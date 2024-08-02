This £10 liquid blush is my secret to a sun-kissed glow

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Enhancing your natural complexion rather than masking it, the beauty world has swapped the matte products of the last decade for dewy formulas that leave a soft, radiant finish. From lip oils and cream bronzers to tinted moisturisers and bronzing drops, next-gen make-up is all about imparting a healthy-looking glow.

Thanks to the Hailey Bieber “strawberry girl” effect and TikTok’s glass skin trend, the latest dewy product to have its moment in the spotlight is liquid blush. A secret weapon for creating a soft-focused, sun-kissed and naturally flushed look, these cream-based formulas are firm make-up bag staples for the likes of Bella Hadid (she loves the Rare Beauty formula), as well as Emily Ratakowski and Kim Kardashian, who both plump for the Nars orgasm blush (£33, Lookfantastic.com).

I’ve always tended to use powder-based formulas as I have oil-prone skin – but I’ve become a liquid blush convert in recent months. Not only are the formulas pleasingly blendable (either with a brush or your fingers if you’re on the go), but they have a seamless finish over foundation and bronzer.

Having tried viral formulas from Saie, Rare Beauty and Iconic London, it’s actually a £10 product that I’ve reached for most: Maybelline’s new sunkisser liquid glow blush.

Nicely pigmented, easy to apply and available in eight shades for various skin complexions, the liquid blusher delivers a flushed glow that seriously lasts.

How I tested

open image in gallery Applying the liquid blush over my foundation ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been testing the Maybelline liquid blush in the shade ‘city sizzle’ for around two weeks, assessing its ease of application, staying power and finished look. My new go-to for a natural, sun-kissed look in seconds, here’s why you need it in your own make-up arsenal.