Let’s face it, you don’t need us to tell you it's cold right now. But with temperatures continuing to drop, and snow appearing across the UK, it’s time to get serious about staying warm. Thermals are an easy way to add some extra cold protection to your wardrobe, and no they are not just for ski trips. Whether you're simply trekking out and about this winter, an outdoorsy adventurer, or just don’t want to put the heating on all the time, thermals can be a great solution.

It’s safe to say thermals have gotten a rebranding in recent years, proving they can walk that elusive line between functional and fashionable. Even though most thermals are of course quite literally designed to be unseen and worn under coats and clothes, some of the designs are in fact stylish and cool. Especially with the industry now covering everything from hoodies to underwear.

We still have a lot left of winter ahead of us so it's time to be smart, and cosy, and Amazon is a great place to start. With a huge range of thermals for every need and style, they are a great one-stop shop for all warming needs, from heaters and electric blankets to the classic hot water bottle and the slightly more out-there heated gilet – they know cosy. We’ve made it even easier for you and selected a few of our favourite thermal deals available right now on Amazon.

Read more: Best thermal clothing for keeping warm this winter

Helly Hansen men’s LIFA active crew long sleeve T-shirt: Was £50, now £34.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This IndyBest-approved Norwegian brand prides itself on making professional-grade gear accessible, and if there’s anyone we trust to know how to stay warm it’s the scandis. This men’s long-sleeve thermal is made of moisture-managing materials, meaning you’ll stay toasty but not sweaty. And to top it off this thermal is now more than 30 per cent off at Amazon.

iWoo women’s thermal underwear set: Was £19.99, now £15.29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This thermal set for women is currently the bestseller of its kind on Amazon. Both the top and bottoms have been designed to be comfortable, soft and cosy, so definitely one for keeping warm while at home or running errands. Made of polyester and spandex the design promises to keep its shape and fit like a glove. Already at a very affordable price, Amazon is offering 24 per cent off right now.

Danish Endurance outdoor walking thermal socks: Was £44.95, now £20.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If there’s any part of the body that gets cold the quickest, it’s got to be the toes, making thermal socks a must, especially when braving the outdoors this season. This three-pack of socks comes packed full of clever features for cold-weather walking, including anti-slip material that prevents blisters, breathable cooling mesh, heel cushioning and temperature control.

