Happy New Year! Whether you’re still recovering from last night’s celebrations or you’re ready to beat the crowds and find the best deals in the January sales, here at IndyBest we’re tracking the top offers and discounts online.

The start of the new year is traditionally a time when shops would clear out their old stock, meaning shoppers could find big savings on everything from tech, fashion and TVs to air fryers and smart speakers.

With Boxing Day having seen a high-than-expect footfall this year, the January sales are predicted to bring even more savings across tech. As ever, our team of IndyBest deal hunters will be on hand to sniff out the best deals on Nintendo Switch game consoles, Kindle ebook readers, smart home gadgets, headphones, smartphones, fitness trackers and plenty more besides.

Keep reading for more on the best technology deals from the 2023 January sales, or check out our main guide for even more New Year savings.

The best tech deals in the January sales 2023

Apple iPhone 14 with unlimited data: Was £61 per month, now £53.37 per month, Three.co.uk

(Apple)

The iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs just £30.50 per month for the first six months with Three, after a £30 upfront fee. Your plan then reverts to the original price of £61 per month for the remaining 18 months of your plan, which (bear with us) works out to the equivalent of paying £53.37 per month for 24 months. That’s a £184 saving over the old price, making it the cheapest unlimited data iPhone 14 contract plan we’ve spotted this January.

Buy now

Read more: Best deals in the January sales 2023

Sony Bravia XR55A8OJU, 55in: Was £1,399, now £998, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

There’s £400 off the price of this 55in Sony Bravia at Currys right now. For less than £1,000 you get a stunning 4K screen from a class-leading TV brand, powered by Google’s intuitive operating system. Sony’s proprietary X1 processor is also considered to be one of the best at upscaling low-resolution video to 4K, meaning even old TV shows and movies look brighter and more in-focus.

Buy now

Read more: Best deals in Amazon’s January sale 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Was £219, now £169, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

While the S8+ is our favourite Android-based tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 took the spot for our favourite tablet to stream on. This isn’t the cheapest it’s ever been though. The A8 was discounted to £159 during Black Friday and to £169 for Boxing Day, but this £50 saving at Currys is still a decent deal on the already affordable device.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15 X1500EA laptop: Was £602.01, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Get a new laptop for the new year with this 23 per cent saving on an Asus vivobook. With a 15x6in screen size, immersive visuals, a matte anti-glare coating and a powerful intel core i5 processor, the model will help you get university essays or work done swiftly and efficiently while allowing you to stream movies or conduct webcam meetings. Touted to be portable and lightweight, it’s an ideal choice for someone constantly on the go.

Buy now

When do the tech 2023 January sales begin?

The January sales begin today, though many retailers will have been offering the same deals since Boxing Day.

Pleny of sites have been running ‘winter sales’ that last the entire Christmas and new year period. That said, there are often some unique deals at the start of January, and we’ll be highlighting the biggest and best technology discounts right here.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event on the calendar, but the January sales have a reputation for offering better quality deals. This is especially true when it comes to seasonal products, such as cosmetics and clothing, which retailers might find difficult to shift later in the year.

When will the tech 2023 January sales end?

Unlike the Boxing Day sales, which traditionally last one or two days, there’s no defined end point for the January sales. We expect most retailers to offer deals and discounts lasting a week or two. We’ll have a clearer picture once the January sales begin, and will update this article once we know more about when deals are expected to end.

