Find more SPF recommendations in our review of the best facial sunscreens for 2024

