Still dithering over down, or musing about memory foam? There’s now a fast-growing trend for silk pillows, too – and these are especially worth considering if you tend to feel either too cold or too warm when it comes to hitting the hay.

Though silk pillowcases have long been hailed as wrinkle-smoothing miracle workers, silk pillows don’t actually have a cover and are instead stuffed with silk fibres inside. These are particularly renowned for their temperature-regulating qualities so you can sleep soundly without sweating throughout the year.

It’s worth noting that silk pillows can be softer than other options, so aren’t always the best choice for anyone with neck pain or those who prefer to sleep on their side.

How we tested

We snuggled up with this ultimate silk surround pillow from The White Company to see how soundly we slept, how comfy we felt and if it would keep us cool without causing a stiff neck by morning. We considered whether we dozed off quicker once our head hit the pillow, whether we were keen to hit the snooze button each morning and even if we were happy being propped up on the pillow with a cuppa come the weekend.

We also tested it on icy cold winter nights and in a room with the heating turned up high to see if this pillow remained cosy and breathable at every temperature.

The White Company ultimate silk surround pillow: From £85, Thewhitecompany.com

The White Company ultimate silk surround pillow: From £85, The White Company (The White Company)

Dimensions: Standard is 50cm x 75cm, Super king is 50cm x 90cm

Standard is 50cm x 75cm, Super king is 50cm x 90cm Filling: Mulberry silk fibres and polyester

Mulberry silk fibres and polyester Firmness: Soft/medium

Soft/medium Cover: Cotton sateen

Cotton sateen Rating: 9/10

Firmness and comfort

This felt like a seriously swish pillow from the moment we unzipped the storage bag it arrived in. Everything about it oozes quality from the thick, elegantly stitched seam to the baby-soft quilted cover. In fact, this 300-thread-count cotton-sateen casing is so smooth and luxurious, we could have happily used the pillow without adding a pillowcase on top.

Curiously, the pillow also feels cooler than usual to the touch, working wonders in a warm room and putting an end to sweaty nights. Thanks to this, it made a big difference to how refreshed we felt each morning.

Despite being soft/medium, it’s pleasingly firm, yet with plenty of cloud-like cosiness we’d normally associate with down. Inside, there’s two layers with an inner core filled with lofty polyester hollow-fibre and an outer core of fine silk fibres for ultimate breathability.

It felt heavenly to sink down into it each night, yet it didn’t feel like it was too soft to support our head and neck. In fact, we preferred to use it without an additional pillow underneath as we felt its loft and firmness suited us perfectly all on its own.

Sleeping position

We’re a dedicated front sleeper so usually choose a firmer pillow to ensure plenty of support, while side sleepers swear by memory foam pillows for the same reason. We were certain this ultimate silk surround pillow would prove too soft for long-term use, but were wowed by how well it kept our ear aligned to our shoulder, and we didn’t suffer any neck pain while using it.

We also woke up feeling the benefits of a great night’s sleep and couldn’t wait for the weekend to sneak in a lie-in and take full advantage of this wonderfully comfortable pillow. Plenty of loft makes it ideal for back sleepers too, although front sleepers may prefer a flatter pillow. As an added bonus, it’s also the comfiest pillow we’ve ever used propped up behind us when reading in bed.

Allergies

This pillow is a dream for allergy sufferers. Silk is naturally hypoallergenic so it’s resistant to dust mites and other allergens that might disturb your well-deserved snooze. It’s a great option for anyone who loves the plump, indulgent feel of down but find it exacerbates allergies, with an equally luxe loveliness.

Care

Beware if you’re the messy type, or partial to breakfast in bed. This pillow can’t just be thrown in the washing machine, but should be professionally wet laundered – check with your local dry cleaner if they offer this service beforehand, perhaps. For extra peace of mind, it could be worth using a pillow protector to keep it looking pristine.

It’s also a good idea to give the pillow a regular shake when making the bed and even air it once in a while. We were amazed just how well it kept its shape each morning though, staying plump night after night to make our bed look especially inviting.

Price

The ultimate silk surround pillow is definitely on the pricey side, especially if you need to buy two for a double bed. Still, if you want to bring a lavish five-star feel to your bedroom, you’ll feel it’s worth every penny. It’s also worth looking out for one of The White Company’s regular discount codes to bring down the price a little.

The verdict: The White Company ultimate silk surround pillow

Though we’ve never given too much thought to the pillows we’ve used in the past, the ultimate silk surround pillow really made going to bed a treat. Its sumptuous quilted cover, considerable loft and near-permanent plump would give any bedroom a luxurious makeover, while the pillow’s astonishing temperature-regulating properties will make sure you never wake up sweating again.

