When it comes to winding down before getting some shut-eye, nothing quite beats the feeling of slipping into a crisp, fresh set of bedding.

After all, once we’ve stepped into our cosiest set of pyjamas and finished off our night-time skincare routine, brand-new bedding can feel like the ultimate treat. And, alongside countless mattresses, pillows and mattress toppers to choose from, there are myriad duvet covers and pillowcase sets to pick, from linen sets to silk, teddy fleece and cotton.

Luckily, when it comes to shelling out for a new set, plenty of brands have prices that won’t keep you up at night, such as Silentnight. And thanks to a dreamy 39 per cent discount at Amazon on its supersoft pink duvet set, the Silentnight double size will set you back just £14.

Silentnight supersoft pink duvet cover set, double: Was £23, now £14.08, Amazon.co.uk

( Silentnight )

Comprising a duvet cover and matching pillow set made with soft microfibre, the clue is in the name of this supersoft duvet and pillow set from Silentnight. While we haven’t put the set to the test ourselves, the fabric is billed for being soft and breathable, and suitable for popping in the washing machine or tumble dryer. When it comes to keeping it looking its best, the bedding won’t need to be ironed either, which means one less chore.

With this saving at Amazon, you can invest in the new set for less. The biggest saving applies to the double size in the blush colourway, so if pink would be the perfect addition to your boudoir then you’re in luck (it’s worth noting there’s also a similar saving on the versatile white shade, too). Right now, there’s a limited-time discount of nearly 40 per cent on the double pink duvet while, similarly, there’s a saving of 30 per cent on the king-size set, but a much smaller saving of 15 per cent on the single duvet. Sleep well!

