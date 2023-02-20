Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From the Love Island villa to the BAFTAs stage, pearl necklaces are having a real moment in 2023. So if you’ve been considering jumping on the trend, we’re here to tell you the best places to shop and how to style them.

Whether you want the clean and minimalist aesthetic or the chunky layered look, a pearl necklace (or two) should definitely be a piece that you have inside your jewellery box.

Cate Blanchett opted for the latter look at last night’s BAFTA ceremony. The four string sustainable pearl necklace featured a 23.78 carat Nigerian tourmaline, connected to metallic Tahitian pearls and was a bespoke design made by herself and the artistic director of watches and jewellery at Louis Vuitton, Francesca Amfitheatrof.

You don’t need to be hitting the red carpet to wear yours, however. Instead you can pair yours with a simple dress during the day or add a touch of glamour should you be looking to amp up your evening style.

It really is the ultimate classic accessory, but should something so luxe not be within your budget, we’ve found a string (pun fully intended) of pearl necklaces at a more affordable price. Here’s the best ones to buy.

Best pearl necklaces to shop in 2023

Astrid & Miyu Serenity pearl beaded t-bar gold necklace: £89, Astridandmiyu.com

Featuring 18 carat gold plated brass and freshwater pearls, this chain necklace is the perfect addition to your jewellery box. With a bold t-bar clasp, it merges fashion and function – while the classic length of 45cm makes it easy to wear from day to night.

And Other Stories delicate pearl necklace: £29, Stories.com

Made from a mixture of freshwater pearls and recycled brass, this necklace from And Other Stories adopts a more classic approach to the jewellery style. Delicate in style, with a gold-coloured clasp, it also features an extension chain to ensure it goes with every outfit you wear.

Anayah Kesia pearl necklace: £125, Anayahjewellery.com

This gold plated brass and faux pearl necklace could be just the accessory to elevate your look. With its triple-pearl chain thread, it makes more of a statement than the classic chain design. All Anayah jewellery pieces are handmade by artisans and made-to-order – and while this particular style is available to pre-order only (with a delivery time of two to four weeks), it does mean, small customisations could be possible if you get in contact with the retailer.

All Saints Haven gold-tone pearl necklace: £85, Allsaints.com

If you want to give your glamour a bit of a grunge twist, this All Saints pearl necklace does just the job. Featuring the delicate pearl quality mixed with a statement brass-gold toned clasp, this necklace offers a mutual focus on the gold-detailed fastening aswell as the freshwater pearls.

Ania Haie gold pearl chunky link chain necklace: £79, Aniahaie.com

Blending feminine design and chunky gold details, this necklace is perfect for those who aren’t sure a pearl necklace is for them. Offering a half and half design and featuring 925 sterling silver with 14 carat gold plating, it’s the ideal balance and can be styled solo or stacked alongside other necklaces.

Monica Vinader Nura pearl necklace: £125, Monicavinader.com

If you’re not sold on the chain necklace design, you can still add pearls to your outfit in the form of a pendant design. This style from Monica Vinader is, in fact, a two-in-one piece, featuring the brand’s famous Nura pearl with another bestselling item; the fine, adjustable chain necklace. Featuring a cultured freshwater pearl with 100 per cent recylced 18 carat gold vermeil and solid sterling silver, it’s an ethical choice, too.

Pandora ME treated freshwater cultured pearl necklace: £200, Pandora.net

This sterling silver necklace is a great option for anyone who is less of a fan of gold jewellery. Another blended design of pearls and a chain, the latter is styled to hang at the front but could be moved around should you prefer to showcase the pearls instead. The necklace is also customisable, with one set of interlocking links able to be swapped out for one double or styling link; plus medallions added across all links and styling connectors.

Orelia pearl and gold bead pave t-bar necklace: £10.50, Orelia.co.uk

This pearl necklace also is based on a more classic design, featuring faux pearls and gold beads as well as a T-bar fastening. Encrusted with pave stones, the brass-based necklace is 18 carat plated and Orelia Jewellery even has a matching bracelet if you fancy making this a set.

