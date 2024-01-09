Jump to content

9 best sofa beds and futons that’ll keep overnight guests comfy

From leather to soft velvet options, these sofa beds are both stylish and functional

Ali Howard
Tuesday 09 January 2024 09:32
<p>Modern click-clack styles are considered easiest to use </p>

Modern click-clack styles are considered easiest to use

(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Few of us can afford the luxury of a spare room – but even if we did have one, these days, it would be more likely used as a home office than a guest bedroom. Enter the trusty sofa bed, a hardworking, dual-functional furniture piece that will allow you to entertain overnight guests in your living space comfortably.

But sofa beds often get a bad rap thanks to the clunky mechanisms, bumpy seat cushions, and paper-thin mattresses of old, leaving you with neither a cosy sofa nor a comfy bed, which is no good to anyone.

The great news though, is that sofa beds have evolved with most contemporary pieces boasting shrewd engineering, clever design, and even high-tech memory foam or coil sprung mattresses to rival the best ones designed for your bed.

Modern click-clack (or clic-clac) styles are considered the easiest to use, with their straightforward functionality that allows you to simply fold the backrest of the sofa down to become the mattress itself. More conventional styles employ an integrated hidden metal frame complete with separate mattress, which opens out with ease. These might be more akin to the sofa beds of yesteryear, but contemporary designs can prove surprisingly comfy and user-friendly.

Both types have their pros and cons of course. Click-clack sofa beds win hands-down on a speedy turnaround, but they can look bulky and rarely sit flush to the wall. And while conventional styles prove the best at disguising themselves as your main sofa, they can be cumbersome space-stealers once opened up. Of course, it’s all down to personal preference and the space you have available, but the very best sofa beds prove perfectly comfy in either set-up, and will withstand heavy, everyday use.

How we tested

We put a range of sofa beds to the test, whether click-clack or pull-out, looking for that sweet spot that gives you comfort and support in both sofa and bed set-ups. We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, and we were keen to test different upholstery fabrics to see which ones stood up to a battering from the kids – suffice to say, we’ve had numerous sleepovers.

The best sofa beds for 2024 are:

  • Best overall sofa bed – Dreams Gallway clic-clac sofa bed: £899, Dreams.co.uk
  • Best affordable sofa bed – John Lewis Anyday show wood bench 3 seater sofa bed: £499, Johnlewis.com
  • Best sofa-in-a-box sofa bed – Swyft model 04 sofa bed: From £2,295, Swyfthome.com
  • Best corner sofa bed – Sofology Richmond 3 seater/corner/3 seater right-hand facing sofa bed: £2,699, Sofology.co.uk
  • Best fold-out sofa bed – Snug the big chill 3 seater sofa bed: £2,109, Snugsofa.com

Dreams Gallway clic-clac sofa bed

  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: H 89cm x W 218cm x D 87cm
  • Fabric: Velvet-look fabric
  • Colours: Four options available

If you’re after a nippy turnaround from sofa to bed, the Gallway, with its user-friendly click-clack mechanism proves particularly speedy and efficient. Simply unzip and pull out the hidden metal legs at the back, lunge the backrest forward, lay it flat, and voila! A makeshift double bed in seconds.

This one is a comfy sofa and a comfy bed in equal measure, meaning it can absolutely be used as a main settee – yet you have the versatility of an extra guest bed when you need it. Mid-century in design, the sofa bed is elevated off the floor with tapered wooden legs, which awards it some height. And despite its bulk (think firm and supportive deep cushioning), it boasts a clean silhouette.

The sofa bed comes in a small range of plush velvet-like fabrics: grey, green, navy and orange, while decorative details include smart buttoning at the back and curvy armrests. At under £900, this is a quality mid-priced buy.

John Lewis Anyday show wood bench 3 seater sofa bed

  • Best: Affordable sofa bed
  • Dimensions: H 79cm x W 204cm x D 87cm
  • Fabric: Fixed fabric cover
  • Colours: Cord green

Borrowing heavily from classic mid-century modern design is this sleek number from John Lewis & Partners refreshingly affordable Anyday range. The show wood sofa bed is made with a deep memory foam that, just like a mattress, cleverly moulds to the shape of your body and quickly returns to its original form when not in use. This is another nifty click-clack design, which allows you to make up the bed in a matter of moments, hidden support legs are neatly zipped up inside the upholstery at the back of the piece, and the backrest folds down with ease.

Its angular frame is made from a mix of pine and plywood and boasts a warm, honey tone, while the upholstery fabric is suitably durable for heavy, everyday use. Apart from being a particularly stylish addition to the living room, this one proves an invaluable space-saver too, making it ideal for smaller rooms. At under £500, it is also enticingly purse-friendly.

Sofa.com Patrick 3 seater sofa bed

  • Best: For quality craftsmanship
  • Dimensions: H 76cm x W 214cm x D 111cm
  • Fabric: 18 options
  • Colours: 88 options

Another Chesterfield-inspired sofa bed, the Patrick features the classic deep buttoning, low backrest, scroll arms and decorative turned wooden feet. Underneath its plush cushioning is a supportive and springy bed, which easily folds out via a lightweight metal frame that doesn’t lie too low within the structure of the sofa, yet allows the sleeper to feel cosy and cocooned.

This is a brand with a proven track record on quality, and like all of Sofa.com’s handcrafted seating offering, the Patrick comes in a huge range of fabric choices. Think eye-popping bright velvets, silky jacquard weaves in earthy tones, soft leathers from light to dark, or the new texture-rich bubble velvet, as well as a choice of English oak or the darker mahogany feet.

Available in two, three, and a very handy two and half seat size to ensure the perfect fit, the sofa bed proves a versatile number. This is a beautifully made piece that, until it’s opened up, doesn’t look like a sofa bed at all.

Made To Last Chishill 3 seater Chesterfield sofa bed

  • Best: Chesterfield-style sofa bed
  • Dimensions: H 85cm x W 205cm x D 105cm
  • Fabric: Eight options
  • Colours: 58 options

Everybody loves a classic Chesterfield, only this one comes with a hidden fold-out bed with an impressively plush mattress that’s deeper than most. The timeless design features deep buttoning, scroll arms and turned wooden feet. What’s different about the Chishill, however, is its slightly sloping armrests, which are arguably more comfortable than those of a conventional Chesterfield with its continuous tube-like shaping. Thoughtfully designed, the sloping armrests also mean you don’t feel too enclosed or low down when in the bed configuration.

The Chishill is handcrafted using sustainably sourced solid wood for the frame; it boasts a solid wood slatted base with rubber webbing; its two-fold internal tubular metal frame is sturdy but lightweight enough to make light work of transforming the piece from sofa to bed; and it comes in a generous range of luxurious fabrics – 68 in fact.

Swyft model 04 sofa bed

  • Best: Sofa-in-a-box sofa bed
  • Dimensions: H 86cm x W 208cm x D 94cm
  • Fabric: 13 options
  • Colours: 51 options

Speedy sofa-in-a-box brand Swyft’s model 04 is another sleek click-clack sofa bed, but one that doesn’t skimp on plush cushioning. Boasting a 300 pocket sprung mattress, it proves perfectly comfy in either configuration. To transform the cosy three-seater into a double bed, all you need to do is remove the back and side cushions, release the extra, hidden legs, click-clack back and forth and gently lower it into place. Handily, this one has the option of an additional mattress topper, which loops around the body of the bed and keeps your upholstery fabric looking like new. That said, it proves highly durable with impressive stain-resistant qualities in the first place, making it a good choice for those with kids or pets – although we wouldn’t recommend the lighter colourways for any mucky pups.

The brand has recently released a new colour palette, with sofas now coming in made-to-order fabrics alongside Swyft’s core range. You can expect to wait 10 days for delivery of the model 04 in the new hues, as opposed to the standard 24 hours, but that’s still pretty swift in our book.

King Felix studio bed

  • Best: Design-led sofa bed
  • Dimensions: H 64cm x W 215cm x D 105cm
  • Fabric: 24 fabric options and three leather
  • Colours: 166 options

The most bed-like piece in our roundup is also the most sculptural and design-led – with a price tag to suit. Like a contemporary day bed, there’s not much shifting around to swiftly turn your settee into a bed here, simply remove the cushions and pull out the seat to extend (or rather glide it out with its integrated TouchGlide technology).

As comfy as it looks, the low-sitting sofa bed boasts a wonderfully deep tufted seat cushion with and equally supportive back rest to match. It is crafted with an engineered steel frame and boasts innovative springs and the brand’s own Postureflex seating system for the ultimate in comfort and support.

The Felix’s added luxuries include smart pockets to use with LED reading lights, swivel tables or charge tables, keeping unsightly leads out of sight, so as not to interrupt those clean, contemporary lines. This one’s not cheap but it is a modern beauty.

Sofology Richmond 3 seater/corner/3 seater right hand facing sofa bed

  • Best: Corner sofa bed
  • Dimensions: H 87cm x W 279 x 279cm x D 105cm
  • Fabric: One option
  • Colours: 22 options

The hero piece of a larger living room set-up, the Richmond, in this configuration, is a sprawling symmetrical corner sofa that also boasts an integrated pull-out bed, making it one highly functional – and comfortable – settee.

Stylishly boxy and contemporary in design, the handcrafted sofa boasts a soft, warm chenille upholstery fabric in a comprehensive choice of colours from calming neutrals to rich, nature-inspired hues. Seat cushions are filled with foam wrapped in a soft Dacron fabric, which gives you the perfect balance between comfort and support, while the sofa’s French piping detailing awards it a smart, tailored look.

In keeping with the neatness, the bed, with its light metal frame and generous mattress, is cleverly tucked away and can be easily unfolded to create a comfy extra sleep space in moments. This of course sits snug within the shape of the corner sofa, making it feel extra spacious – a dream to dive into.

Snug the big chill 3 seater sofa bed

  • Best: Fold-out sofa
  • Dimensions: H 94cm x W 211cm x D 94cm
  • Fabrics: One option
  • Colours: Four options

Boxy and modern, Snug’s big chill offers a big impact in any living space. This is another bed-in-a-box piece that comes in the slimmest possible packages designed to fit through tight doors and awkward spaces, which can be a godsend if you live in a flat. And yet it slots together with ease and without a screwdriver in sight, so you can down tools and relax.

The three-seater is crafted with pocket springs wrapped in a thick foam, which gives you a pleasing bounce when you sit down. Meanwhile, the metal bed frame – which is neatly concealed within the sofa and folds out with ease – and the foam mattress proves impressively thick and comfy for a sofa bed.

As with all of Snug’s settees and armchairs, the big chill comes in a small range of hardworking fabrics, which are vegan-friendly, spill-resistant and even pet-approved. Choose from olive, oatmeal, blue steel or pine green.

Furl Paris sofa bed, large 4 seater

  • Best: Bespoke sofa bed
  • Dimensions: H 76cm x W 200cm x D 96cm
  • Fabric: 13 options
  • Colours: 200+ options

The luxurious Paris sofa bed ranges in size from an armchair all the way up to an expansive five-seater, making it one versatile furniture piece. It’s up to you whether you want to keep it compact to save on space or go extra-large for a sprawling, family friendly settee that transforms into a true-to-size super king bed. (Your overnight guests will love you).

There’s even more choice with three mattresses to pick from: pocket sprung, memory foam, or reflex. While upholstery fabrics range from leathers to wools to easy clean velvet – in fact, you can even choose your own material if you’ve got designs on a particular colour or pattern. Stylish add-ons include headrests, foot stools, bolster cushions and nifty side pockets, making this made-to-order piece practically bespoke.

Timeless in shape with its slimline silhouette, gently curved armrests and high, tapered legs, this high-seated sofa bed is as elegant as it is practical. Even in its vast five-seater configuration, the steel mechanism allows you to open it up in one smooth motion.

The verdict: Sofa beds

Dreams’ Gallway three-seater is a great buy if you’re after a sofa bed that’s going to take a lot of use, both as your main settee and as a makeshift guest bed. It proves equally comfortable, firm and supportive in both configurations. Mid-century in style, its tall wooden legs give it a decent seat height, whilst cleverly offsetting its bulky body.

We were also impressed with John Lewis’ Anyday show wood bench three seater sofa bed for a stylish but affordable buy, as well as Furl’s Paris sofa bed for its comprehensive choice of sizes, fabrics, and nifty add-ons.

Lounge in style with the best corner sofas that are cosy, comfortable and customisable

