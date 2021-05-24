8 best digital photo frames for displaying your pictures at home

Most people are guilty of having thousands of photos on their phones, but never actually getting around to printing them out. But digital photo frames are the solution to this modern-day predicament.

Digital photo frames can display photos from your phone, computer, social media or memory cards, rotating through the albums or showing more than one photo at a time. After the initial set up, it’s a total hassle-free way to look at your images.

Many digital photo frames require an app on your phone, which lets you upload photos on to cloud-based storage. The extra clever part of this is that friends and family can also download the app, and if you give them permission they can add photos too. This creates heartwarming surprises and many smiles.

And these photo frames are seriously smart – many alter the brightness of the screen depending on your room and have motion sensors and switch off when you’re not in the room.

The price of the frames is reflective of this breath-taking quality – they’re certainly a considered purchase. So, when choosing a frame think about whether your photos are mostly landscape or portrait orientation and find your frame accordingly.

You might also want to think about if you want to have a “smart” frame that connects to an app, or whether you prefer using memory cards and USB drives.

We tested a wide range of frames, looking at screen quality, ease of use, how nice the frame felt and looked, and any nice little extras. We were keen to see if the frames fit well into our home and didn’t feel too obtrusive. All the frames featured met our criteria.

Aura carver Best: Overall Size: 10.1in Resolution: 1920ppi x 1200ppi Orientation: Landscape Touchscreen: No Wifi: Yes Frame Colours: Charcoal, white chalk, mat (prices vary) This sleek, minimalist frame has a stand built in and a generous 10.1 inch screen. There’s a touch-sensitive control on the top of the frame, which you can use to manually scroll through photos or “like” photos with a tap. Set up was relatively easy using an app, but it requires a decent WiFi signal to get going. The pictures are incredibly lifelike thanks to the high-resolution screen and the frame’s light sensor, which adjusts the brightness automatically. What really amazed us with this frame is that the software puts two portrait photos side by side on the screen to fill the screen, and it has in-built AI that intelligently matches photos that are similar and complement one another. We loved this feature – it brought an extra level of happiness. Storage is unlimited – you upload photos to a cloud via the Aura app, which you can invite contributors to. We did have cause to seek technical support from Aura with this frame, as the images were slightly slow to load (it turns out if you’re contributing images via the app you must keep the app on in the background until all the photos are uploaded) and the level of service we received was fantastic. Buy now £ 149 , Auraframes.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Echo show 10 Best: Multi-function Size: 10.1in Resolution: 1280ppi x 800ppi Orientation: Landscape Touchscreen: Yes Wifi: Yes Frame Colours: Charcoal or white This screen has a huge range of functions, being part of the Alexa family from Amazon. But as well as being able to make video calls, show you recipes, play you podcasts and all the rest, it can also act as a digital photo frame. Just select the photos on the app for it to display, and they will gently scroll through on your screen as a screensaver. The set up of this gadget was very easy. Just input a few details, including your WiFi password, and it springs to life. The 10-inch HD screen is one of the biggest we tried, and has the futuristic function of turning to follow you as you move throughout the room. If this function is a bit unnerving, it’s easily switched off by turning off the inbuilt camera with a slide of a button. The screen adapts to the colours of your photos to make them brighter. While the photos are sharp, landscape photos work better. If you take most of your photos on a smartphone, you might find they’re mostly portrait orientation. The screen does automatically flip these, but blurs the sides so it doesn’t have quite the same impact. If you’ve got loads of amazing shots from say travelling, this would be a good choice. Buy now £ 239.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aura smith Best for: High-end frame Size: 9.7in Resolution: 2048ppi x 1536ppi Orientation: Landscape Touchscreen: No Wifi: Yes Frame Colours: Black onyx or platinum Rrose Seriously high-end and seriously impressive, this frame is jaw-droppingly good. The frame operates via an app, and lets you add family and friends to it so they can send photos to your frame too. The frame itself feels heavy and premium, and is quite large (about 27cm). With the wire design it certainly makes an impression. Set up was easy and took about five minutes (shorter if you know your WiFi password!). As photos scroll through they look breathtakingly sharp and bright – an ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the display brightness. This function also means it switches off the screen when it’s dark and there are no lights on. There is a button on the top that lets you scroll through photos and tap to “like” photos, which then shows up on the app. If you have “live” photos, it also plays these before settling on your key photo. We were blown away by everything about this frame. But while it’s brilliant it is also eye-wateringly expensive. Still, if this sounds like the frame for you be sure to check back in early summer as that’s when it’s due back in stock. Buy now £ 389 , Auraframes.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Facebook portal Best for: Facebook fans Size: 10in Resolution: 1280ppi x 900ppi Orientation: Portrait and landscape Touchscreen: Yes Wifi: Yes Frame Colours: Black or white Facebook have branched out from social media platforms and produced this nifty bit of hardware. The portal is your one-stop shop for all your Facebook needs. The minimalist 10in screen allows you to make video calls via Zoom, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger (a camera that can follow you around the room and a mic are built in but you can switch these off), interact with Alexa and create Facebook Live content. However, we were focused on the photo frame aspect when we were testing. You can position this frame landscape or portrait and it auto flips your photos. You add photos via an app on your phone, and can select which Facebook albums you want it to scroll through or select particular images from both Facebook and Instagram. This means it can display as many photos as you have on those platforms. You also have the option of show photos from an SD card or USB drive. The HD adaptive display automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen so it looks great in all lights. We found this screen didn’t quite make our photos pop like other frames we tested, and unlike the Echo show (£239.99, Amazon.co.uk), it doesn’t swivel to follow you when just showing images, which we thought was a shame – although it can pan during phone calls. However, this screen is perfect if you want to feel connected to people who aren’t with you – be it through still images or via all the super-smart video calling features. Buy now £ 169 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nixplay smart photo frame Best for: Flexible photo sharing Size: 9.7in Resolution: 2048ppi x 1536ppi Orientation: Portrait or landscape Touchscreen: No Wifi: Yes Frame Colours: Black, metal It’s possible to either have this shiny number propped up, or to have it mounted on a wall, which most others we tried didn’t offer. The contemporary frame feels very premium and the stand is integrated into the power cable, which is a smart innovation. The frame is easy to set up, via an app, which offers you loads of options for how to display your photos. You can create playlists of your photos from your camera roll or Google Photos, invite friends and family to contribute photos, and use it to skip photos. There is an extensive settings function, which allows you to control almost every aspect of your frame including how photos appear, how one photo transitions to another and the times the frame comes on and switches off. There is also a remote you can use to control your frame if apps aren’t your thing. The display is bright, boosting your photos even in direct sunlight and has a good enough resolution that all your photos will look pin sharp and highly detailed. The frame offers 8GB of storage, which we found more than enough for our favourite photos. For an additional fee you can also opt to upgrade your account to Nixplay Plus, which gives you 50GB of cloud storage, as well as other perks such as extended warranties. Buy now £ 329.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aura Mason Best for: An extra-special gift Size: 9in Resolution: 1920ppi x 1200ppi Orientation: Portrait or landscape Touchscreen: No Wifi: Yes Frame Colours: Graphite or white quartz We were nothing but impressed by the Mason frame from Aura. The matte frame itself is chic and modern, but yet not boring thanks to the subtle contouring. Certainly it doesn’t look out of place against other photo frames in our home. We put the gifting function on this frame to the test. This clever feature allows you to pre-load the frame with photos using a QR code on the outside of the box. You can then give the frame as a gift and when it switches on the recipient is greeted with photos of loved ones. We invited family members to also contribute photos too, and all the (very particular) contributors were impressed with how easy to use and well designed the app was. The display is full HD and automatically flips and rotates the images so it fills the screen in the best way, and you can adjust the crop in the app if you like. The auto dimming feature adjusts the brightness of the screen to each photo, meaning they always look crisp and gorgeous. There is no limit on the amount of photos you can upload to this frame. It’s currently out of stock but should be back soon. Buy now £ 199 , Auraframes.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aeezo portrait Best for: Easy set up Size: 9in Resolution: 1280ppi x 800ppi Orientation: Portrait or landscape Touchscreen: Yes Wifi: Yes Frame Colours: Black or white (price varies) This frame was one of the easiest we tested to set up – the screen is touchscreen and guides you through in a few steps to get it connected to your WiFi and pair with your phone. Yes, there is an app you need for this, but it’s relatively simple to use and easy to upload photos to your frame. You can also invite friends and family to contribute if you send them your frame’s unique code (it’s easy to find with a tap of the screen) and they have the app. We liked that at the bottom of the frame it says who added the photo. The 9in screen might not be the sharpest of all we tested, but our photos still pop in there and you can see really good detail – no wrinkle on our faces goes unnoticed, sadly. Although the storage on the portrait is unlimited you can also use a micro USB or micro SD card for storage too. This frame doesn’t feel quite as premium as others featured in this round up, still, we thought it was good value. Buy now £ 172.62 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nixplay digital photo frame (non-wifi) Best for: Cloud-free photo sharing Size: 10.1in Resolution: 1280ppi x 800ppi Orientation: Portrait or landscape Touchscreen: No Wifi: No Frame Colours: Black or wood effect If you’d rather store your photos locally or avoid using an app, then this frame might be the best option for you. The display screen is one of the bigger ones we tested, and offers a crisp, clear picture. It also displays the clock and time, which is an added bonus. Set up is definitely the easiest of all we tried: just plug in to the mains, plug in your SD or USB card and you’re away. The frame can also show videos with stereo sound, which is a nice bonus. A motion sensor built into the frame will put it into power-saving mode when it can’t sense movement. Although the frame feels a little plastic-y, it looks great on our shelf. We really liked that the remote to control is magnetic, so it can stick to the back of the frame so you never lose it. You can also wall mount this frame if you like. Buy now £ 76.49 , Nixplay.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

