The viral Starbucks x Stanley Cup has just launched in the UK: Here’s how to get one

After a hugely successful launch in the United States, Starbucks is now introducing UK customers to the highly sought-after Stanley sky blue thirst quencher with a brand new collaboration.

The Starbucks collaboration is just one of countless versions available of the viral Stanley Cups that have garnered several million views on TikTok. So, rest assured these limited-edition cups will be in high demand, having sold out fast across the pond.

The iconic insulated cup not only looks great but also holds more than a litre of liquid, which is sure to keep you well hydrated this summer. It’s made of 90 per cent recycled stainless steel, too, and the double insulation guarantees your drink of choice, be it water or your favourite Starbucks frappe, will stay cool all day long.

But once these sky-blue beauties are gone, they’re gone, as the limited-edition cup is only available while stocks last. But, before you panic and speed over to your nearest Starbys, we’ve got all the information you need to ensure you can be one of the lucky few to bag one for yourself.

How to get a limited-edition Stanley x Starbucks Quencher?

open image in gallery ( Starbucks )

First things first, it’s worth noting that the cups can only be purchased in-store and you must be a Starbucks rewards member to have access to the collaboration. Luckily, it’s super simple to sign up – all you need to do is download the Starbucks UK app from your app store or via the Google Play store and rewards membership is completely free. Even if you don’t manage to score a Stanley, the app is worth having for caffeine lovers, as you can also accrue stars, earn free drinks and receive treats on your birthday.

Once you’ve signed up, check your nearest Starbucks store’s stock availability using this link. Head over, buy the cup for £54.99, and scan your Starbucks UK app at purchase. Then, all that’s left to do is delight in your new reusable cup.

Are there other Stanley cups available in the UK?

This Starbucks collaboration, as cool as it is, is not your only chance to score the viral cup. So, if you missed out, we’ve listed a few of our favourites available for online purchase in the UK right now.

Stanley quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler, 1.2L: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This is the classic Stanley Cup, making it a perfect pick for those starting their collection. The brand promises this cup can keep water ice cold for up to two days. Customise by picking your favourite colour. In our review of the quencher, our tester said: “Keeping drinks chilled all day long, its vacuum insulation is an impressive feature, as is the handy car cup and ergonomic handle.”

Stanley the iceflow fast flow bottle: £32.15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Stanley )

Designed specifically for those with an active lifestyle, this slim and sleek Stanley was chosen as the best option for gym goers in our review of the best reusable water bottles. Using Aerolight technology to make it 33 per cent lighter, it has a recessed grip, making it easy to grab with sweaty hands mid-workout, and a large spout for glugging. “The vacuum insulation really did keep our water cold, too – iced water stays chilly for an incredible two days. It’s definitely earned a permanent space in our gym bag,” our tester said.

Stanley aerolight transit travel mug: £36.33, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For hot coffee on the go, you cant go wrong with Stanley’s travel mug. It keeps hot things hot for six hours and cold drinks cold for up to 8 hours. Made of sustainable recycled materials it’s also dishwasher friendly.

For more coffee must-haves, check out our roundup of the best travel-mugs and reusable coffee cups