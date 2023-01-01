Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While, in previous years, big tech has hogged the limelight during the January sales – this year, it’s the turn of air fryers. In light of the rising cost of living, energy efficiency is a top priority, and these nifty kitchen appliances are not only cheaper to run than your oven, they can help you rustle up healthier meals in half the time.

From Ninja’s top-rated models to Tefal’s mid-range appliances, air fryers are shaping up to be one of Boxing Day’s hottest products.

If you’ve had your eye on one of these cost-busting appliances, there’s no better time to invest than during the annual shopping event. But with some market-leading models still costing upwards of £200, you may be on the hunt for more affordable air fryers.

Luckily, we’ve found a £50 (well, a penny under, actually) air fryer to help you save even more money. Costing £49.99, Salter’s hot air fryer has been reduced by 50 per cent in the Robert Dyas seasonal sale.

One of the cheapest models on the market, here’s everything you need to know about the bargain January sales deal on Salter’s air fryer.

Salter EK2818 3.2l hot air fryer, black/silver: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Reduced to half price, this Salter air fryer will set you back just £49.99. Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little to no oil, the air fryer boasts a generous 3.2l cooking capacity and an adjustable temperature control up to 200C.

Cook everything from meat, vegetables and homemade chips to spring rolls and much more using the handy adjustable timer control and power-ready indicator light.

Easy to clean, there’s a removable cooking basket that’s non-stick, while its compact size (30cm x 30cm x 31cm) means it will slot seamlessly onto your kitchen counter.

