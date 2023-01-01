Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Looking to start off the new year with a bang by bagging yourself a bargain in the January sales? You’ve come to the right place. The pre-Christmas and Boxing Day sales are still visible in our rear-view mirror, yet we’ve already crept towards the next big sale event – the first of 2023.

This guide’s sole focus is Amazon’s January sale 2023, but as usual, we’re on top of all the best offers across multiple product categories, including tech, fashion, home appliances, mattresses and more.

While our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help, if you’re hoping to make a big purchase such as a laptop or TV, it’s wise to do your research in advance. This way you can make sure you’re getting the best price, as Amazon and other retailers shift the original price from time to time to make a deal look better than it actually is. We’ll make sure to highlight this where possible.

If you’re planning on shopping at Amazon this January, we recommend signing up for an account before embarking on your shopping spree to make the check-out process easier. It’s also worth considering signing up for Amazon Prime for free next-day delivery, which will cost you £8.99 per month, £95 per year, or you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time.

The best Amazon deals in the January 2023 sales are:

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker 6L: Was £279.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

Landing in both air fryers and blenders roundups before, it’s safe to say that Ninja is a brand we trust. So, should you be looking to level up your cooking for the new year, the brand’s multi-cooker is a great buy – especially since it is now discounted by 30 per cent in Amazon’s January sale. With capacity for four portions paired with the ability to slow cook, grill, bake and combi-steam all with one gadget, the countertop appliance features an electric pressure cooker for speedy cooking and an air fryer function for all your culinary needs.

Read more: Best deals in the January sales 2023

ghd curve thin wand: Was £139.99, now £108.42, Amazon.co.uk

In our recent roundup of the best hair curlers, our tester dubbed the ghd curve thin wand – which is now discounted by 22 per cent – as the best curler for perfecting defined, corkscrew curls. Impressed by how quickly it yielded results, they appreciated how “you only need to hold sections in place for a few seconds”, while their “curls looked just as fresh the next day”. Another standout feature includes the ability to heat only at the best temperature for styling which should help protect your hair from heat damage.

Le Creuset signature cast iron casserole dish with lid: Was £309, now £224.80, Amazon.co.uk

Thanks to a nearly 30 per cent deduction for Amazon’s January sale, you could add this beautiful Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish to your kitchen cupboard. Serving up to six people, the 29cm-diameter, oval-shaped dish is perfect for any new year hosting duties you might wish to take on – and its coastal blue colour will make it a beautiful addition to any table.

The Inkey List niacinamide serum: Was £6.99, now £4.50, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced down to under £5, this serum is a stellar addition to your skincare arsenal. In our review of the formula, our beauty editor called niacinamide a real unsung hero when it comes to skincare. “It’s a good option for all complexions, but especially those with oily or sensitive skin because it works to control excess oil production and reduce the appearance of pores, while also calming down irritation or sensitivity.” Formulated with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate skin too, it can be used both morning and night. “Our tester has been through multiple bottles and she applies it after cleansing AM and PM.”

Asus vivobook 15 X1500EA laptop: Was £602.01, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

Get a new laptop for the new year with this 23 per cent saving on an Asus vivobook. With a 15x6in screen size, immersive visuals, a matte anti-glare coating and powerful intel core i5 processor, the model will help you get university essays or work done swiftly and efficiently, while allowing you to stream movies or conduct webcam meetings. Touted to be portable and lightweight, it’s an ideal choice for someone constantly on-the-go.

Lumie bodyclock glow 150: Was £119, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ideal for anyone who experiences SAD (seasonal affected disorder), this alarm clock offers a gradual sunrise wake-up, so you can feel naturally refreshed in the morning. Choose a 20-, 30- or 45-minute sunrise and pick the final light intensity. The alarm clock also features tap-control snooze and helps encourage sleep with a slowly dimming light. You can also choose your sunset duration, as well as various sleep sounds. Now with more than £30 off, this is the perfect clock with which to start the new year. Our tester reviewed a similar Lumie model, awarding it full marks for its simple setup, range of soothing bedtime sounds and the fact it “looks great on our bedside table”.

Ring video doorbell, 2nd generation: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Securing the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells, our tester noted this model offers a “great HD image” and features “most of the top-of-the-range functions at a fraction of the price of some others”. They also loved “how customisable the functions are, from choosing your chime to how sensitive the motion detection is”. Now, you can save 35 per cent thanks to this Amazon January deal.

L.O.L. Surprise! 576532EUC LOL OMG magic studios 70+ surprises: Was £146.99, now £70, Amazon.co.uk

This L.O.L. Suprise! 12-doll studio play set is reduced by more than 50 per cent in Amazon’s January sale. It includes 12 dolls to film movies with, and the packaging becomes a movie studio with four stages and a movie theatre green screen. Leave the kids occupied for hours as they play with two OMG fashion dolls, six LOL Surprise dolls, two pets and two ‘lil sisters’, creating a full cast and crew for each movie of their choice.

When does Amazon’s January sale 2023 begin?

The January sales 2023 are now in full force. Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do tend to stick to the festive date when discounting products, with most dropping deals today, on 1 January. And Amazon is no different.

When do the Boxing Day Amazon sales end?

Over recent years, the biggest sales event has been taking up more and more time, with Black Friday lasting at least a full wekkend but in some cases spanning over a week or even the entire month, and the Boxing Day sales seem to be following suit. Once a mere one-day event on the high street, people pushing in at 5am exact, it has now evolved into an almost week long sale bridging the gap between Christmas and New Years. So rather than Boxing Day ending on a specific moment, it morphs into the January sales.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

Black Friday gets a lot more traction and is arguably the bigger event, however, it also comes with a lot of misleading and even fake deals and prices are often raised ahead of the big day only to be “dropped” to sale price. January sales on the other hand are known for its better quality and more desirable offers.

When will the Amazon 2023 January sales end?

Unlike for Boxing Day when sales end by January, there’s no set end for January sales. Some retailers might run offers until stock runs out, while others opt for a one or multiple day evevent. We expect the majority of offers to last a good few days. Amazon’s new year sale is expected to run until 31 January, with new deals launching regularly, so be sure to check back with us as we move into 2023.

