Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s all very well saying you’d like to get fitter in 2024, but you’re more likely to stick to it if you have a plan of attack.

Whether you want to tone up, or simply feel better in your clothes, the best-kept fitness plans should always be easy to fit into your daily routine. Investing in home gym equipment should mean that you have no excuses – you can hardly say you don’t have time to squeeze in five to 10 minutes of exercise when everything you need can be found in your home.

From yoga mats and glute bands to dumbells and weight benches, pretty much all of the best-rated fitness gear tried and tested by IndyBest experts is available on Amazon. There’s no need to work up a sweat struggling to carry equipment home from a shop, as all you have to do is click a button to order it and it will be delivered to your door.

Here are the best pieces of home gym equipment available on Amazon that could make a real difference to your fitness goals.

Read more: The best home gym equipment, reviewed

Mirafit 10kg dumbell weight set: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lauren Cunningham)

Rated five stars out of five by our tester in our review of the best home gym equipment, the Mirafit weight set consists of four pairs of dumbells, housed inside a sturdy but slimline case, for ease of storage. There are two 0.5kg weights, two 1kg weights, two 2.5kg weights and two 2kg weights. Our tester loved the neoprene texture, writing: “They’re slightly soft to the touch and perforated, making them easier to grip for heavy sweat sessions.” While they’re not the heaviest of weights, they’re excellent for beginners and our tester said they were “invaluable for a huge range of activities, from yoga and pilates to longer, harder weight lifting.”

Buy now

Everlast unisex resistance trainer: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lauren Cunningham)

This clever resistance band takes up hardly any space in the home but is an excellent tool for sculpting muscles and stretching. From bicep curls to upright rows, this £10 band can do it all. What sets this Everlast one apart from other resistance trainers is the length of the elasticated cord. In their review, our IndyBest tester noted that the elasticated cord is “long enough to reach above the head and legs for a full body stretch, so it really can work with every type of movement”. They liked the soft, foam-wrapped handles, too, saying they worked well for wicking away sweat during a workout.

Buy now

Mirafit folding adjustable weight bench: £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Mirafit)

If you are looking to elevate your workout routine and lift heavy weights, a workout bench can make things a little more comfortable. Our tester preferred this bench to others because it can be folded flat and stored under a bed or sofa when not in use. It also has a lot of features that will ease the strain of weightlifting on the body. “It’s rather soft to sit on, thanks to padded cushions, which make it quite comfortable,” explained our IndyBest home gym equipment expert, adding: “The backrest adjusts in height, with four positions, from flat to upright.”

Buy now

Sportneer ankle weights set: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you can’t make time for a dedicated workout, ankle weights can turn everyday chores into an exercise session. While we haven’t tested this exact pair, a similar pair of ankle weights was hailed as being an “ideal solution” for busy people, in our round-up of the best home gym equipment. “They do take a bit of getting used to but, after a few minutes, you’re sure to feel your muscles working even harder,” our tester wrote. “They add an extra element of strength training to your daily walk, even if it is just around the house.”

Buy now

Mirafit 6mm natural cork yoga mat: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re sick of slipping around on poor-quality yoga mats, making you give up stretching after a few minutes, this cork option could help you hold poses for longer. We tested a similar cork mat, and our tester loved the texture. They found that the mat has the “best grip out of any yoga mat we’ve tried, and there are no annoying bumps, thanks to the heaviness of the material.” From downward dogs to warrior poses, this will help you stay grounded, so you can get more out of each session.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fitness equipment and more, try the links below:

Planning to pound the pavement in 2024? Read our review of the best running shoes for women and men