This £10 liquid blush is my secret to a sun-kissed glow

Maybelline sunkisser liquid glow blush
- Size: 4.7ml
- Shades: Eight
- Shade tested: City sizzle
- Why we love it
- Easily blendable
- Nice pigment
- Shade range
- Affordable
You only need two dots on each cheek and one on the nose for enough coverage (don’t be put off by the rich pigment at first).
Owing to the lightweight, creamy formula, it’s super easy to blend. I tested the ‘city sizzle’ shade and the colour is subtle and glowy, giving my cheeks a healthy flush and creating a far more natural finish than many powder-based blushes can leave.
While my preferred method is with a brush, your fingers are just as effective, so it’s a convenient bag essential while on the go. Infused with vitamin E and glycerin, the formula has almost a water-like consistency so it feels hydrating and light on the skin. There’s also a slight shimmer to the product that has a radiant effect.
When worn alone, it instantly enhances my natural complexion but equally sits nicely over foundation and bronzer, without feeling heavy or cakey. Five hours after application, the colour is still strong, but I’ve found that it does need a little top-up ahead of the evening.
The eight-strong shade range helps you find the perfect hue to enhance your complexion, but you can also experiment with shades darker and lighter than your skin for a contoured look.