Zara has reimagined Carrie Bradshaw’s famous Manolo Blahnik heels

Of all the shoes (and there were a lot of them) in Carrie Bradshaw’s envious wardrobe, one pair in particular contributed to one of the franchise’s most memorable fashion moments: the Manolo Blahnik cobalt heels that Big got down on one knee to propose with.

Costing around £800, the hangisi style was a typically aspirational purchase for Carrie. But now, high street hero Zara has launched a dazzling range of Blannik-inspired shoes for your own wardrobe.

Setting you back just £59.99, its new collection of ballet flats and heeled slingbacks offer the luxe look for less. This new drop follows the sell-out success of a similar Blahnik-inspired heeled shoe launched by Zara late last year.

Riffing off the high-end shoe label’s core brooch-embellished styles, the high street alternatives are distinguished by similar embellished detailing and the same delicate pointed silhouette.

Whether you’re lusting after the Miu Miu-pioneered ballet flats trend or need a new pair of slingback heels for party season, the designer dupes are destined to be your new favourite dressy shoes.

Zara embellished heeled slingback shoes: £59.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

If your wardrobe is crying out for a sleek pair of slingbacks, Zara’s Blahnik-style heels are the answer. A homage to Blahnik’s hangisi court shoes (£875, Selfridges.com), the pair feature a 3.5in high heel and the same court shoe silhouette that’s detailed with a slingback design and an embellished rhinestone brooch, while the pointed toe is the final flourish.

Whether delicately dressing up a pair of jeans come evening or teaming with a mini dress, the party-ready shoes are ever-versatile owing to the black finish.

Buy now

Zara ballet flats with embellished detail, black: £59.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

The same style shoe but in flat form, Zara’s embellished pumps are perfect for embracing this season’s trend for Miu Miu-esque ballet shoes. The black fabric finish is decorated with subtle animal print while the encrusted rhinestone brooch adds that Blahnik touch. Awarding a pair a dainty and delicate silhouette, the flats feature a pointed toe.

Buy now

Zara ballet flats with embellished detail, khaki green: £59.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

A unique take on the ballet flats trend, Zara’s pumps also come in khaki animal print finish. Detailed by the same embellished rhinestone brooch and pointed toe, the unique design is perfect for polishing off your autumn ensembles – whether poking out of wide leg trousers or teamed with tights and a utilitarian cargo mini skirt.

Buy now

Looking for more designer dupes? Asos is selling an alternative of Prada’s monolith loafers