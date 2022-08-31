Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The summer holidays are nearly over, and we’re shopping for pencil cases, lunchboxes, school shoes and all of the other back-to-school essentials that make the start of term a little bit more exciting.

While you may not at first think the start of the term will affect your TV, it certainly does as This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to their roles presenting the breakfast-time show to the nation.

During their absence, they left the show in good hands with Dermot O’Leary, Vernon Kay, Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, and, of course, Rochelle Humes, all pitching in to provide us with early morning entertainment. And, especially in Rochelle’s case, some fabulous fashion too.

Opting for neutral tones such as this brown top and trouser look, a zingy zebra print skirt from Massimo Dutti and a gorgeous green gown from Karen Millen, the ex-The Saturdays singer has a sleek and sophisticated look that can almost always be copped from the high street.

Today, in perhaps one of her final few days of hosting the show for summer, Rochelle is back in beige with a sharply tailored suit, and almost all sizes are still available to buy. Here’s where to shop the look.

Where is Rochelle Humes’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

The tonal two-piece is from high street brand Jigsaw. While it isn’t the retailer to go to for bargain buys, you can expect high quality basics, and office appropriate outfits with a modern, stylish touch. Pairing it with a simple white top makes for a simple summer-ready look, but a chunky knit or roll neck would warm it up for more wintry weather too.

Jigsaw linen cross dye blazer, neutral: £225, Johnlewis.com

(Jigsaw)

A classic suit is a failsafe fashion buy, working for a whole host of occasions from formal office outfits, weddings and even just for brunch with friends when paired back with trainers and a simple T-shirt. Opting for both the blazer and the Jigsaw linen cross-dye contrast stitch trousers (£130, Johnlewis.com), Rochelle shows us how to wear the two-piece in style. Pair with a classic black court shoe or strappy sandal to elevate the look even further.

Who is Rochelle Humes’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Rochelle Humes in the fabulous outfits we see each day and also compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Rochelle Humes do her hair?

Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar, aka Jayb.hair on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Rochelle’s looks, from red carpet events to wedding guest locks – and it looks like they’re also behind her recent This Morning mane too. Today, she wore her hair in a chic top knot up-do but regularly opts to keep it down too.

Where is Rochelle Humes from?

Rochelle was born in Barking, a suburb of East London and attended the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls in Hornchurch and Colin’s Performing Arts School. She began her career in British pop group S Club Juniors and later joined the girl group The Saturdays in 2007. Since then, Rochelle has turned to TV presenting and often works alongside her husband, JLS star, Marvin Humes.