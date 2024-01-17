This heated gilet is a winter must-have – and it’s 20% off

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

January is a particularly chilly time of year, and recent days have seen freezing temperatures, frosty weather and snowfall in some parts of the UK. The best way to tackle the cold is by layering up with a fleece or thermals. Meanwhile, additional winter essentials include hot water bottles, electric blankets and electric heaters.

However, to really beat the chill, heated garments combine two cosy elements – providing an extra layer of clothing and a source of continuous warmth. With this being a month when many of us are counting our pennies, we were pleased to spot a heated gilet deal at Amazon. There’s a decent 20 per cent off this warming layer right now, which equates to a saving of almost £30.

Plus, the discounted item in question is from Ororo – an IndyBest-rated brand, after we reviewed its heated gilets and hand warmers. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this toasty reduction.

Ororo women’s heated vest with battery pack: Was £145.99, now £116.79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This lightweight heated gilet features a quilted design and a carbon fibre heating system, which is operated by pressing a power button. It comes complete with a battery pack, and you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10 hours of heat per charge. Plus, for additional practicality points, the gilet is machine-washable, too. You can choose between black, light grey and dark red colourways, and it’s available in XS to XL.

Our tester reviewed the similar Ororo women’s classic heated vest (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk) and praised its versatility, noting that “you can tailor the heat to your preference”. Depending on the temperature, “we tended to start with the highest heat”, noted our writer. “Once warmed up, we would switch to the medium setting. We also popped our hands in the pockets and felt heat there, too.”

Reading this and feeling the chill? This heated number could be the ideal practical January pick-me-up.

