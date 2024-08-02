This £10 liquid blush is my secret to a sun-kissed glow

Jump to content
Daisy Lester
Friday 02 August 2024 12:59 BST
Giving skin a healthy, flushed look, it’s worth a spot in your make-up bag
Giving skin a healthy, flushed look, it’s worth a spot in your make-up bag (iStock/The Independent )

Enhancing your natural complexion rather than masking it, the beauty world has swapped the matte products of the last decade for dewy formulas that leave a soft, radiant finish. From lip oils and cream bronzers to tinted moisturisers and bronzing drops, next-gen make-up is all about imparting a healthy-looking glow.

Thanks to the Hailey Bieber “strawberry girl” effect and TikTok’s glass skin trend, the latest dewy product to have its moment in the spotlight is liquid blush. A secret weapon for creating a soft-focused, sun-kissed and naturally flushed look, these cream-based formulas are firm make-up bag staples for the likes of Bella Hadid (she loves the Rare Beauty formula), as well as Emily Ratakowski and Kim Kardashian, who both plump for the Nars orgasm blush (£33, Lookfantastic.com).

I’ve always tended to use powder-based formulas as I have oil-prone skin – but I’ve become a liquid blush convert in recent months. Not only are the formulas pleasingly blendable (either with a brush or your fingers if you’re on the go), but they have a seamless finish over foundation and bronzer.

Having tried viral formulas from Saie, Rare Beauty and Iconic London, it’s actually a £10 product that I’ve reached for most: Maybelline’s new sunkisser liquid glow blush.

Nicely pigmented, easy to apply and available in eight shades for various skin complexions, the liquid blusher delivers a flushed glow that seriously lasts.

How I tested

Applying the liquid blush over my foundation
Applying the liquid blush over my foundation (Daisy Lester )

I’ve been testing the Maybelline liquid blush in the shade ‘city sizzle’ for around two weeks, assessing its ease of application, staying power and finished look. My new go-to for a natural, sun-kissed look in seconds, here’s why you need it in your own make-up arsenal.

Maybelline sunkisser liquid glow blush

Lookfantastic maybelline blush review
  • Size: 4.7ml
  • Shades: Eight
  • Shade tested: City sizzle
  • Why we love it
    • Easily blendable
    • Nice pigment
    • Shade range
    • Affordable
  1.  £9 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Maybelline sunkisser liquid glow blush

Maybelline’s new sunkisser liquid glow blush is a new staple in our make-up bag. Easy and effortless to apply and blend, it leaves my face with a naturally sun-kissed, radiant and glowy finish that’s perfect for the summer months. The formula boasts a slight shimmer while the consistency is lightweight, long-lasting and hydrating – all for just £10,

