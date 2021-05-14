Sun protection is vital, not only for avoiding the visible signs of premature ageing (caused by long-wave UVA rays), but also for preventing skin cancer (caused by short-wave UVB rays, which also cause sunburn).

In an ideal world, we’d all wear a separate SPF as the final step in our skincare routine, and for days spent outside we’d definitely favour it, but for those lazy working-from-home days, when you need to pack light, or if you fail to remember to apply SPF, a moisturiser with SPF can be a good option.

Note that you’ll need to apply it more liberally than you perhaps normally would a moisturiser in order to get the protection you need.

When choosing a moisturiser with SPF, the same rules apply as for sun protection alone. The SPF number relates to how well it protects from UVB rays (the higher the better), and the star PA rating to how well it protects from UVA.

You’ll find both mineral and synthetic SPFs in moisturisers, but white cast is generally less of an issue with the former than it can be with SPF alone; we have noted one that’s particularly good for darker tones, though.

Of course, with a moisturiser there are further factors to consider, such as weight and texture, how well it conditions your skin and any other skincare benefits included in the ingredients list. We’ve looked for all these while testing our favourites.

Kiehl’s ultra facial cream SPF30 Best: Overall Ultra cream is a long-time favourite of ours for irritated or dehydrated skin, and the SPF version has all the moisturising benefits of the original, plus SPF30. It combines glycerin, water and glycerin with a glycoprotein derived from glaciers that thrives in extreme climates, for skin defence and deep hydration. The SPF formula feels a little thicker than the original, but it quickly melts into skin and delivers the same, unfussy hydration we love. Buy now £ 28 , Kiehls.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Perricone MD vitamin C ester photo-brightening moisturiser SPF30 Best: For mature skin This is a brilliant luxury moisturiser that we’d recommend for its smoothing and plumping effects, sun protection or no, so it’s a bonus that it’s SPF30. An ester of vitamin C brightens skin, reduces discolouration and helps improve texture with repeated use, and alpha lipoic acid, an antioxidant enzyme, helps protect skin from environmental damage. Combined with sun protection, it’s a powerhouse of prevention and repair, ideal for more mature skin. Buy now £ 59 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} CeraVe facial moisturising lotion SPF25 Best: Budget buy CeraVe is one of our most recommended affordable brands, as its results easily compete with those of luxury lines. This SPF lotion is great for dry skin types, and melts into skin really quickly and easily, leaving it feeling soothed and springy, and looking brighter. For SPF on a budget, it’s hard to find better. Buy now £ 13 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Roche-Posay hyalu B5 aquagel SPF30 Best: Lightweight hydration We highly recommend the La Roche-Posay hyalu B5 range to anyone looking for a mid-price hit of hyaluronic acid hydration – its aquagel combines deeply hydrating and plumping hyaluronic acid with SPF30. It has a gel texture that glides across and melts into the skin easily and quickly, leaving it soft, cooled and nourished. Buy now £ 25.87 , Laroche-posay.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fenty Skin hydra vizor invisible moisturiser SPF30 Best: For darker skin tones Fenty’s skincare range is underappreciated compared to its make-up, but there are some truly brilliant products in there. Hydra vizor is one of our favourites, a lovely, lightweight lotion that gives skin a natural, dewy glow, plumps out fine lines and has SPF30. You’ll also find zero ashy cast on darker skins. We love the slick packaging too, which has a twist-up lid. Buy now £ 32 , Harveynichols.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Clarins UV plus anti-pollution multi-protection SPF50 moisturising fluid rose Best: For pollution protection Perfect for city dwellers, Clarins’ UV plus lotion is a brilliant SPF50 and PA+++ that contains soothing, healing ingredients such as white horehound and antioxidants such as dock-cress, to protect the skin against environmental aggressors including pollution. We rarely leave the flat without a tube in our handbag these days. The rose version is a light pink that imparts a subtle glow, but there’s also a translucent version (£33, Clarins.co.uk) if you’d prefer. Buy now £ 33 , Clarins.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream sun defence SPF50 Best: Classic with an SPF twist We have relied on the cult eight hour cream to deal with everything from flaky dry patches to parched, sunburned lips, and the SPF cream version is just as brilliant. It’s lightweight and non-greasy, and leaves skin soft and smooth with no sheen or stickiness – the perfect finish for applying make-up on top. Buy now £ 26 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Avène hydrance rich-UV hydrating cream SPF30 Best: For sensitive skin This is a great choice for those with dry, sensitive skin who need relief from dehydration and irritation as well as sun protection (those with greasy skin will likely find it too oily). Its hydrating effects last for a long time – cheeks that are usually papery by midday still feel plump and bouncy in the late afternoon – and it doesn’t sting on patches of broken or flaky skin. Buy now £ 16.50 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

