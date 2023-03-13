Aldi’s air fryer is an affordable dupe of Ninja’s £150 appliance

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another day, another air fryer. The cult appliance has shown no signs of waining in popularity since its rise to kitchen fame over the past few years and with new and improved models coming out every day, it’s easy to see why.

Not only can the humble air fryer cook your food faster and more healthily (using little to no oil), but they’re also financially efficient – music to everyone’s ears in the current cost of living crisis.

But before you can even begin to think about crispy chips or dinner in a dash, you’ll first need to choose which brand and model is right for you. The likes of Ninja, Tower and Tefal are undoubetedly some of the leaders in the industry. But if you’re looking at affordability, few can rival Aldi.

The budget supermarket’s original Ambiano air fryer has already caused heads to turn, giving Lakeland’s digital crisp (£99.99, Lakeland.co.uk) and Sur La Table’s dual zone (£99.99, Costco.co.uk) a real run for their money. And now, the appliance has been released in a larger, 5l version meaning you can serve up delicious dishes for more people with very little hassle.

If you’re looking to jump on the air fryer trend and feel Aldi’s products are the way to go, here’s everything you need to know about the latest model.

Ambiano air fryer 5l: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

At under £50, you’d be forgiven for thinking this model might not be able to contend with others on the market, but Aldi’s Ambiano air fryer offers the same sleek silhouette as its Ninja counterpart, plus a similar 5l capacity. In addition to air frying, this appliance can bake, grill, roast and even dehydrate food.

Labelled a must-have for family dinners, the model measures 36cm x 27cm x 31.5cm with a cable length of approximately 90cm. The appliance also features a digital touchscreen panel with 12 preset programs, as well as a 60 minute digital timer and a preheat function, to aid you with your cooking. With a temperature range of 80C to 200C, a stainless steel heating element, a cool-touch handle and an overheat protection function, as well as a basket release button for safe and easy removal of your cooked goods this could be just the do-it-all device your kitchen has been missing.

Ninja AF160UK max air fryer: £149, Johnlewis.com

Often hailed as the OG air fryer brand, it’s no surprise that people often turn to Ninja’s appliances. However, if you’re contemplating going for the original, you’ll be glad to know that you can air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and max crisp all in one with this nifty model.

With a large 5.2l capacity and a 36cm x 25cm x 32cm size, plus a cord length of 80cm it will take up a bit of space on your kitchen counter, but shouldn’t be too overwhelming. It, too, features a digital touchscreen with six functions, adjustable temperature settings (from 40C to 210C) and a timer, but if you wish to preheat, you need to add on the recommended three minutes to your cooking time.

While we haven’t tested this exact model, we are quite the Ninja aficionado here at IndyBest. When we reviewed the health grill and fryer we were bowled over by its ease of use, speedy cooking and fantastic results and even trusting it to create our precious roast dinner.

Looking for another Aldi air fryer product that rivals Ninja’s kitchen appliances? We’ve found a dupe for the dual basket air fryer, too