Retinols have been dominating the skincare industry, as the must-have answer to brighter and more even skin. The product is a derivative of vitamin A and encourages skin’s cell turnover for a reduction in pore size, and hyperpigmentation and it can even help with collagen production to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Our experts have personally tried and tested a whole range of retinol products to find you the one to invest in. The team of testers assessed a whole host of different factors, from price to results. And, as the eagle-eyed deal-hunters that we are, we’ve spotted that one of our favourites is currently more than 30 per cent off at Amazon right now, so we suggest you run and not walk to the checkout.

Praised for making the skin look more “radiant and smoother”, we’re sure that this will make a great addition to your skincare routine. Keep reading for why it’s a worthy buy, particularly while it’s discounted.

Neutrogena retinol boost serum: Was £27.99, now £18.66, Amazon.co.uk

Neutrogena is a household staple for our skin, and their retinol serum is no exception. Packed with some seriously impressive ingredients, it’s a powerhouse – hyaluronic acid works to plump and hydrate, and Myrtus plant extract enhances the retinol's natural effectiveness by 83 per cent.

But of course, we had to put it to the test ourselves, and in doing so our tester fell in love, crowning it the best budget retinol and giving it four stars (out of five). Our tester said this would be a great pick for retinol newbies, noting that their “skin looked more radiant and smoother after just a couple of uses”. They added that they “didn’t get any dryness or irritation despite using it a bit more frequently”.

So if you’re looking to soften fine lines, brighten dark spots, smooth texture, boost your overall skin glow and save some money while you do it, then look no further than Neutrogena’s retinol boost serum, now over 30 per cent off at Amazon.

