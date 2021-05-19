Your body undergoes huge changes during pregnancy – some wonderful, some frankly unwelcome – and most noticeably during the latter stages.

That means stretched skin, sore nipples, back pain...and everything in between. Finding comfortable underwear becomes a matter of utmost importance.

It’s recommended that you are fitted for a new bra throughout pregnancy, as a woman’s breasts change during the nine months – sometimes by multiple sizes.

You will have seen brands advertise “maternity” and “nursing” bras – but what is the difference?

Maternity bras are designed to be worn prior to giving birth, and often come in stretchy fabrics to support your breasts as they grow; whereas nursing bras are worn post-partum while breastfeeding, and will be similarly stretchy and comfortable – but with a second layer underneath and clips securing the cups to the straps to provide easy access to your breasts for your little one.

Most decent nursing bras are good to wear prior to giving birth; but if you do want to buy separate pieces, insist on light, breathable fabrics, ideally with no seams, which can take you from stage to stage.

“When trying nursing bras on, if you will be feeding try and use the clip one-handed to make sure it is easy enough to open. You will most likely have the baby in one hand so being able to undo and redo the clip one-handed is vital,” says Victoria Shelton, Figleaves garment specialist.

“Look for smooth moulded cups or seams that have been lined in smooth soft fabric to limit the rubbing to nipples. Unlike a maternity bra, when buying a nursing bra you should fit it on the loosest hook and eye, this allows you to adjust the bra when your ribcage starts to contract. Breast sizes will fluctuate throughout the day when you are feeding so a bra with stretch is best to accommodate the changes, while keeping you as comfy as possible.”

When it comes to maternity fit, Shelton adds: “Your underband should be comfortable without digging into the ribcage or too loose and riding up the back. We recommend fitting maternity styles on the tightest hook and eye, allowing for the underband to be increased using the extra rows of hooks and eyes. Breasts should be fully encased in the cups with no gaping or necklines digging in. Flexi wires can be worn throughout pregnancy, but ensure you are wearing the correct size and the wires are not sitting too low at the underarm.”

Pregnancy might mean the days of impractical, lacy underwear are finished – for now. Thankfully, there are plenty of brands of the market that offer pretty maternity alternatives.

We tested nine of the best over the past month.

Figleaves flexi wire moulded nursing bra Figleaves manages to tick all the boxes for a comfortable, lightweight nursing bra as well as being a pretty style we would happily wear after our breastfeeding days are over. Designed in a balconette style with flexi wire support – which is a soft plastic underwire that moves with your breasts as they grow – this nursing bra has soft, supportive cups. The delicate scalloped edge lends it a feminine feel, and it fits perfectly underneath t-shirts and dresses with just a slight layer of padding.

JoJo Maman Bebe two pack maternity and nursing sleep bras As one of the best-known maternity brands out there, it's no surprise JoJo Maman Bebe's maternity bras are some of the best available. This two-pack maternity and nursing sleep bra is absolutely fuss-free – in fact, it looks more like a sports bra than a proper bra – but that means that comfort is put front and centre. The soft cotton cups, designed as two crossover triangles, can be quickly pulled down for easy breastfeeding; and pre-birth, the simple style means they can grow with your body as you progress through pregnancy. As a sleep bra, this style is ideal for lounging around the house in the weeks and months before or after giving birth – but it's not so suitable for daytime wear.

Figleaves Juliette lace flexi wire nursing bra Figleaves Juliette lace flexi wire nursing bra; £20.80, Figleaves Figleaves' Juliette lace style is another nursing bra that manages to toe the line between pretty design and practicality. Designed in stylish pink and black, the flexi wire lends plenty of support to post-birth breasts, while the slim-fit lace cup, which detaches easily for breastfeeding, means it looks super chic too. However, after a day's wear, the wire started to feel slightly uncomfortable under our arms, and the slim fit of the cup dug in a little.

M&S two pack santoni full cup nursing bras Comfort is first and foremost with these smooth nursing bras from underwear favourite M&S. The bras (they are sold in packs of two, in two colourways) have soft, non-wired full cups that provide a lot of support without looking matronly. Handily, unlike other similar non-wired nursing bras, they come with a decent amount of padding to protect your nipples. Sizes come in S, M and L.

Gap maternity lace nursing bra A delicate lace overlay gives this seamless nursing bra a feminine, fashionable look. The slim straps are sturdy, and the lace band underneath the cups offers plenty of support and lift for your breasts without looking sporty. Out of all the bras we tested, the breastfeeding clip was one of the easiest to undo quickly – plus it was easy with just one hand. Sizing is by S, M and L.

Next non wire two pack padded nursing bras This simple nursing bra has smooth, non-intrusive padding, which gives it a comfortable feel. It's easy to wash, looks under T-shirts and comes in black, nude or a mix of both – handily, it's available in a two pack, which offers good value for budget-conscious parents. However, the sizing is a little off: we found the cups came up much bigger than our standard size, and as a full-cup style, it meant the top of the bra showed when wearing lower-cut tops.

Asos Design maternity nursing bra This no-frills cotton nursing bra is a good option for those who don't need much support, but rather want a nursing bra that looks cute and on-trend. The slim-fit, triangle cups are comfortable (if not the most supportive – sizes span S, M and L), and the thin straps means it can be worn easily under strappy tops. Its casual design means it grows with your body as your pregnancy progresses, and its double layer design means it's easy to clip and unclip when breastfeeding.

Buy now £ 35 , Seraphine {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Maternity and feeding bras Combining comfort and style, it has to be Figleaves’ flexi wire moulded nursing bra, which thanks to its flexi wire offers excellent support that will suit your pre- and post-pregnancy body. It washes beautifully too, and can be worn happily post-nursing thanks to its stylish look. If you prefer a seam-free bra, which can take you easily from before birth to nursing, it has to be Seraphine’s bamboo nursing bras. The flexible, soft fit of the bamboo viscose means they are comfy and a joy to wear – and as they’re available in a pack of two, good value too.

