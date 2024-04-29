Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your ageing tablet to something new, Apple’s powerful 10th-generation iPad has just plummeted to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, seeing it slashed by a huge 27 per cent.

Kitted out with a big 10.9in display, an A14 Bionic chip and an ultra-wide front-facing camera with centre stage tech for making video calls that keeps everyone in frame, the 10th-gen iPad is one of the best entry-level tablets around.

The deal comes days before Apple gears up to launch a swathe of new iPads at its upcoming iPad event, but the tech giant isn’t expected to release an 11th-generation iPad, just a new iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Keep reading for all the details on the 10th-generation iPad deal, and you can always head on over to our round-up of the best iPad deals for even more savings on higher-spec models.

Apple iPad 10th-generation, 2022: Was £499, now £364, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

With a huge discount of £135, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.”

This deal is available on the wifi-only model in the silver colourway with 64GB of internal storage. If you need the perfect tablet for streaming, gaming and working, now’s the best time to grab an iPad.

