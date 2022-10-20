Acorns, rotten apples, conkers and pine cones, the sheer volume of squirrel food that ends up deposited on our gardens in autumn is mind-blowing and that’s before the first big dump of leaves comes our way. Thankfully, we have leaf blowers to help us contend with all that the season can, literally, throw at us.
No machine has quite the same impact in the garden, while also requiring almost effortless operation (basically point and shoot) and it’s for this reason that most homeowners have one.
The size of your plot will determine which machine is right for you, so if you don’t have to roam far from an electrical socket to tidy up outside, you’ll probably be looking for a corded model, which tends to be cheaper, lighter and easier to operate.
To get to the farther reaches of a larger garden you should be looking for the range of a good battery-operated model with adequate run-time or even a petrol-powered blower, which will give you the ability to get to your borders and stay there until the job is done.
There are plenty of new models on the market, so if you’re looking for more power, greater accuracy, lighter weight, or maybe even a model that can suck as well as blow, read on to find a leaf buster that will make your autumnal garden duties a breeze.
How we tested
There are two main metrics that accompany leafblowers: airspeed, which is what lifts the leaves; and air volume, which is what blows them away. However, manufacturers tend to measure their machines in different ways, so the only way to really standardise testing is to put them to work on a pure levelled playing field, or in our case, a large tree-lined garden to see how effective each machine was at tidying up.
The machines were judged on their ergonomics and performance across a range of tasks from straightforward leaf tidying to clearing gravel and wood chip paths of unwanted materials, without sucking up or blowing out any of the path itself. We also ensured that we tested on two very different days – when the litter was dry and again when it was wet and we needed the machines to break up and lift matted materials. These are the ones that, ahem, blew us away.
The best leaf blowers for 2022 are:
- Best overall leaf blower – Cobra BV26C: £146.99, Cobragarden.co.uk
- Best leaf blower for medium gardens – Greenworks 40V blower and vacuum: £129.99, Greenworkstools.co.uk
- Best petrol leaf blower – Husqvarna 125BVx: £235, Gardenmachinesltd.co.uk
- Best battery leaf blower – Ego LB5800E: £209, Egopowerplus.co.uk
- Best backpack leaf blower – Greenworks 60V digipro back pack leaf blower: £199.99, Greenworkstools.co.uk
- Best corded leaf blower – Handy variable speed 3000W garden blower and vacuum: £59.99, Thehandy.co.uk
- Best leaf blower for weightier windfalls – Gtech LB01 leaf blower: £499.99, Gtech.co.uk
- Best leaf blower for ergonomics – Makita UB001GD202: £515.88, Lawson-his.co.uk
- Best leaf blower for power – Ryobi 36V max power whisper blower: £179.99, Ryobitools.eu
- Best leaf blower vacuum – Webb petrol garden blower & vacuum: £149.99, Webbgardenpower.co.uk
- Best leaf blower for larger gardens – Stihl SH 86 C-E: £310, Sam-turner.co.uk
Cobra BV26C
- Best: Overall
- Power source: Petrol
- Air speed: 175mph
- Weight: 5kg
In blowing mode, this petrol tool produced plenty of puff and the nozzle was nicely designed, focussing the airflow on clumps of wet leaves and tangled twig piles to break them up and get them moving. The blower started reliably and is well designed for a prolonged assault on the garden, changing from blow to collect and back again was a very straightforward task and we weren’t playing tug o’ war with the tubes with everything converting without any issues.
In vacuum mode, the Cobra’s generous nozzle combined with the motor to not only pick up everything we wanted but ensure it was well mulched by the time it hit the bag. There was no sticking or blocking internally, even on wet days so you can work efficiently after it has been raining. The collection bag was also well positioned and didn’t sit too close to the body which can be a problem with some other models.
It’s a comfortable machine to operate although we could have done with a little less vibration coming through the handle, which might be a little restrictive if you’re out there for upwards of an hour. Another bonus is that its identifiable red paint job means you won’t spend ages trying to remember where you left it when you return from your tea break.
Greenworks 40V blower & vacuum
- Best: For medium gardens
- Power source: Battery
- Air speed: 193mph
- Weight: 6.47kg
This battery blower/vac has plenty of power to back it up and a nicely tapered blowing tube that gives you plenty of control to steer garden debris where you need it. It’s easy to operate – with an on/off switch and power toggle located a thumb stretch from the handle – and was very capable of breaking up and lifting the heavier materials that had been dumped on the turf.
For a heavier machine, it had good ergonomics and the battery location at the base of the handle balanced the unit well and made it easy to operate. The blowing nozzle was easily replaced by the vacuum tube and the extra handle made the unit easy to hold while working. Carrying the bag separately over your shoulder helps to distribute weight and means it doesn’t drag on the ground as you suck up the latest downfall.
We managed to eke out around five minutes of operation (on variable power settings) with one of the two 2Ah batteries that come with the kit, but having the two batteries will mean that you can keep switching one for the other to extend your working time in small to medium gardens.
Husqvarna 125BVx
- Best: Petrol leaf blower
- Power source: Petrol
- Air speed: 170mph
- Weight: 4.35kg
A versatile machine with a round nozzle for general garden clearance, there’s not much that can’t be tamed by the 125BVx. You can change out for a flat nozzle if you really want to focus the blowing force on some particularly stubborn materials or need the extra force for heavy or wet targets. But the fact that it’s petrol-powered means you’ve got a licence to roam, which is why it’s definitely a machine for owners of larger gardens.
For a petrol model, it’s surprisingly lightweight and there’s good handle and body ergonomics going on, which makes it easy to operate so you can work with the classic sweeping motion without it feeling too much like a workout. The tank placement (especially when full) actually seems to improve the overall balance of the machine and Husqvarna’s smart start technology makes it reliable, even on cold October mornings.
Ego LB5800E
- Best: Battery leaf blower
- Power source: Battery
- Air speed: 145mph
- Weight: 3.4kg
Part of Ego’s professional range, this is a real hand cannon that will be a welcome addition to the autumnal armoury of anyone who has got a lot of land to lick into shape. There’s an easy changeover between round and flat nozzles, but we don’t think you’ll need to do much switching because with either nozzle this machine produces some serious air volume that will push away anything in its path. Plus, it offers good targeting if you’re trying to tuck debris away in a corner of a garden or move it towards a compost.
Well-balanced, the machine naturally creates a good working angle with the ground so you never feel like you’re fighting it, even when working at maximum airflow. The controls are located at the top end of the handle with a chunky dial so you can stay on top of the power output while you’re working and a turbo button that when pushed will get you to max power and then back to your previous output in an instant.
We still think Ego has one of the best battery systems on the market and the 5.0Ah is good for a run time of just over an hour, working at various air speeds.
Greenworks 60V digipro back pack leaf blower
- Best: Back pack leaf blower
- Power source: Battery
- Air speed: 139mph
- Weight: 3.8kg
If you want to look like a Ghostbuster while going about your seasonal clearance then this is the machine for you. Backpack blowers are great for allowing you total freedom to roam about your garden blasting away at anything out of place.
Thanks to the machine’s respectable air speed and volume numbers, combined with a wide-mouthed nozzle, the air is directed in a targeted jet that quickly cleared covered decking and patios and efficiently directed leaf litter and twigs, without it ending up in messy piles. The variable speed trigger was also responsive and the automatic cruise control was efficient – eliminating any hand and finger strain while you’re on the job.
Finally, the one thing you definitely want from a backpack blower, as you’re probably going to be wearing it for a while, is ergonomics and comfort. Greenworks has done a good job here with a fully adjustable and sufficiently padded harness and a manoeuvrable blower tube and angled handle, which makes it easy to achieve a good working angle.
Handy variable speed 3000W garden blower & vacuum
- Best: Corded leaf blower
- Power source: Electric
- Air speed: 167mph
- Weight: 4.5kg
If you’re after some real power then the Handy won’t disappoint in either mode. It blows big dumps of wet leaves without any issues and sucks up larger leaves with heavier stems and even the leaves that fall down in clumps still attached to a bit of tree. The ergonomics throughout the machine are good with a thumb wheel to control the power so that you can go from air blasting wet leaves from a lawn to the more delicate operation of sucking up material from a path without ending up with a collection bag full of gravel.
The switch from blower to vacuum was straightforward, with a sizeable mode lever and easy to attach 45l collection bag. Plus, the front wheel and extra handle take the weight of the machine while you go about your work. However, we did find the bag problematic to empty, it could use a quicker release and if you decide to unzip the bag to empty you’ll probably have to get your hand in to get out the final leaves as the opening isn’t particularly generous.
Gtech LB01 leaf blower
- Best: For weightier windfalls
- Power source: Battery
- Air speed: N/A
- Weight: 4.3kg
The British manufacturer has upped the power on its next-gen leaf blower. Although it didn’t have any specific numbers on airflow, we can report that the blower dealt well with the heavier items that were on the ground thanks to a powerful fan, efficient intake and one of the widest nozzles we tested. The variable power trigger was responsive, though we feel the machine would be better served with cruise control to help with ergonomics over the twenty minutes of battery life that it has.
The battery sits in the cradle just below the handle so the natural working angle is more acute than with other machines so you’ll need a little more wrist strength to direct the airflow further ahead of you as you walk around your garden.
Makita UB001GD202
- Best: For ergonomics
- Power source: Battery
- Air speed: 143mph
- Weight: 3.9kg
Makita is known for producing blowers that really pack a punch and it has dialled up the power on this beast. It gets its oomph from a 40V battery that satisfyingly slots into the base of the handle and stops the machine see-sawing when you’re using it. This therefore makes it easy to target any debris and get it moving in either wet or dry conditions.
The nozzle is wide and angled at the end to ensure you’re not wasting any of the energy that the machine produces and all the air is totally targeted. There is also a strap option to add to the ergonomics of the machine which was bang on and Makita’s excellent cruise control function was in evidence on this model so all you have to do is flick the lever and lock in the power level you want to work at.
With the machine operating at variable speeds, we got around 12-15 minutes of working time from the 4.0Ah battery that is supplied with the tool along with a spare battery and charger.
Ryobi 36V max power whisper blower
- Best: For power
- Power source: Battery
- Air speed: 190mph
- Weight: 5.76kg
If you’re after a garden heavyweight, then this is definitely the tool for you as its impressive air speed means that nothing will stay stuck to your lawn for long once the Ryobi has its way.
It is helped by a quick access turbo button if you need to call on maximum power to break up particularly stubborn piles. However, considering the blower’s power output its fan is very quiet compared to many of the other machines on this list, so if you’re already in the neighbours’ bad books for your early morning chainsaw habit this could be a definite consideration.
The unit is ergonomic and automatically creates a good angle with the ground when in hand. However, be warned, all these features do add up to a heavy machine so if you’ve got a large garden then you’re going to be switching hands a few times before the job’s done.
Webb petrol garden blower and vacuum
- Best: Blower vacuum
- Power source: Petrol
- Air speed: 114mph
- Weight: 4.5kg
This petrol model was a little tricky to get going, but we found that it was definitely worth the effort as its performance was better than some of its manufacturer’s specs suggested.
It seems to harness every mph of its advertised 114mph air speed with a concentrated blast of air through a well-designed, tapered nozzle. The narrow profile made the most of the airspeed and made the machine well-suited to moving on matted debris, while the curved shape enabled it to effectively sweep up everything ahead of it when it was used over larger areas. Specifically, the Webb was very good at precision blowing and so made very light work of driveway clearances and clogged gutters that seemed to have caught pretty much every leaf in the garden.
In vacuum mode, the Webb was incredibly efficient and handled well. The 40l collection bag secured in place without the hassle and we didn’t suffer from any blockages, which can be one of the problems working with a vacuum blower. Not too heavy to work with for a petrol model, the mulching blades clearly did their job because when we emptied the bag there was plenty of fine material to redeposit on flower beds in need of nutrients.
Stihl SH 86 C-E
- Best: For larger gardens
- Power source: Petrol
- Air speed: 170mph
- Weight: 5.8kg
Another easy-starting petrol blower from Stihl with variable airflow and a very responsive trigger, this machine is really superb for gardens where you can be blowing leaves with reckless abandon of a lawn one second and then trying to finesse unwanted material off a wood chip path the next. It’s noisy but that’s the trade-off for having a robust machine that you can take to the farthest reaches of the largest garden and not have to worry about extension cables or battery charge.
In operation, the Stihl has a well-proportioned, comfortable grip that does a good job of dampening down vibrations from the engine. The overall balance makes for an optimum nozzle-to-ground angle meaning you can simply wander along sweeping the blower before you and be confident that you won’t miss a single acorn.
Switching to vacuum mode took around three minutes with nozzles, tubes and bag all locking on without any frustrations. And in operation, the variable power combined with the excellent shredding tool meant that leaves, moss and twigs were finely sliced and diced and poured easily from the 45l collection bag.
The verdict: Leaf blowers
If you want a real all-rounder for the season ahead then the Cobra BV26C petrol blower and vacuum will really make your life a lot easier, especially if you’re faced with the workload that comes with a bigger garden.
If you have a more modest plot we would recommend the ergonomics and efficiency of the Greenworks 40V blower and vacuum, which was well designed and capable of coping with a range of debris, including the leaf load, working equally well on both wet and dry days.
