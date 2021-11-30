13 best duvets for the ultimate snooze

Nothing beats the comfort, warmth and reassurance provided by a top-quality duvet, whether you’re a 10-tog type sleeper or a hot-bodied dozer who prefers to stick to single digits.

As huge duvet fans, we’re loving the fact that there’s never been a wider range to choose from, whether it’s ones filled with recycled plastic bottles (more of which later) or the finest goose down, or ones that combine different togs in a single duvet. The downside is that this makes finding the one a bit of a minefield, which is why we decided it’s high time to come up with a definitive guide to the duvets that should be on your radar.

But first, some timely advice from a sleep expert at a time when fluctuating temperatures and the combination of cold weather and greenhouse-like centrally heated bedrooms can make our journey to the land of nod a tricky one.

“For optimal sleep, your bedroom needs to be cool – around 19C – and well ventilated,” says Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, neurophysiologist, sleep expert and author of The Little Book of Sleep: The Art of Natural Sleep.

“If you share your bed with someone who responds differently to temperatures at night, consider separate duvets or a carefully positioned fan. Wool or bamboo duvets can be a great option for people suffering from night sweats and menopausal temperature changes,” they added.

How we tested

A lot of sleeping, to be honest. Luckily, our testing session took place during late October during a week when the weather swung from a balmy 21C to a chilly 10C. But we didn’t just spend the entire process unconscious – we spent hours comparing duvet thicknesses, cover weaves and tog ranges to provide the best possible evaluation of what we believe are the top duvets on the market.

M&S supremely washable duvet, double Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Tog : 4.5, 13.5

M&S supremely washable duvet, double Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Tog : 4.5, 13.5

4.5, 13.5 Sizes: Single, double, king, super king We love this duvet, which has a recycled polyester filling and features something called a sonic seam (otherwise known as stitch-free technology) to ensure the stuffing stays exactly where it's meant to. The "supremely washable" tagline isn't just a gimmick, either – despite its brilliant combination of pillow-like cosiness and temperature regulation, it dries incredibly quickly, and M&S claims the coated fibres will keep their softness much better than most duvets, even after washes at 40C. Another gold star is awarded for the top-quality bag it comes in – all too often, the bags that duvets come in are one-use-only affairs, but tough material and tight seals meant we had no worries about keeping this dust-free when it was stored away for longer periods of time.

Slumberdown made for you two dual tog, double Best: For couples Rating: 10/10 Tog: 4.5 and 10.5 combined

4.5 and 10.5 combined Sizes: Double, king Liking someone enough to share the same bed doesn't mean you're on the same page when it comes to temperature preferences, which is where this comes in – a duvet that is one half 4.5 tog and one half 10.5 tog. Labels clearly indicate which side is which, although it's worth pointing out that the 10.5 side is marginally larger. Then again, given that this side is for the person most in need of warmth, perhaps that's fair enough. The design also clears up the issue of who gets the duvet if you split up, because you could, in theory, simply cut it in half. Jokes aside, it's a brilliant duvet with a 100 per cent hollowfibre filling, which isn't just ideal for couples with varying temperature preferences – we all know how unpredictable British weather can be, and we love the fact that single sleepers can simply rotate the duvet depending on the weather.

Scooms Hungarian goose down duvet, 13.5 tog, double Best: For range of togs Rating: 10/10 Tog: 2.5, 4.5, all seasons 7, 9, all seasons 11.5, all seasons 13.5

2.5, 4.5, all seasons 7, 9, all seasons 11.5, all seasons 13.5 Sizes: Single, double, king, super king Scooms founders Jonathan and Emily are our kind of people – bedwear obsessives who set up Scooms after struggling to find top-quality duvets made with sustainable materials that didn't trigger allergies and looked fantastic on the bed. The Hungarian goose down in our 13.5-tog double – made up of a 4.5 duvet and a 9-tog duvet, attached using press stud-like clips – did a great job of regulating our temperature on an unusually muggy autumn night. When things heat up in the bedroom (we're talking about the weather, to be clear), one layer can simply be tossed aside. The downside is that if one partner prefers a warmer duvet than the other it's not possible to simply opt for a warmer half (unlike with Slumberdown's made for you two duvet above), but it's hard not to love the versatility and quality of this duvet. We loved the ultra-sturdy storage bag it came in, too.

The Nectar duvet, double Best: For value Rating: 8/10 Tog: 10.5

10.5 Sizes: Single, double, king, super king Described as an all-seasons duvet, this wallet-friendly bed warmer is brilliant value and is perfect for anyone who has better things to do than spend hours mulling what tog is best suited to which time of year. We tested the duvet at the tail end of autumn, when extreme temperature fluctuations provided the perfect testing ground, and we were seriously impressed – on a damp chilly night we stayed wonderfully warm but avoided overheating when the mercury soared unexpectedly a few days later. A key ingredient is modal, a wood pulp-derived material sourced from sustainable forests, and its similarity to cotton makes it a brilliant temperature regulator.

Mela eucalyptus duvet, double Best: For allergy sufferers Rating: 8/10 Tog: 4.5, 10.5

4.5, 10.5 Sizes: Double, king For some seriously sustainable snoozing, it's hard to beat this duvet, which is filled with eucalyptus silk – a material with a production process that requires a fraction of the water needed by cotton and which is, in this case, harvested from regenerative forests in the Czech Republic. Oeko-Tex certification means it's ideal for anyone prone to allergies, and as hayfever sufferers we're glad to report a sniffle-free sleep. It's wonderfully comfortable, teaming a fabulous softness with an unbelievable lightness that never felt suffocating. Its lightness meant we were initially sceptical about its ability to keep us warm on a cold November night, but it passed with flying colours. Our one complaint? We'd love to have seen a wider range of sizes.

Piglet merino wool medium weight duvet, double, lighter Best: For temperature regulation Rating: 8/10 Tog: No tog (merino wool filling)

No tog (merino wool filling) Sizes: Single, double, king, super king Another great option for sustainably minded snoozers, this duvet is filled with merino wool (hence the high price tag), which is a brilliant temperature regulator. Because it's wool (which is naturally hypoallergenic) there's no tog, although it's marketed as a medium-weight duvet and has a weightiness similar to a duvet with a tog of eight or 10. The stuffing feels incredibly soft and wonderfully warm, and we loved the hooks placed near the corners, which made it easier to do what the instructions suggested: "air in the sun at the turn of each season". This brings us onto the inevitable downside that this is a duvet that needs to be handled with slightly more care, but we reckon it's worth every penny.

Dusk pure mulberry silk duvet, double, all seasons Best: For softness Rating: 8/10 Tog: 4.5, 7.5, all seasons (4.5 and 7.5 combined)

4.5, 7.5, all seasons (4.5 and 7.5 combined) Sizes: Single, double, king, super king This mulberry silk-filled duvet, which came in a sturdy storage bag, is available in four sizes, and we opted for the all-seasons – a 4.5 and a 7.5-tog duvet, which attach to each other using buttons. The filling's incredibly soft, as is the cotton cover, and it did a fantastic job of regulating our temperature on an unexpectedly cold November night. Despite this, it felt incredibly light, and the mulberry silk filling means it's brilliant for hayfever sufferers, too.

Custom Hotel 100% european duck down duvet, double, 7.5 tog Best: For quality of filling Rating: 9/10 Tog: From 2.5 to tog to 20 tog

From 2.5 to tog to 20 tog Sizes: 11, including small single, long single, single, wide single, small double, double, king, super king, emperor, EU double The crazily long list of sizes and togs left us with more questions than answers. Such as, is there really any need for so many? Then again, tall people with cold feet will probably love the addition of the extra-long option. Size conundrums aside, we loved our 7.5 double, which had an ultra-soft duck down filling and a 300 thread count cover. which felt gorgeously silky. As with many duvets, individually sewn pockets help to keep the stuffing in place, although the blurb mentions how the hand-filling process ensures superior distribution, and we're inclined to agree – this duvet came out on top in terms of came to filling distribution.

Tielle eco recycled down duvet, double Best: For the environment Rating: 8/10 Tog: 9

9 Sizes: Double, king, super king Although we'd have loved to see this eco-friendly duvet, with its chic, ultra-thin hem, available in a wider range of togs, this is our one and only complaint. Everything – from the sturdy zippable bag to the unbelievable softness – screams quality, which probably explains the price tag (you'll pay £265 for a double). Its earth-friendly credentials stem from the use of recycled European feather and down and Tielle's obsession with point-to-point sustainability. In other words, Tielle goes all out to lower its carbon footprint by monitoring emissions relating to every stage of the process, from manufacture to store delivery.

JYSK weighted duvet Best: For anxiety Rating: 8/10 Tog: No tog (weighted filing)

No tog (weighted filing) Size: Single We're just going to put this out there. We suspect weighted duvets – believed to reduce anxiety due to the stimulation, which can enhance serotonin production – are a bit of a love/hate affair. We're also going to follow up with a word of warning – weighing in at 7kg, this one feels much weightier than your average weighted throw (there's a reason it comes in a reinforced duffle bag-like sack). If you're considering a weighted duvet for the first time, this probably isn't for you but if you're familiar with the concept, this might be the perfect product. Due to the filling – 95 per cent glass beads and five per polyester fibre – there's a faint noise when the stuffing shifts, but nothing too unbearable, and the consistency provides incredibly distributed pressure. In summary? Although this isn't the kind of cloud-like duvet you can simply tug up to fend off whispers of cold air, if you're a weighted duvet connoisseur, this is the best of the bunch. A final word of warning – if you like to sleep naked know that nothing is left to the imagination, due to the way it falls.

Bedfolk recycled down duvet, double, 13.5 tog Best: For sustainability Rating: 8/10 Tog: 4.5, 10.5, 13.5

4.5, 10.5, 13.5 Sizes: Single, double, king, super king We tried the 13.5-tog version of this duvet, which has a gorgeously silky trim (nothing's worse than a stiff cotton hem slicing across your face in the night) and is filled with 100 per cent recycled down. The luxuriously thick cover, made with top-quality cotton, has a wonderfully cool feel, which aided the duvet's temperature regulation qualities, and it's also Nomite and Downafresh certified. Translation? It's a brilliant option for anyone prone to allergies.

Secret Linen bottle bedding duvet, double, 9 tog Best: For range of sizes Rating: 8/10 Tog : 4.5, 9, 10.5, 13.5, all seasons

4.5, 9, 10.5, 13.5, all seasons Sizes: Single, double, king, emperor, super king Another undisputed winner in the sustainability stakes, this duvet is made from recycled plastic bottles – albeit ones collected by Plastic Bank then cleaned and recycled. You'll need to wait three to four weeks for your duvet because all made to order, but we guarantee it's worth the wait. This is one seriously soft duvet, encased in a 100 per cent cotton cover and with cloud-like filling kept in place by beautifully stitched panels. We'll never look at a plastic bottle in the same way again.

Bensons for Beds premium edition all seasons duvet, double Best: For personalisation Rating: 7/10 Tog: 9 tog and 4.5 tog (combined)

9 tog and 4.5 tog (combined) Sizes: Single, double, king This is another all-seasons duvet that does a great job of minimising the risk of face chafe, thanks to its thin, soft trim. It's also another two-in-one job – it's basically one nine-tog duvet and one 4.5-tog duvet, designed to clip together using press studs. We loved the ease with which one layer could be tossed aside on heavier nights or – for the truly lazy – we could simply attach the second duvet during colder months, instead of digging out our winter duvet. This one also had the prettiest design – elegant stripes that were so pretty we were tempted to ditch the duvet cover.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.