We can’t quite believe it, but the Christmas festivities are over (how did that happen?) and 2023 is here. And, being the deal hunters that we are, the IndyBest team have our sights firmly set on the January sales.

Hot on the heels of the Boxing Day sales, the sales kick off today (on 1 January, would you believe it) which means if you didn’t bag a bargain during the ‘Twixmas’ period then there are still stellar bargains ready to snap up on tech, fashion, home appliances and more.

With the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Boots, Very and Argos taking part in the new year reductions, the post-festive period is perfect should you want to save hundreds of pounds on a mattress or shop savvy for air fryers, dehumidifiers, electric heaters and more – while it may be just a few days for some brands and retailers, a bunch are expected to stretch their sales to the end of January.

For those of you familiar with our sales guides, you know the drill by now – we at IndyBest like to think of ourselves as well-versed in the deals department, and we know a good one when we see it. So we will be on hand throughout the event to highlight the creme de la creme of discounts across the board.

Whether you’re equipping yourself for smashing new resolutions, sorting gifts for 2023 or navigating the post-Christmas slump with a few new purchases, make sure to check back with us here where we’ll be sharing the very best savings.

Best deals in the January sales 2023

Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker, OP500UK, 7.5l: Was £229, now £179, Currys.co.uk

(Ninja)

Ninja is one of the brands that has merged its Boxing Day and January sales into one big blob, with an early January deal already available to shop. With £50 off the foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker, it’s as good a time as any to do yourself a solid and make life in the kitchen a whole lot easier.

Besides serving up crispy, air fried goods, this device can also slow cook, steam, bake, roast, sauté, grill and more. It’s 7.5l capacity makes it large enough to feed up to six people, and it can fit an entire 3kg roast chicken. When putting this device head to head with the Instant pot crisp, our reviewer said they got great results and they “loved the fact that air fryer lid was attached to the base of the machine”, meaning they could save on storage space.

Buy now

Gymshark elevate leggings: Was £60, now £18, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Gymwear heavyweight GymShark is slashing prices throughout its winter sale with up to 70 per cent off highly sought after leggings, sports bras, water bottles and more. Should your go-to pair be looking worse for wear, these leggings are reduced from £60 down to £18, which is a pretty incredible saving. With a second-skin feel waistband, the stretchy recycled nylon fabric is seamless in a luxe rose brown, and touted as supportive – whether you’re working out or heading to your local coffee haunt.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation: Was £249, now £239, ​​​​Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While Apple itself doesn’t take part in the seasonal sales – bah humbug – mammoth retailer Amazon has reduced the price of the AirPods pro. Complete with active noise cancellation, touch control and adaptive transparency – which allows you to let outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise – you can now save £10 on the second generation buds. OK, so 4 per cent off doesn’t sound like a hugely impressive discount, but with price cuts on Apple products being so hard to come by, it may be the best time to invest.

Buy now

Dyson V15 detect plus: Was £649.99 now £549.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Reduced by £100 during Dyson’s New Year event, the V15 detect plus boasts plenty of forward-thinking features – from a crevice tool with LED lights that are designed to illuminate dust and dirt in small spaces, to an adaptor that bends to clean areas high up in your home. In our review of a similar model – the Dyson V15 detect – our tester described the vacuum cleaner as “an impressive step up in the cleaning world” which was “a dream to use”.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,599, now £879.45, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Simba’s hybrid pro double mattress was one of “the most comfortable” mattresses our IndyBest tester had ever reviewed, and owing to the brand’s New Year sale it’s now reduced by a massive 45 per cent, setting you back less than £900. Combining seven layers, including Simbatex foam and aerocoil springs, the mattress is said to be breathable and temperature-regulating, with our tester noting that “the Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable, no matter which position they slept in”, adding they were “kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long”.

Buy now

The Inkey List niacinamide serum: Was £6.99, now £4.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Should you need to replenish your skincare stocks for the year ahead, The Inkey Lists’s niacinamide serum now costs less than £5 when you make your purchase with Amazon. In our review of the formula, our beauty editor called niacinamide a real unsung hero when it comes to skincare. “It’s a good option for all complexions, but especially those with oily or sensitive skin because it works to control excess oil production and reduce the appearance of pores, while also calming down irritation or sensitivity.” Formulated with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate skin too, it can be used both morning and night. “Our tester has been through multiple bottles and she applies it after cleansing AM and PM.”

Buy now

Lego 76403 Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic modular set: Was £89.99, now £61.99, Smythstoys.com

(Lego)

Perfect for Potterheads who hoped to find a Harry Potter-themed Lego set nestled under the Christmas tree, this one is reduced by more than 30 per cent. The 990-piece Ministry of Magic modular build depicts the witch and wizarding world’s headquarters complete with Polyjuice potion, Daily Prophet newspaper and a red phone box (of course), with 12 minifigures including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Reg & Mary Cattermole. This set is suitable for Potterheads and Lego fans alike aged nine years and above.

Buy now

When do the January sales start?

As the name suggests, the January sales started today, on 1 January. Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, brands and retailers tend to stick fairly rigidly to this. But, of course, before this, there were the Boxing Day sales, so it’s likely some of the deals from the 26 December will have stretched over into the first few weeks of January.

When do Boxing Day sales end?

The Boxing Day sales started on 26 December, with some exceptions, including Zara, which is known to start its sale on Christmas Day at 9pm on the app and 10pm on the website. As we’ve already mentioned, many Boxing Day deals will continue on into the new year and become part of the January sales.

How long do the January sales last?

The January sales officially launch today, on New Year’s Day, and the duration of the shopping event varies from a few days to the entire month. How long the sale lasts and the reductions depend on individual retailers and brands, but we’ll keep you up to date with all the best offers as they drop.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

The January sales and Black Friday events are both as well-known and as eagerly anticipated as each other. The same brands and retailers take part in Black Friday as the January sales, so you can expect fairly similar deals throughout the new year event, with discounts on Apple, Fitbit, TVs and more.

