Best turmeric supplements for reducing inflammation, according to the experts

When looking to optimise health and wellbeing, supplements are brilliant at boosting your daily nutritional intake. Whether you’re focusing on gut health, an energy fix, brain, eye and heart support, or something to strengthen your skin, hair and nails, there’s a plethora of supplements to choose between.

In terms of tackling inflammation, turmeric is a buzzword for its antioxidant properties. For the uninitiated, nutritionist at Nourishful Nutrition, Maz Packham, explains: “Turmeric is a spice that has been used within Ayurvedic medicine for many years. It is a potent antioxidant that protects cells against stress, whether that be from environmental pollution or toxins for example, and it has powerful anti-inflammatory benefits so is great for reducing inflammation in the body.”

You may have heard of this supplement being associated with the wellness drink “golden milk”, which has been doing the rounds on TikTok. Packham adds that “turmeric is rich in phytonutrients, however, the active compound that’s been most extensively studied is curcumin, a type of curcuminoid, which also gives turmeric its distinctive orange colour”.

It can be used to improve joint pain and muscle soreness after exercise, while also helpful “to support digestive health and the immune system, as an antimicrobial it can support against pathogens and infections to improve overall health”, explains Packham.

Keen to start adding this supplement to your regime? We’ve rounded up a list of products to buy, as recommended by nutritionists.

Wild Nutrition food-grown organic turmaforte turmeric: £39, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This supplement comes from food-grown ingredients, meaning “our bodies recognise them as food, thus improving how well they are absorbed”, Packham explains.

There are 60 organic capsules included, and the recommended dosage is two or three per day. “This turmeric supplement is an organic extract derived from the turmeric root delivering the full spectrum of plant actives, and in a complex with the other curcuminoids to enhance its efficacy,” Packham adds.

Buy now

Nutri Advanced curcumin megasorb: £35.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“This supplement is derived from the turmeric root and uses 95 per cent strength curcumin within a patented complex with the other curcuminoids and black pepper extract, so it’s formulated to maximise absorption of the curcumin which we know typically has quite poor absorption in the body,” Packham says. It’s available in bottles containing 60 or 120 capsules, the recommended dosage is one to be taken daily,

Buy now

Rejuvenated immune complex: £20, Rejuvenated.com

(Rejuvenated)

“This immune complex is particularly powerful, as it not only contains turmeric to make our immunity stronger but thanks to the active ingredient, curcumin, being so high in anti-inflammatory compounds this has been shown to offer a potent immunomodulatory agent that can modulate the activation of T cells, B cells, macrophages, neutrophils, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells,” naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand explains. There are 30 capsules in this pouch, with the recommended dosage being one daily or up to three if you’re feeling run down.

“This formula also contains vitamin C, Zinc, vitamin D and beta glucans which are healthy fibres that support the functional activity of certain cells within both the innate and adaptive immune system,” Shand adds. It’s worth noting these capsules are vegan, as well as gluten-free.

Buy now

Lipolife liposomal curcumin: £40, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A liquid form of turmeric, this liposomal curcumin “can be a good choice for curcumin supplementation as it’s encapsulated within liposomes which are tiny fat particles – it’s a very effective delivery system that can support absorption, increase stability of the curcumin and allow for targeted delivery because it can easily pass through cell membranes”, Packham explains. The recommended dosage for this unflavoured drink is 5ml per day, and it’s said to taste best when kept in the fridge.

Buy now

Garden of Life organics herbal golden powder: £20.49, Gardenoflife.co.uk

(Garden of Life)

“You’ve probably heard of ‘golden milk’, which is an Ayurvedic turmeric-rich bedtime drink that nourishes the body and mind,” Shand says. This powder is designed to be added to warm water or milk and its key ingredients include organic black pepper and live bacteria.

“Known to promote internal calm and balance, it’s the turmeric that’s responsible for giving its vibrant colour and distinctive flavour,” Shand explains, adding: “It is brimming with antioxidants known for fighting inflammation, supporting the immune system and supporting the liver and drinking it a few nights per week helps me get into a relaxed state, ready for a restorative night’s sleep.” The powder is kosher, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and vegetarian.

Buy now

The Naked Pharmacy natruflex turmeric supplement: £32, Thenakedpharmacy.com

(The Naked Pharmacy)

“This is a potent turmeric supplement from the turmeric root with multiple active curcuminoids at a 95 per cent effective strength and it also has piperine, which we know helps to increase absorption of the active curcumin for a more therapeutic effect,” Packham says.

Take one or two capsules daily either with or after a meal, and the capsules can also be opened so that their contents mix with food or drink, too. “This brand uses food-grade ingredients which we find can be more easily absorbable by the body than synthetic ingredients. This supplement will help those looking to improve joint pain, muscle recovery and soreness,” Packham adds.

Buy now

Tumeric supplement FAQs

What time of day is best to take turmeric supplements?

“You can take turmeric at any time of day, however, if you are taking it to support recovery from exercise consider taking these supplements either before or after movement,” Packham recommends.

If you’re wondering whether you need to eat first, Packham says: “It can be taken with or without food, but by taking it alongside a meal containing a healthy fat and black pepper this may support absorption further.”

How quickly do turmeric supplements start working?

As outlined by Packham: “It’s important to note that while some people experience improvements in their symptoms quite quickly with supplementation, for others it could take weeks or months.”

How quickly turmeric supplements start working varies from person to person. “It depends on the quality of the formulation, percentage of curcuminoids, and how well you absorb it,” Packham adds.

Is it safe to take turmeric supplements?

“Anyone on blood thinning medication, anti-coagulants or diabetes medication should avoid turmeric supplementation as it can increase the risk of bleeding,” Packham highlights.

Always seek advice from a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or take medication. “Caution should also be given to anyone taking aspirin or ibuprofen on a regular basis or if you are pregnant or breastfeeding,” Packham says.

