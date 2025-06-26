Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

15 best baby books for budding bookworms

We’ve found books that will become firm favourites for babies and parents alike

Rebecca Moore
Thursday 26 June 2025 15:51 BST
Introduce little ones to these pop-up stories, musical options and more
Introduce little ones to these pop-up stories, musical options and more (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Author Emilie Buchwald once said: “Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.” But you don’t have to wait until little ones can understand the words on the page to start bonding with them over books. In fact, publisher Penguin says the best age to start reading to your baby is from three to six months, or once they are able to focus on items such as a toy.

Beyond fostering an early love of reading, the developmental benefits are well documented, from enhancing language to developing fine motor skills as they turn the pages independently.

The tactile experience of holding and turning pages, the visual appeal of pictures, and the stimulation of hearing a voice reading contribute to sensory development.

However, finding a book that keeps both your attention and theirs can be tough. Young babies often love board books with clear images and anything that’s noisy, whereas toddlers squeal with delight at pop-up designs or lift-the-flap tales.

To help you find some great options for baby’s first bookshelf, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best baby books.

Related stories

How we tested

We called in the help of a little bookworm
We called in the help of a little bookworm (Rebecca Moore)

With the help of our 17-month-old tester, we’ve reviewed a variety of baby books, reading the words on the pages, lifting the flaps, pressing the buttons, and watching the pop-up elements come to life. We were looking to see which books captivated our little bookworm the most, and which titles saw our mini tester returning for more, time and time again.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rebecca Moore is a writer who specialises in the parenting sector. She has since written about the best parenting products on the market, such as pram mittens, musical toys, baby carriers and more. In each of her reviews, Rebecca will only recommend the products and titles she believes are worth your time and money.

The best baby books for 2025 are:

  • Best overall That’s not my… Zoo, written by Fiona Watt, illustrated by Rachel Wells, published by Usborne: £6, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy That's not my bus… written by Fiona Watt, illustrated by Rachel Wells, published by Usborne: £4.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best sound bookWho's the Loudest on the Farm? written by Sam Taplin, illustrated by Craig Shuttlewood, published by Usborne: £6.50, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best set – Spot: A big box of little books box set by Eric Hill, published by Penguin: £8.99, Books2door.com

1
‘That’s not My… Zoo’, written by Fiona Watt, illustrated by Rachel Wells, published by Usborne

Best baby book IndyBest review ‘That’s not My… Zoo’, written by Fiona Watt, illustrated by Rachel Wells, published by Usborne
  • Best: Overall
  • Age range: 0-2 years
  • Pages: 10
  • Why we love it
    • Large sensory patches
    • Fun sound page
  • Take note
    • Larger size isn’t as easy to carry/hold

Just when we thought Usborne’s That’s Not My series couldn’t get any better, a new zoo-themed sound-book edition joins the library.

Our mini tester is a devoted fan of the touch-and-feel interactive books, but this larger format and sound version had our little bookworm bopping along when we hit the final page. His dance moves demonstrated his appreciation for the noisy zoo tune, which is surprisingly jolly (but can be turned off, thanks to a switch on the back).

‘That’s not My… Zoo’, written by Fiona Watt, illustrated by Rachel Wells, published by Usborne
The sensory elements keep little ones engaged (Rebecca Moore)

The touchy-feely elements offered a good dose of sensory fun, while the playful illustrations ensured this book was returned to time and time again. It’s certainly become a firm favourite.

  1.  £6 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
‘That's not my bus…’ written by Fiona Watt, illustrated by Rachel Wells, published by Usborne

Best baby books Indybest review ‘That's not my bus…’ written by Fiona Watt, illustrated by Rachel Wells, published by Usborne
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Age range: 0-3 years
  • Pages: 8
  • Why we love it
    • Comes with Velcro strap
    • Compact size makes it easy to transport and hold
  • Take note
    • Only eight pages

This ‘buggy book’ edition of That's Not My Bus... has saved us on countless occasions when baby boredom strikes. Using the book’s Velcro strap, we’ve attached this title to highchairs, pushchairs and car seats, and it has proven to be a great distraction for our young tester. The compact size makes it easier for babies to turn the pages, and there are touchy-feely patches on each one, from buses with shiny doors to rough radiators and headlights that sparkle.

  1.  £4 from Waterstones.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
‘Who's the Loudest on the Farm?’ written by Sam Taplin, illustrated by Craig Shuttlewood, published by Usborne

Best baby book Indybest review Who's the Loudest on the Farm?
  • Best: Sound book
  • Age range: 0-2 years
  • Pages: 10
  • Why we love it
    • Easy-to-press buttons
    • Pop-up feature
  • Take note
    • Slightly heavier than others

With five boldly illustrated creatures in total, this book is great for helping kids identify farm animals and their accompanying noises – our mini tester loved finding the sound button on each page. In fact, this book is one for which our little tester often reached, skipping straight to the final page, which has a spectacular pop-up surprise in the shape of a cockerel.

  1.  £6 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
‘Waves and Wiggles’ illustrated by Ekaterina Trukhan, published by Ladybird

Best baby books IndyBest review ‘Waves and Wiggles’ illustrated by Ekaterina Trukhan, published by Ladybird
  • Best: Counter play book
  • Age range: 0-5 years
  • Pages: 10
  • Why we love it
    • Helps kids become familiar with letter shapes
    • Gorgeous illustrations
  • Take note
    • Quite heavy

Move aside, baby tester – we couldn’t wait to get our hands on this board book, complete with its pleasingly bright illustrations by Ekaterina Trukhan. A moving-counter play book, it’s designed to help little ones get familiar with letter shapes, as they slide the counters along tracks. It’s part of Ladybird’s Learn & Play series, and it’s super smart, with plenty of appeal. We enjoyed reading the rhyming text while our mini tester loved using his finger to move the counters, which feature fingerholes, to help keep little hands steady, boosting their motor skills.

  1.  £7 from Whsmith.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
‘Baby Touch: Night-Night’ published by Ladybird

Best baby books IndyBest review ‘Baby Touch- Night-Night’ published by Ladybird
  • Best: Bedtime book
  • Age range: 0-2 years
  • Pages: 12
  • Why we love it
    • Clever cut-out pattern
  • Take note
    • Quite big for small hands

The Baby Touch series is loveable for many reasons – from the touch-and-feel patches to the peep-through pages, there’s a lot for baby to explore, and it was a top contender for our young reader.

Night-Night is our favourite in the collection, as it’s a beautiful way to help baby gently wind down to sleep, saying goodnight to objects and animals along the way. The colours and illustrations are gentle, while the textured patches are subtle (bar the final page), making discoveries more challenging, compared with some other touchy-feely books. Our mini tester loved navigating his way through the pages to find the sensory patches, and exploring the creatively cut-out star design, which gets smaller with every page.

  1.  £7 from Blackwells.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
‘Uh-Oh, Niko: The Beach’ by Chris Chatterton, published by Ladybird

Best baby books IndyBest review Uh-Oh, Niko- The Beach- a push, pull and slide story
  • Best: Interactive book
  • Age range: 2-5 years
  • Pages: 12
  • Why we love it
    • Interactive flaps and sliders
  • Take note
    • Best appreciated by toddlers rather than younger babies

If you’ve not met Niko before, this adorable little bear is the creation of bestselling Ten Minutes to Bed illustrator Chris Chatterton. We just love the bright and playful illustrations that pop on each page, and although grasping the story of Niko’s chaotic day at the beach is beyond our baby tester, he loved lifting the flaps and pulling the sliders on this book, while we enjoyed reading aloud the fun-filled rhyming text and discovering how the sliders changed the picture.

  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
Fabric book by Infantino

Best baby book IndyBest review Fabric book by Infantino
  • Best: For young babies
  • Age range: Six months plus
  • Pages: 6
  • Why we love it
    • Attachment ring
    • Stimulates senses
  • Take note
    • No story to follow

Before your little ones show interest in board books, fabric options are great for young babies. We love this miniature option, which is an explosion of colour and discoveries. You can expect all the best features from a fabric book – think crinkly paper, a squeaker, sensory tabs, and a textured teether ring – but there’s also a handy plastic ring that attaches to a pushchair, car seat or highchair, which is a great way to keep baby engaged for longer. While fabric books don’t typically interest youngsters for many months of their life, our 17-month-old still reaches for this one.

  1.  £7 from Vertbaudet.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
‘Where's Spot?’ by Eric Hill, published by Puffin

Best baby books IndyBest review ‘Where's Spot?’ by Eric Hill, published by Puffin
  • Best: For nostalgia
  • Age range: 2-5 years
  • Pages: 24
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
  • Take note
    • Not as colourful as some other options

First published in 1980, this is the original lift-the-flap title. If you remember this book from your own childhood, it will provide all the nostalgia feels but it doesn’t feel archaic – it certainly gained the interest of our baby bookworm. This hilarious read follows Sally as she searches for Spot the puppy – looking in cupboards, under rugs and in boxes along the way. The illustrations truly pop against the white background, and we found the ‘flaps’ hardwearing when faced with overzealous hands, plus the book itself is the perfect size for little ones.

  1.  £7 from Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

9
‘Baby's Black and White Books: Farm’ written by Mary Cartwright, illustrated by Leeza Hernandez, published by Usborne

Best baby books IndyBest review ‘Baby's Black and White Books: Farm’ written by Mary Cartwright, illustrated by Leeza Hernandez, published by Usborne
  • Best: Visually stimulating book
  • Age range: 0-2 years
  • Pages: 10
  • Why we love it
    • Peep holes
    • Contrast colours
  • Take note
    • Limited age range

Newborn babies are attracted to contrasting colours, making this book a fabulous early read. Every page has been thoughtfully designed to stimulate developing minds, with strikingly bold illustrations of typical farmyard friends, along with buzzing bees and a friendly scarecrow. Our mini tester loved discovering the inviting peep holes featuring coloured objects, and we found this book to be a great size and weight for young readers.

  1.  £5 from Usborne.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

10
The Puppet Company nursery rhymes finger puppet set

Best baby books IndyBest review The Puppet Company - Traditional Story Sets
  • Best: For creative play
  • Age range: 12 months plus
  • Pages: 18
  • Why we love it
    • Great gift
    • Quality puppets
  • Take note
    • More expensive than other options
    • Basic illustrations

If you want to take story-time to the next level, introducing a finger puppet – or six, in this case – adds huge amounts of fun, as it can help the characters from the book come to life. In this set, the puppets correspond to nursery rhyme characters featured in the accompanying book. There’s a spider for ‘Incy Wincy’, a star for ‘Twinkle, Twinkle’ and a mouse for ‘Hickory Dickory Dock’.

We had as much fun as our baby bringing the magic to these traditional nursery rhymes, and our mini tester squealed with delight as he bopped to the recognisable tunes. The puppets are incredibly well made, and, although the book itself is rather basic, it’s all about the interactive experience with this gorgeous set.

  1.  £29 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

11
‘Fish & Friends’ bath book by Wee Gallery

Best baby book Indybest review ‘Fish & Friends’ bath book by Wee Gallery
  • Best: For bathtime
  • Age range: 0-3 years
  • Pages: 8
  • Why we love it
    • Colour-changing pages
    • Great gift
  • Take note
    • No storyline

Wee Gallery’s award-winning bath books are fabulous additions to bathtime. Squishy, durable and lightweight (not to mention fish shaped), this book sees black-and-white under-the-sea creatures transforms into colourful masterpieces once water hits the pages. The colour-changing process fascinated our mini tester, and he loved using his finger to add drops of water at a time. While there isn’t so much of a storyline with this book, the gorgeous illustrations make up for that.

  1.  £10 from Eleandme.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

12
‘Let's Dig! A Book of First Words’ illustrated by Matt Hunt, published by Ladybird

Best baby books IndyBest review ‘Let's Dig! A Book of First Words’ illustrated by Matt Hunt, published by Ladybird
  • Best: For toddlers
  • Age range: 2-5 years
  • Pages: 12
  • Why we love it
    • Clever pop-ups
  • Take note
    • Easily damaged

Encourage first words while spotting the digger, tractor and roller all hard at work. Our baby was fascinated to see the vehicles spring out from the page, but we did have to supervise reading time, as he had a tendency to be heavy handed with the pop-up parts, causing some tears along the way.

We loved the playful and brightly coloured illustrations, and the smaller format is perfect for little hands, but may be best appreciated when our mini tester is a little older.

  1.  £6 from Foyles.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

13
‘Ms Rachel: 100 First Words’ published by Ladybird

Best baby books Indybest review ‘Ms Rachel: 100 First Words’ published by Ladybird
  • Best: First words book
  • Age range: 1-2 years
  • Pages: 30
  • Why we love it
    • Includes language tips
    • 100 words to learn
  • Take note
    • No storyline

If you’re not familiar with the Youtube sensation, Ms Rachel is an American school teacher, singer and educator adored by babies. It’s safe to say Ms Rachel is our baby’s favourite teacher and his eyes lit up when he clocked this book on the shelf.

Unlike a lot of ‘first words’ books, this title features cut-out images of actual objects, such as a bottle, apple and bath, which resonated with our tester. The images and background colours are bright, and Ms Rachel’s friendly face appears on every page – our little tester loved pointing her out. While there’s no storyline, you won’t feel shortchanged, as there are 100 words for little ones to learn, plus some handy language development tips on the final page.

  1.  £5 from Scholastic.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

14
Spot: A big box of little books box set by Eric Hill, published by Penguin

Best baby books IndyBest review Spot- A big box of little books box set by Eric Hill, published by Penguin
  • Best: Set
  • Age range: 0-3 years
  • Pages: 10 per book (nine books included)
  • Why we love it
    • The set doubles as a puzzle
    • Mini book size
  • Take note
    • No storyline
    • Limited appeal

Presented in a sturdy box with magnetic closure, this set includes nine mini board books. Perfect for tiny hands, each book is full of familiar things, covering topics such as food, farms, bedtime and the beach.

The books fitted perfectly in the palm of our little tester’s hand, and he loved turning the robust pages. Brightly coloured and simply designed with an illustration on the right and the word or text on the left, these books are great for picking up first words, while honing in on those fine motor skills as baby turns the pages independently.

  1.  £8 from Books2door.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

15
‘Sing-along Nursery Rhymes’ by Sam Taplin, illustrated by Laura Giorgi, published by Usborne

Best baby books IndyBest review Sing-along Nursery Rhymes
  • Best: For music-lovers
  • Age range: 1-3 years
  • Pages: 10
  • Why we love it
    • Large buttons to press
    • Good sound quality
    • On/off switch
  • Take note
    • Heavy

Our 17-month-old tester has really started engaging with nursery rhymes recently, making this book an instant hit. The illustrations are playful and brightly coloured to attract little eyes, but this book is all about the sound, and we were impressed with the quality, while our mini tester loved finding the large press buttons. There are five rhymes to enjoy, from ‘Row, row, row your boat’ to ‘Old MacDonald’, but there’s also an all-important off switch.

  1.  £12 from Waterstones.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Baby books

There are hundreds of brilliant books out there for babies and toddlers, and each week little ones’ interests change and develop, so favourites may change from week to week and month to month. However, one book series that has gained consistent attention from our mini tester is the ‘That’s not my…’ collection. Thanks to the touchy-feely patches, colourful illustrations, fun storyline, and added sound feature That’s not my… Zoo came out on top during testing. If you want to keep reading sound-free, we also highly recommend Eric Hill’s classic lift-the-flap book Where’s Spot.

Want more recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best book subscription services

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in