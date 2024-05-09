We added sea moss gummies to our diet – but did we see any benefits?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Thanks to endorsement from Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, sea moss is having a moment.

Found along coastlines in Europe, North America and the British Isles, sea moss has been used for centuries as a source of nutrients and vitamins (it can be traced back to ancient China). Trending on TikTok with nearly 100 million views and a mainstay of whole food stores, sea moss is now more accessible than ever, being sold as gels, capsules, gummies and powders.

“As seamoss has a nutrient rich profile, it can contribute to nourishing the immune system, while also providing fiber and phytonutrients that are beneficial for the digestive tract and help combat oxidative stress,” explains Eleanor Hoath, nutritional therapist and editor of Healf.

Sea moss also contains vitamin C and boasts a texture that’s similar to aloe vera, so it’s also used as an ingredient in the beauty industry with claims that it can help rejuvinate skin.

With users lauding sea moss’s beauty and health benefits, we naturally had to try it out for ourselves.

How we tested

While some people, like Hailey Bieber, prefer to take sea moss in a smoothie, we preferred the simpler method of gummies. Taking Myprotein’s sea moss gummies for two months, we wanted to see if they helped our immune system, skin and digestion, while also considering the taste. Here’s our verdict on Myprotein’s sea moss gummies.

Myprotein sea moss gummies: £18.19, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

First thing’s first, the taste. Sea moss is known for its unpleasant taste, which is why many choose to put gels or powders into smoothies to help disguise the flavour. But, with Myprotein’s gummies, this isn’t an issue. The supplements have a delicious apple flavour that makes taking them daily an enjoyable experience.

Enriched with vitamin C, the brand claims that its gummies contribute to regulating the body’s metabolism and normal function of the immune system, while vitamin D supports bone and muscle function. Sea moss is also a natural source of iodine which helps with cognitive function. Myprotein suggests that taking up to two gummies daily can support an active lifestyle and balanced diet.

As for the results: a month and a half into taking sea moss, we were feeling quite smug that we’d avoided catching any colds and viruses. But nearly two months in and we caught a cold, busting the gummies’ claims to help with supporting the immune system. Similarly, we didn’t feel any difference to our digestion. Our skin, however, did have a more radiant glow after two months of use, and we had less breakouts.

Many experts say the benefits of sea moss have been overstated owing to viral hype – and we have to agree. Myprotein’s sea moss gummies taste nice, but we didn’t see enough benefits to make them a staple in our diet.

Buy now

