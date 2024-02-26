The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Waitrose launches pistachio Easter egg that everyone’s going nuts for
The supermarket’s sweet treat features a white chocolate shell and pistachio flavoured inner
March is just days away, which means spring is almost in the air and it’s nearly time to feast on chocolate eggs and hot cross buns aplenty. With Easter Sunday landing on 31 March, the shops are full of sweet treats to suit everyone, including vegan and dairy-free offerings.
Many of us favour classic chocolate offerings such as Cadbury’s creme eggs or mini eggs, while others seek savoury alternatives such as cheese easter eggs. Meanwhile, it’s often the differently shaped eggs that serve up most of the Easter fun, with M&S’s Flossy the Highland Cow catching our eye recently.
So, we were excited to spot a niche option from Waitrose to go nutty about: the cracking pistachio egg. Shaped like a pistachio nut, it features Fairtrade cocoa and white chocolate. Tempted to buy this niche Easter egg? Here’s everything you need to know.
Waitrose the cracking pistachio: £14, Waitrose.com
This luxe-looking Easter egg features a white chocolate and caramelised sugar shell and a pistachio green inner ‘nut’. The design mimics a whole pistachio nut, and its centre also has pistachio nibs and signature nutty flavouring.
There’s no doubt that the aesthetic would offer an unusual element to Easter egg hunts and Easter Sunday dinner tables, and it’s ideal for those who love pistachio nuts. Plus, it’s made using Fairtrade cocoa and presented in recyclable packaging, too.
While the £14 price point is a premium cost for Easter, we think this could be a posh chocolate treat if you’re looking to splurge or spoil someone with a unique egg.
