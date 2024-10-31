Revolution’s £5.25 hyaluronic acid gives dry, winter skin a new lease of life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When we think of Revolution, often the name conjures images of affordable eyeshadow palettes and, back in the day, the banana baking powder (£4,79, Lookfantastic.com) – but these days, the brand has quite a stellar skincare offering, too. Namely, its 2% hyaluronic acid serum (£5.25, Lookfantastic.com), which proved a top budget buy in our guide to the best hyaluronic acids, gaining high-praise for its vegan formula and earning a glowing 4.5/5 star rating.

It’s ingredients boast two types of hyaluronic acid – something that’s relatively rare even in the more expensive HA serums – as well as glycerin for a three-pronged approach to hydration. If you’re not in the know, both hyaluronic acid and glycerin are humectants, meaning they can draw moisture from the air onto your skin.

Reduced by 25 per cent at the time of writing, Revolution’s approach to hyaluronic acid is not to be slept on – scroll on for our tester’s full thoughts and details on how to shop now.

Revolution skincare plumping & hydrating serum - 2% hyaluronic acid: Was £7.00, now £5.25, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Revolution Skin/The Independent )

Testing different hyaluronic acid serums over the course of three months, our tester commented that Revolution’s iteration was “a great dose of pure hydration to send you out on your way in dry, winter weather and, equally, the dry heat of summer”.

They praised how its lack of fragrance lends itself to all skin types (including sensitive) and that it left their skin in “a springy state, perfectly spongy and ready to absorb all the goodness from our oncoming moisturisers and SPFs”.

Lastly, it’s cruelty-free, comes packaged in the same high-quality glass-style bottle as its premium competitors and features pentylene glycol. Pentylene clycol, like HA, is also a humectant but, instead of encouraging moisture from the air to sit on the skin, it encourages moisture on the skin to further penetrate the epidermis (outer layer). Nifty stuff.

Grab your bottle now ahead of the November chill and keep your bouncy, bright complexion well into the winter months.

