This £9 men’s anti-ageing cream reduced our fine lines

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

From CeraVe and The Inkey List to Byoma, a myriad of beauty brands are proving stellar skincare doesn’t have to blow the bank.

When it comes to men’s skincare, Bulldog is a fan-favourite thanks to its affordable, straightforward and efficacious skincare roster that spans moisturisers, eye creams, face washes, shave gels and oils.

Plus, the brand has an impressive ethical emphasis, with all its products being vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and free of synthetic fragrances and artificial colours.

As any skincare obsessive will tell you, the most useful tool a man can have in his anti-ageing arsenal is a decent daily face cream. Enter Bulldog’s age defence moisturiser that will set you back just £9.

If you need further convincing, the formula secured a spot in our round-up of the best men’s anti-ageing moisturisers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Read more: The best men’s skincare brands to have on your radar

Bulldog age defence moisturiser: £9, Lookfantastic.com

( IndyBest )

Bulldog’s budget anti-ageing buy is intended to be used both morning and night. “Designed for mature skin, Bulldog’s age defence moisturiser helps keep dry skin hydrated, while an antioxidant complex of rosemary, echinacea and vitamin E should protect against the ageing process,” our tester said.

While the “moisturiser doesn’t have a sunscreen, it still makes a brilliant everyday anti-ageing essential – and all for less than a tenner.” They also loved the ethical focus of Bulldog. “The brand also strives to reduce its impact on the environment,” our tester said.

Scoring four out of five stars in our review – the same as premium formulas triple the price – Bulldog’s moisturiser is a must-have in your bathroom cabinet.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for more men’s skincare recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best anti-ageing creams