Acorns, rotten apples, conkers and pine cones, the sheer volume of squirrel food that ends up deposited on our gardens in autumn is mind-blowing and that’s before the first big dump of leaves comes our way. Thankfully, we have leaf blowers to help us contend with all that the season can, literally, throw at us.

No machine has quite the same impact in the garden, while also requiring almost effortless operation (basically point and shoot) and it’s for this reason that most homeowners have one.

The size of your plot will determine which machine is right for you, so if you don’t have to roam far from an electrical socket to tidy up outside, you’ll probably be looking for a corded model, which tends to be cheaper, lighter and easier to operate.

To get to the farther reaches of a larger garden you should be looking for the range of a good battery-operated model with adequate run-time or even a petrol-powered blower, which will give you the ability to get to your borders and stay there until the job is done.

There are plenty of new models on the market, so if you’re looking for more power, greater accuracy, lighter weight, or maybe even a model that can suck as well as blow, read on to find a leaf buster that will make your autumnal garden duties a breeze.

How we tested

There are two main metrics that accompany leafblowers: airspeed, which is what lifts the leaves; and air volume, which is what blows them away. However, manufacturers tend to measure their machines in different ways, so the only way to really standardise testing is to put them to work on a pure levelled playing field, or in our case, a large tree-lined garden to see how effective each machine was at tidying up.

The machines were judged on their ergonomics and performance across a range of tasks from straightforward leaf tidying to clearing gravel and wood chip paths of unwanted materials, without sucking up or blowing out any of the path itself. We also ensured that we tested on two very different days – when the litter was dry and again when it was wet and we needed the machines to break up and lift matted materials. These are the ones that, ahem, blew us away.

The best leaf blowers for 2022 are: