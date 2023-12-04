OnePlus 12: What we know so far about the new OnePlus flagship

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The next OnePlus flagship phone will be unveiled on 5 December, the brand has confirmed. The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in China initially, with a global release date predicted to come later in January.

A few leaked details about the OnePlus 12 have been popping up alongside official announcements from the brand, suggesting the new Android phone will feature a 6.7in, 120Hz OLED display with a record-breaking 4,500 nits peak brightness.

The OnePlus 12 will use similar camera hardware to that found in the OnePlus Open – the brand’s first foldable phone, launched earlier this year – meaning it should get a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide and a 64MP telephoto lens with a periscoping, 3x optical zoom.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletters

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is said to run on the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and can be configured with up to 24GB of RAM, so expect flagship-grade performance and speed. OnePlus has also revealed that the new phone will use a whopping 5,400mAh battery – that’s bigger than the high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The OnePlus 12 was officially revealed by OnePlus president Li JieLouis on Weibo (OnePlus)

There’s no word on pricing yet but, considering the OnePlus 11 launched in February starting at £729, we can guess the new flagship will arrive at a similar price or upwards of it.

If you can’t wait around for the newest OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 is still an excellent option, and features in our round-up of the best Android phones.

OnePlus 11: Was £729, now £645, Amazon.co.uk

(OnePlus)

OnePlus entered the market as a trendy challenger brand, producing superbly built and highly refined Android phones at a fraction of the cost of the big-name flagships.

Since then, OnePlus has moved towards the mainstream, making premium phones (with big price tags to match) but the OnePlus 11 is a small return to form for the Chinese manufacturer. It’s a mid-price 5G Android phone running on a clean and streamlined version of the operating system, with a decent camera, a brilliant 120Hz screen and top-end performance.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and other gadgets, try the following links:

Ready to enter the world of VR? We’ve rounded up the best virtual-reality headsets for immersive gaming