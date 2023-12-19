Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are only a couple more weeks left of 2023, and that can mean only one thing: the January sales are nearly here. It’s almost time to save big on home and kitchen gadgets, clothes and, yes, tech. Here at IndyBest, we’re particularly looking forward to deals on headphones and earbuds in the January sales.

The sales follow swiftly after the Boxing Day sales, with retailers continuing to discount old and new stock. At the start of every new year, we see noise-cancelling cans and in-ear buds from Apple, Sony, Beats and Bose slashed in price.

We’ve been covering the January sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal within the glut. We’ll be rounding up all the best January sales on headphones and earbuds right here on this page, so you won’t have to go searching yourself.

Keep reading, for everything you need to know about the sales and the offers available right now.

Read more: Best deals in the January sales to expect

When will the best deals on headphones and earbuds begin in the January sales 2024?

The January sales will begin (no surprises here) on 1 January 2024. But we expect the headphones and earbuds deals to begin slightly earlier than that, from Boxing Day.

When will the best deals on headphones and earbuds end?

The January sales will come to an end on 31 January 2024, which is when most of the headphones and earbuds deals cease to exist. There will still be some hanging around, but you’ll mostly find the best discounts during the month of January itself.

What headphones and earbuds deals can we expect in the January sales 2024?

All the flagship headphones and earbuds should be going on sale in the January sales, and we expect the prices to be comparable to the discounts seen during Black Friday in November. During the sale, Amazon discounted the AirPods Pro to just £199 – that’s the first time they’ve ever fallen below £200.

Headphones from Sony also get reduced during big-ticket sales events. The flagship WH-1000XM5 were discounted to their lowest ever price during Black Friday, and we also saw the company’s more budget-friendly WH-C520 and WF-C500 reduced. All of Bose’s headphones are expected to be discounted as well – think the QuietComfort earbuds range and the more premium Bose NC 700s and QuietComfort Ultra.

The best headphones and earbuds deals right now

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £169, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Save £20 on Apple’s third-generation AirPods ahead of the January sales. Our tech critic David Phelan has tested the third-gen AirPods. In his review, he noted they were a “very big step up from the second-generation model”. Phelan added that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. He did add, though, that the AirPods Pro sound that bit better, thanks to noise-cancelling. So, if you want to block out any external noise, we’d recommend waiting for deals on the AirPods Pro.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £316.67, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship over ear wireless headphones were released earlier this year and comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. Now, they’ve been discounted to one of their lowest prices ever. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC2 wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for just £199 ahead of the January sales – the same lowest price we saw during the Black Friday sales. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested,” our reviewer said, adding the “audio quality here is exceptional across the board, strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful”. The noise-cancelling was also praised for being “astonishing”, with our tester finding that the “loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Buy now

