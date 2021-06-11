While the sun might be shining, do not be deceived, your beer garden trips aren’t going to be a sweltering outing – it is England after all.

Luckily, if you’ve found yourself craving the warmth and comfort of your duvet while out on walks or during alfresco dining trips, high street brands have answered your prayers.

Taking inspiration from Arsene Wenger, they’ve transformed his longline puffer into a highly coveted fashionable piece that you need in your wardrobe.

And owing to the fact we’ll be spending much of our free time socialising outdoors, they are the perfect additional layer of warmth and insulation, making sure you’re not shivering while enjoying your pint of freedom.

The joy of these puffers is that they look effortlessly chic when thrown over your favourite loungewear pieces but also work equally as well with a more pulled together look, should your lockdown self-desire.

Read more:

When looking for the perfect duvet coat, we’d suggest paying attention to the length and opting for one that is cut longer than your knee. Fit is also key, we'd suggest opting for something oversized, so it will make you feel wrapped up in a duvet when it's done all the way up.

Making our selection, we’ve assessed each one based on the above, but comfort, warmth and how easy it is to style with differing outfits were also integral.

Ridding its Michelin man status, this is the coat you need in your outerwear bounty, invest right and it’ll see you through winter after winter, for years to come.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Mango oversize quilted coat Mango coats have hit the headlines over the past few weeks, first with Gigi Hadid and Diana Kruger donning the oversize wool coat and again more recently when Katie Holmes was spotted in this very oversize quilt number. The first thing that we noticed about it was its high quality quilting, which has clearly been designed with warmth and comfort in mind. Our positive opinions were exceeded when we tried it on, the slight shine on the fabric and the oversized cut made it completely wearable. We absolutely loved the large collar, and found it comfortable when completely buttoned up, alla Holmes, or left open with our favourite cross-body bag over the top. It fully lived up to expectations on cold winter walks too, and can be worn with your favourite knitted jumper underneath, or high-waisted jeans and a white T-shirt on slightly warmer days. A fantastic all-rounder that will see from winter through until spring. Buy now £ 59.99 , Shop.mango.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Asos Design longline parka with faux fur trim in grey As soon as we tried this on we didn’t want to take it off. When buying a parka, there are a few things to consider to make sure it hits the perfect balance between being fashionable and functional, namely a long length, a maximal hood, and an oversized boxy cut. With this Asos coat, each of these criteria were met. The padding provided optimal warmth, while the deep pockets made sure that all our essentials were safely stored. Having a zip that goes right to the top is also an added bonus. As close to a warm hug as you’re going to get. Buy now £ 68 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oasis long quilted jacket If you’re after a more transitional piece, this will see you through winter days with oversized knits underneath, but it will also work well as a nice throw-on jacket over a simple tee and jeans in spring. The padded design and long length provide the perfect amount of warmth, our only gripe is that we’d have liked a belt to wrap around. Buy now £ 45 , Oasis-stores.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nu-in 100% recycled quilted puffer long coat Our favourite sustainable brand has exceed itself, producing a coat that is made from 100 per cent recycled materials. The lightweight number is water repellant and features a two way zip, which makes it windproof and instantly warm. Coming in black, beige and brown, there’s something for every taste. What we also loved is that the QR code on the 100 per cent recyclable packaging allows you to track where your item has come from. Buy now £ 162 , Nu-in.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zara quilted down jacket Similar to Mango’s quilted number, but this time with the added bonus of a detachable hood. This jacket is the ultimate in luxury and features an adjustable drawstring tie waist, which made us feel quite literally wrapped up. The filling is 70 per cent duck down and 30 per cent feather and feels particularly high-quality. Buy now £ 99.99 , Zara.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next khaki longline padded jacket A more fitted design than others in this round-up, it fits true to size and is the perfect coat for trips out into the cold. You’ll not have to worry if it gets wet since it’s shower-resistant, although we’d recommend not getting the faux-fur trimmed hood too sodden. While the padding is 100 per cent artificial filling, it doesn’t compromise on warmth for ethics. The borg-lined collar provided an extra element of cosiness for days when you really don’t want to leave the comfort of your sofa. Buy now £ 42 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} & Other Stories relaxed padded puffer coat Relaxed and oversized, this padded puffer is the perfect long length and is arguably one of the chicest in this round-up. With deep side pockets, you can easily forgo a bag for your next walk. It’s versatile, too and can be worn with just about everything in your wardrobe – from a tracksuit to a midi dress and tights for when you’re in the mood to get dressed up for the occasion. Buy now £ 135 , Stories.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Warehouse mixed quilted duvet midi coat Chances are you’ve seen that Arket long down puffer coat, which is sadly sold out, but this Warehouse number is a great alternative. When we first unpackaged it, it was soft, duvet-like and big; essentials when buying a puffer coat. When we put it on, our assumptions confirmed, a warm and cosy jacket that skims the mid thigh. The high-neck is a surefire way to keep the cold out. Buy now £ 55 , Warehousefashion.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cos 3-in-1 hybrid puffer jacket Decent three-in-one coats come few and far between, but this number was a favourite of ours. While on first look it’s an expensive price tag, when you consider the fact it can be worn three ways: statement long coat, practical jacket and a gilet, we think it’s totally justified. Made from 80 per cent duck down and 20 per cent duck feather, it feels exceptionally high-quality and was a dream to wear on long walks, easily battling the recent adverse conditions of snow and ice. We’d certainly recommend this if you have the money to splash. Buy now £ 145 , Cosstores.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Women’s duvet coats Instantly a favourite, the Mango oversize quilt coat wowed us from the moment we unpackaged it, and it’s no surprise that it’s a favourite among the A-listers. Providing optimum warmth, the quilted fabric thick and cosy, it wears like you'd expect a duvet coat to and completely envelops you when done up. We’ll be wearing this year after year, 24/7. We’ve also found the best men’s winter coats, now everyone can have keep warm this winter Voucher codes For the latest discounts on coats and other women’s clothing offers, try the below links: ASOS discount codes

Very discount codes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.