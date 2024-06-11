Jump to content
Myprotein’s sugar-free flavour drops promise to level up any meal, snack or drink

Trying to make healthier choices does not have to mean sacrificing flavour

Ella Duggan
Tuesday 11 June 2024 13:21 BST
These Flavdrops promise to brighten up any meal, without disrupting your food plans
These Flavdrops promise to brighten up any meal, without disrupting your food plans

We all know that eating a nutritious, balanced diet is key to maintaining good health and helping us feel our best. But, for those of us with a sweet tooth, this can be tricky to maintain.

Whether you’re looking to lower your sugar intake and cut calories or you’re simply getting bored of chugging the same old protein shake pre-workout, there is a way to sweeten the deal without impacting your fitness goal.

Now, eating healthier doesn’t have to mean a diet of boring food and drinks thanks to Myprotein, which has come up with a handy solution to bring a touch of sweetness to everything from your morning coffee to protein pancakes and more.

Aptly named Flavdrops, these water soluble flavourings are designed to add specific tastes to drinks or meals, depending on your flavour of choice. Plus, they contain no sugar, fat or calories, making them a great option for anyone who is following a specific diet or counting their macros.

Even better, you can snap them up for a fraction of the price, as Myprotein has generously reduced all 15 flavours of its drops by 50 per cent.

Myprotein flavdrops: Was £6.99, now £3.87, Myprotein.com



Myprotein’s flavdrops come in a whopping 15 different flavours, including coconut, vanilla, toffee and white chocolate, which we think would be perfect for adding to your morning cup of Joe or pre-workout protein shake. We also love the idea of mixing flavours like cheesecake, cherry or mango to our morning bowl of porridge.

If you’re finding that your preference for sweet foods and drinks is getting in the way of reaching your health or fitness goal, these drops could be the answer as they allow you to enjoy all the flavour without any of the extra calories, carbohydrates or fat.

Plus, the pipette bottle makes the drops super easy and precise to use, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally adding too much. Save yourself from mundane meals with these little drops of joy, which now come with a generous 50 per cent discount.

