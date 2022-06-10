With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s now officially time to start mulling over the present.

Whether he seems to have it all already (or insists that he really does want nothing other than a card and cup of coffee) it’s all further complicted by the question of choosing between flashy, silly or sentimental. And you got socks last year, so it looks like they’re off the table...

Whichever way you lean, one tried and true way to elevate a gift is to make it personal because, as cliché as it may be, it really is often the thought that counts.

From treats he can wolf down with a cup of tea or a keepsake he’ll cherish for years, bespoke presents boasting incorporated messages, monograms and photographs that evoke happy memories are always a winner.

There’s certainly no shortage of personalised gifts to choose from though so, to save you trawling through the riffraff we’ve plucked a few to suit a range of tastes. Whether he’s a chocoholic, globetrotter or stationary stan, we’ve found something to gift this 19 June.

Papier pine green monogram: £37, Papier.com

Is there anything more satisfying than starting a new notebook afresh? Jotting down lists and general musings can help us be more mindful and organised, while using a pen and paper can cut down our screen time and help us unwind.

This elegant stationary comes in a range of colours, such as punchy turquoise or sophisticated forrest green, and is made using upcylced leather and can be tailored with dad’s initials for a thoughtful touch.

Biscuiteers giant tin personalised bouquet chocolates: £65, Biscuiteers.com

For a sweet tooth, these floral treats look bloomin’ delicious. With 48 chocs the tin contains an assortment of dark raspberry ganache, dark orange ganache, hazelnut praline and more that are hand-iced with up to 40 characters of your choosing.

Behind the whimsical tin is one of our best letterbox cakes brands, Biscuiteers. It went down a treat thanks to the brand’s exquisite hand-icing for which it’s renowned. Just make sure you’re around when he opens them...

Fortnum and Mason’s alphabet mug: £22, Fortnumandmason.com

We’re cheating a little bit here, as this isn’t exactly personalised (there’s a mug for each letter and you’ll pick your dad’s initial). But this would make a lovely gift for the tea obsessive and, in our opinion, there is really no such thing as too many mugs.

The motifs themselves are really gorgeous and the entire alphabet has been exclusively designed for Fortnum and Mason on fine bone china for a particaulrly fancy afternoon cuppa.

Away the medium: £315, Awaytravel.com

Nabbing a place in our best suitcases round-up, here’s a gift for the globetrotting dads – or the dads who really just need a new suitcase….and, for a personal touch the tag can be embellished with his initials for an extra tenner.

Referred to by our tester as “the suitcase for the Instagram generation” thanks to its range of colours, they praised its practicality too, from the secret laundry bag to the TSA-approved lock. It’s also “the perfect size for a week-long break where you want to bring home a souvenir or two,” added our tester, perfect if he’s always away be that for business or pleasure.

Create Gift Love personalised child’s drawing leather bookmark : £16, Creategiftlove.co.uk

When it comes to presents from the little one, anything homemade is sure to be a winner. This adorable leather bookmark can be personalised with their artistic masterpiece so it’s both practical and a keepsake for him to treasure.

You’ll need to upload a drawing first, which can also be paired with a note and will be perfect for any bookworm dads. If a bookmark doesn’t quite cut it, Create Gift Love also handcrafts personalised keyrings (£29, Creategiftlove.co.uk), coasters (£15, Creategiftlove.co.uk) and more so there’s plenty of personalised options to choose from.

Papier the father's day mini hardback photo book: From £22, Papier.com

A little sentimentality never hurts, and nothing says wholesome quite like a mini photobook of snaps. Whether you decide to fill it with family photographs in chronological order to map your favourite memories together, or simply add his favourite art and photography, this dinky book holds 30 images and will make a great keepsake that he can go back to time and again. Photos can even be uploaded straight from Facebook so it should be easy to make, and there’s also an option to choose from a range of colours such as pink and olive green to make it extra bespoke.

Not Another Bill canvas wash bag: £48, Notanotherbill.com

Not just for packing his toothbrush when you’re off on summer holidays, washbags are an everyday essential that can help keep his grooming bits and bobs organised. Even better when it’s got a personal touch, like this canvas offering from Not Another Bill, a brand we’ve featured in our edit of the best gifts for your BFF. Coming in navy, black or beige the mini hold all boasts a genuine leather trim and waterproof lining while the bag can be embellised with dad’s initials too.

Vida Vida personalised leather tri fold wallet: £55, Notonthehighstreet.com

The gift that keeps on giving, this buffalo leather wallet can be tailored with a message and image of your choise – think silly jokes, shared favourite lyrics or short but sweet notes – that he’ll catch a glimpse of throughout the day, and hopefully for years to come. Created by leather accessory brand Vida Vida, the wallet is available in black, tan or dark brown with the option of embossed initials.

