15 best baby books for budding bookworms

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Author Emilie Buchwald once said: “Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.” But you don’t have to wait until little ones can understand the words on the page to start bonding with them over books. In fact, publisher Penguin says the best age to start reading to your baby is from three to six months, or once they are able to focus on items such as a toy.

Beyond fostering an early love of reading, the developmental benefits are well documented, from enhancing language to developing fine motor skills as they turn the pages independently.

The tactile experience of holding and turning pages, the visual appeal of pictures, and the stimulation of hearing a voice reading contribute to sensory development.

However, finding a book that keeps both your attention and theirs can be tough. Young babies often love board books with clear images and anything that’s noisy, whereas toddlers squeal with delight at pop-up designs or lift-the-flap tales.

To help you find some great options for baby’s first bookshelf, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best baby books.

How we tested

We called in the help of a little bookworm ( Rebecca Moore )

With the help of our 17-month-old tester, we’ve reviewed a variety of baby books, reading the words on the pages, lifting the flaps, pressing the buttons, and watching the pop-up elements come to life. We were looking to see which books captivated our little bookworm the most, and which titles saw our mini tester returning for more, time and time again.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rebecca Moore is a writer who specialises in the parenting sector. She has since written about the best parenting products on the market, such as pram mittens, musical toys, baby carriers and more. In each of her reviews, Rebecca will only recommend the products and titles she believes are worth your time and money.

The best baby books for 2025 are: